ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

LIST: Every EGOT winning artist in award history

By Erin Rosas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tat3Y_0hwWt84C00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — To reach EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) status means that an artist or performer has won one of each of the major American media awards in the industry, ultimately sealing an artist’s merit in creative excellence.

The 2022 Emmy Awards recently aired on Monday and many artists and performers took home a trophy, bringing them that much closer to reaching EGOT status.

Check out this list of all 17 EGOT winners:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jqPC2_0hwWt84C00

The Puerto Rican powerhouse actress began her acting career on Broadway and quickly became a skilled pro in the arts. Moreno skyrocketed to success in the 1960s when she secured the role of Anita in “West Side Story.”

  • Oscar : 1962 Best Supporting Actress for “West Side Story”
  • Grammy : 1972 Grammy Award for Best Children’s Album
  • Tony : 1975 Best Featured Actress in a Play “The Ritz”
  • Emmy : 1977 Supporting Actress in Variety of Music for “The Muppet Show” and 1978 Outstanding Lead Actress for a Single Appearance in a Drama/Comedy for “The Rockford Files.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JozsQ_0hwWt84C00

Richard Rodgers

American composer Richard Rodgers wrote brilliant musicals with songwriting partner Oscar Hammerstein II including “Oklahoma!,” The King and I,” and “The Sound of Music.” Rodgers died in 1979 at the age of 77 but his musical creations live on for the next generation to discover. Along with reaching EGOT statues, Rodgers is also a PEGOT winner, having won a Pulitzer Prize in 1950 for the broadway musical “South Pacific.”

  • Oscar: 1945 Best Original Song for “It Might as Well Be Spring”
  • Tony: 1950 Best Musical, Best Producer of a Musical, Best Book of a Musical for “South Pacific,” 1952 Best Musical for “The King and I”
  • Emmy: 1961 Outstanding Original Music for Television for “Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years”
  • Grammy : 1961 Best Musical Theater Album for “The Sound of Music,” 1963 Best Musical Theater Album for “No Strings.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SQi3B_0hwWt84C00

Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn, a star on the stage and screen, along with a style icon, was best known for appearing in classic movies including “Roman Holiday,” “Sabrina,” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” In addition, her style became a cornerstone of fashion that generations continue to emulate. Hepburn continued to work on successful projects throughout her life, winning an Emmy and a Grammy award after her death in 1993.

  • Oscar: 1953 Best Actress for “Roman Holiday”
  • Tony: 1954 Best Actress in a Play for “Ondine”
  • Emmy: 1993 Outstanding Individual Achievement-Informational Programming for “Gardens of the World with Audrey Hepburn”
  • Grammy: 1994 Best Spoken Word Album for Children for “Audrey Hepburn’s Enchanted Tales.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O9WKS_0hwWt84C00

Whoopi Goldberg

Actress Whoopi Goldberg began her career by creating multiple one-woman shows which caught the eye of Mike Nichols, a fellow EGOT recipient, who helped her develop a one-woman show for Broadway. She later starred in hit movies including “The Color Purple,” “Ghost,” and “Sister Act.” Goldberg paved the way for aspiring actors as she became the first black woman to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

  • Oscar: 1990 Best Supporting Actress for “Ghost”
  • Grammy: 1986 Best Comedy Album for “Whoopi Goldberg: Original Broadway Show Recording”
  • Tony: 2002 Best Musical for “Thoroughly Modern Millie”
  • Emmy: 2002 Outstanding Special Class Special for “Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel” and 2009 Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for “The View.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xgscv_0hwWt84C00

John Gielgud

English actor and theater director John Gielgud was a veteran in the industry with his career spanning more than 80 years. Gielgud was known for his stage work in various William Shakespeare plays at The Old Vic in London, along with “Big Fish, Little Fish” and “The Importance of Being Earnest.” In the 1960s, Gielgud became known as a successful director until his death in 2000.

  • Tony: 1948 Outstanding Foreign Company for “The Importance of Being Earnest” and 1961 Director (Dramatic) for “Big Fish, Little Fish”
  • Grammy: 1979 Best Spoken Word, Documentary or Drama Recording for “Ages of Man-Recordings from Shakespeare”
  • Oscar: 1982 Actor in a Supporting Role for “Arthur”
  • Emmy: 1991 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie for “Summer’s Lease.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2taKa0_0hwWt84C00

Helen Hayes

American actress Helen Hayes got her start on stage at an early age and then moved to Hollywood to begin her career in film and television. She starred in successful films including “The Sin of Madelon Claudet” in 1931, “My Son John” and “Anastasia” in 1956. The Helen Hayes Award for theater was established in 1983 in Washington, D.C. to honor her long and pivotal career in the industry.

  • Oscar: 1931 Best Actress for “The Sin of Madelon Claudet” and 1970 Best Supporting Actress for “Airport”
  • Tony: 1947 Best Actress in a Play for “Happy Birthday” and 1958 Best Actress in a Play for “Time Remembered”
  • Emmy: 1953 Best Actress for “Schlitz Playhouse of Stars: Not a Chance”
  • Grammy: 1977 Best Spoken Word Album for “Great American Documents.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UxcBE_0hwWt84C00

Mike Nichols

American film and theater director Mike Nichols started his career by directing a theater production of Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest.” In 1966, Warner Bros. hired Nichols to direct a screen adaption of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” despite his lack of experience in film. He then went on to direct notable works including “The Graduate,” “Working Girl,” “Postcards from the Edge” and a theater production of “Death of a Salesman.”

  • Grammy: 1962 Best Comedy Album for “An Evening with Mike Nichols and Elaine May”
  • Tony: 1964 Best Direction of a Play for “Barefoot in the Park,” 1965 “Luv” and “The Odd Couple,” 1968 “Plaza Suite,” 1972 “The Prisoner of Second Avenue,” 1984 “The Real Thing,” 2005 Best Direction of a Musical for “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” and 2012 Best Direction of a Play for “Death of a Salesman”
  • Oscar: 1967 Best Director for “The Graduate”
  • Emmy: 2001 Outstanding Directing for Miniseries or Movie for “Wit,” and in 2004 for “Angels in America.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bUsYC_0hwWt84C00

John Legend

Singer, songwriter, and record producer John Legend is known for his incredible sounds on the piano along with his emotional songwriting. At the beginning of his career, Legend independently developed albums that led to major opportunities in the music industry. His hit songs include “Ordinary People,” “Tonight (Best You Ever Had),” “All of Me,” and “Glory.”

  • Grammy: 2006 Best New Artist, Best R&B Album for “Get Lifted,” Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for “Ordinary People,” 2007 Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for “Heaven,” 2011 Best R&B Song for “Shine,” Best Traditional R&B Album for “Wake Up!,” 2016 Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Glory,” 2020 Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Higher,” 2021 Best R&B Album for “Bigger Love”
  • Oscar: 2014 for Best Original Song for “Glory”
  • Tony: 2017 Best Revival of a Play for “Jitney”
  • Emmy: 2018 Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSiSL_0hwWt84C00

Jonathan Tunick

Musical director and composer Jonathan Tunick is best known for creating art through musical expression with collaborator Stephen Sondheim. His many successful orchestrated stage projects include “Promises, Promises,” “Follies,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Into the Woods” and “Titanic.” Tunick continued to work with Sondheim until his death in 2021.

  • Oscar: 1977 Original Song Score for “A Little Night Music”
  • Emmy: 1982 Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction for “Night of 100 Stars”
  • Grammy: 1988 Best Instrumental Arrangement for the song “No One Is Alone”
  • Tony: 1997 Best Orchestrations for “Titanic”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f8S96_0hwWt84C00

Tim Rice

Tim Rice is an English lyricist who is best known for collaborating with Andrew Lloyd Webber on musical theater projects including “Jesus Christ Superstar,” and “Evita.” In addition, Rice worked with Elton John writing and producing songs for the 1992 movie “Aladdin.” Rice also wrote songs for the 1994 version of “The Lion King,” with his artistry resulting in multiple Academy Awards.

  • Tony: 1980 Best Original Song and Best Book of a Musical for “Evita”
  • Grammy: 1981 Best Cast Show Album for “Evita,” 1994 Song of the Year, Best Song Written for a Motion Picture or Television for “A Whole New World,” Best Musical Album for Children for “Aladdin: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack,” 2001 Best Musical Show Album for “Aida”
  • Oscar: 1992 Best Original Song for “A Whole New World,” 1994 “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” 1996 “You Must Love Me”
  • Emmy: 2018 Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n1oQP_0hwWt84C00

Jennifer Hudson

Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson began her career when she auditioned on the singing-competition show “American Idol” in 2004 where she made it to the top seven. Hudson made a major breakthrough when she landed the role of Effie White in the acclaimed film “Dreamgirls” alongside Beyonce Knowles. After her Oscar win for the role, Hudson skyrocketed to fame appearing in the movies “Sex and the City,” “Hairspray,” and “Respect” where she played Aretha Franklin. In addition, Hudson’s incredible pipes led her to multiple Grammy wins and veteran status in the industry.

  • Oscar: 2007 Best Supporting Actress for “Dreamgirls”
  • Grammy: 2009 Best R&B Album for “Jennifer Hudson,” and 2017 Best Musical Theater Album for “The Color Purple”
  • Emmy: 2021 Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program for “Baba Yaga”
  • Tony: 2022 Best Musical for “A Strange Loop”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kzmv9_0hwWt84C00

Andrew Lloyd Webber

English composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has developed some of the greatest songs for musical theater on broadway including “Memory” from the long-running musical “Cats,” “All I Ask of You” from “Phantom of the Opera,” and “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” from “Evita.” Webber’s career and influence have spanned decades establishing himself as a genius in the broadway world.

  • Tony: 1980 Best Original Song for “Evita,” 1983 Best Musical and Best Original Score for “Cats”
  • Grammy: 1981 Best Cast Show Album for “Evita,” and 1984 “Cats,” 1986 Best Contemporary Composition for “Requiem,” 1990 Grammy Legend Award
  • Oscar: 1996 Best Original Song for “You Must Love Me”
  • Emmy: 2018 Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0po82q_0hwWt84C00

Alan Menken

Alan Menken is best known for composing some of the most recognizable songs from Disney movies including “Under the Sea” from “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Colors of the Wind” from “Pocahontas.” Menken’s projects have earned him incredible recognition and multiple awards and nominations.

  • Oscar: 1989 Best Original Score for “The Little Mermaid,” Best Original Song for “Under the Sea,” 1991 Best Original Score “Beauty and the Beast,” “Best Original Song for “Beauty of the Beast,” 1992 Best Original Score for “Aladdin,” Best Original Song for “A Whole New World,” 1995 Best Original Musical for “Pocahontas,” Best Original Song for “Colors of the Wind”
  • Emmy: 1990 Outstanding contribution to the success of the Academy’s anti-drug special for children for “Wonderful Ways to Say No” and 2020 Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s program for the song “Waiting in the Wings”
  • Grammy: 1991 Best Recording for Children for “The Little Mermaid: Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack,” Best Song Written for a Motion Picture or Television for “Under the Sea,” 1993 Best Album for Children, Best Instrumental Composition for “Beauty and the Beast: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack,” Best Song for Motion Picture for “Beauty and the Beast” 1994 Best Musical Album for Children for “Aladdin: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack,” 1996 Best Song Written for Motion Picture for “Colors of the Wind,” 2012 Best Song Written for Visual Media for “I See the Light”
  • Tony : 2012 Best Original Song for “Newsies”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CKxlq_0hwWt84C00

Mel Brooks

Legendary actor, writer, and comedian Mel Brooks has been entertaining the public for decades with his comedy specials and theatrical performances. Brooks began his career by creating his own variety show in the 50s and then starred in the acclaimed tv show “Get Smart.” His status as an EGOT winner was earned with unforgettable movies including “The Producers,” “Blazing Saddle,” “Young Frankenstein,” and “Spaceballs.”

  • Emmy: 1967 Outstanding Writing Achievement in Variety for “The Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Carl Reiner, Howard Morris Special,” 1997,98,99 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for “Mad About You”
  • Oscar: 1969 Best Original Screenplay for “The Producers”
  • Grammy: 1999 Best Comedy Album for “The 2000 Year Old Man in the Year 2000,” 2002 Best Musical Theater Album for “The Producers,” 2002 Best Long Form Music Video
  • Tony: 2001 Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score for “The Producers”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nHtRA_0hwWt84C00

Robert Lopez

Robert Lopez is known for writing one of the most repeated children’s songs in history, “Let it Go” from the 2013 Disney movie “Frozen.” The animated character Elsa, voiced by Idina Menzel, powerfully sang the song that quickly became a hit around the world. In addition, Lopez developed music for multiple broadway plays which earned him his EGOT status.

  • Tony: 2004 Best Original Score for “Avenue Q,” 2011 Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score for “The Book of Mormon”
  • Emmy: 2008, 2010 Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Series for “Wonder Pets!,” 2021 Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics “Agatha All Along”
  • Grammy: 2012 Best Musical Theater Album for “The Book of Mormon,” 2015 Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for “Frozen,” Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Let it Go”
  • Oscar: 2014 Best Original Song for “Frozen,” 2018 Best Original Song for the song “Remember Me”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lzq3O_0hwWt84C00

Scott Rudin

Theater and movie producer Scott Rudin has a number of projects under his belt resulting in multiple awards wins. His broadway productions have garnered major attention while his production work on movies like “No Country for Old Men,” Lady Bird,” The Social Network,” and “School of Rock,” among others, has sealed his EGOT statues.

  • Emmy: 1984 Outstanding Children’s Program for “He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin'”
  • Tony: 1994 Best Musical for “Passion,” 2000 Best Play for “Copenhagen,” 2002 Best Play for “The Goat, or Who is Sylvia?,” 2005 Best Play for “Doubt,” 2006 Best Play for “The History Boys,” 2010 Best Play for “Fences,” 2012 Best Revival for “Death of a Salesman,” 2016 Best Revival for “A View From the Bridge,” 2017 Best Revival for “Hello, Dolly!,” 2020 Best Play for “The Inheritance”
  • Oscar: 2008 Best Picture for “No Country for Old Men”
  • Grammy: 2012 Best Musical Theater Album for “The Book of Mormon”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LCcQF_0hwWt84C00

Marvin Hamlisch

Composer Marvin Hamlisch not only reached EGOT statues but he accomplished PEGOT statues by also winning a Pulitzer Prize. Hamlisch was best known for his work on “Barbra: The Concert” where he composed the melodic hit “The Way We Were” for Barbara Streisand. In addition, Hamlisch scored the successful movie “Sophie’s Choice.”

  • Oscar: 1973 Best Original Score for “The Sting,” Best Original Dramatic Score, Best Original Score for “The Way We Were”
  • Grammy: 1975 Best New Artist, Song of the Year and Best Score Soundtrack for “The Way We Were,” Best Pop Instrumental Performance for “The Entertainer”
  • Tony :1976 Best Original Score “A Chorus Line
  • Emmy: 1995 Original Music and Lyrics for “Barbra: The Concert,” 2001 Outstanding Music Direction for “Barbra Streisand: Timeless”

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

PD: 8 arrested after search warrant reveals children living in unsanitary conditions

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested 4 men and 4 women after a search warrant revealed children living in unsanitary conditions. On Sept. 15, agents with the Brownsville PD Special Investigations Unit conducted a search warrant for drugs on a residence at the 1700 block of Grant Street, a post by Brownsville PD stated. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Marvin Hamlisch
Person
Helen Hayes
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Audrey Hepburn
Person
Mike Nichols
Person
Oscar Wilde
Person
Mel Brooks
Variety

Jennifer Hudson on Her New Talk Show, EGOT Status, Being Inspired by Whoopi Goldberg and Tamron Hall

Jennifer Hudson didn’t win “American Idol” 18 years ago — she came in seventh place. But it didn’t matter: She was soon destined for a tremendous, award-winning career. The superstar became the first and only “Idol” alum to win an acting Oscar, nabbing the best supporting actress trophy in 2007 for her stellar turn in “Dreamgirls.” Fast-forward to 2022 and Hudson is now an EGOT, having also won a Tony Award, Grammy and Daytime Emmy along the way. Now, she’s adding another credit to her lengthy resume: talk show host. Hudson will debut “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Sept. 12, which...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Sheryl Lee Ralph had ‘horrible’ fashion emergency before Emmys 2022

This wardrobe emergency could have gotten someone sent straight to the principal. “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday, September 12, wearing a sleek, strapless black velvet gown with an orange lining — but she almost suffered a serious fashion faux pas by showing up in the same dress as someone else. “A designer gave my co-star and me the same sketch for the same gown,” the sitcom star told the Associated Press on the carpet. Ralph discovered the situation on set when said co-star, Lisa Ann Walter, showed Ralph a picture of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Chris O'Donnell Makes Rare Appearance with Daughter Maeve, 14, at 2022 Emmy Awards: Photo

The actor and wife Caroline Fentress share five children together Chris O'Donnell had a very special date at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards! The NCIS: Los Angeles star, 52, walked the red carpet at Monday night's awards show with his 14-year-old daughter Maeve, whom he shares with wife Caroline Fentress. O'Donnell kept things classic in a black suit with a skinny tie while his teenage daughter looked chic in a floral maxi dress. She accessorized her look with sparkly silver heels, a pearl necklace and an oversized black bow in her hair. Along with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Kerry Washington Dazzles in 3D Floral Elie Saab Couture Gown at Emmy Awards

Kerry Washington made an elegant arrival on the 74th annual Emmy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday. The actress is nominated for the award ceremony’s Outstanding Variety Special (Live) Category as Executive Producer of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.” Washington chose a white Elie Saab gown from the brand’s spring 2022 couture collection. It featured a sarong-like hemline, ruched gathering across the bodice, floral appliqué at the shoulder and hip, and a train. More from WWDEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best DressedEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: All the LooksToronto...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Art#The History Boys#Academy Awards#Music And Lyrics#American#Puerto Rican#Pegot
People

Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!

Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

John Legend Performs During Emmys in Memoriam Honoring Olivia Newton-John, Betty White, and More Stars

These stars will always be remembered. During Sunday’s broadcast of the Emmy Awards, John Legend was tasked with leading the In Memoriam segment remembering celebrities in entertainment — and ones out of it — during a moving performance of his new song “Pieces.” “It never feels like the right time to say goodbye to a loved one, a friend, or cherished icon,” Anthony Anderson shared, introducing the moving performance. “To quote Shakespeare, all the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players. They have their exits and their entrances, and one man and his time playing, even...
CELEBRITIES
People

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Fight Off a Thief — and Nearly Kiss — at 2022 Emmys

The two Law & Order stars took the Emmys stage to present the award for lead actor in a comedy series — but not before putting their detective skills to work Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni had to put their detective skills to work in an unlikely place. On Monday, the two Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars were in attendance for the 74th annual Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. All was going well until an unidentifiable person in an all-black outfit snagged an Emmy from backstage. Fortunately for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNN

Zendaya makes Emmys history again

At 26 years old, Zendaya became the youngest to win two Emmys for acting when she snagged the trophy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series Monday at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Ben Stiller & Gorgeous Daughter Ella, 20, Walk Red Carpet Together At 2022 Emmy Awards

Ben Stiller has a special date for the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards: his daughter, Ella! The 56-year-old actor looked dapper in a classic black and white tuxedo completed with a bowtie for the Sept. 12 event, while Ella, 20, dressed to the nines in a floor-length black gown that featured spaghetti straps, a V-neck, and a super high slit on her left leg. His daughter came to support Ben at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles as he awaits to see who wins the category for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, as he’s nominated for his Apple TV+ show Severance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Roosevelt County gives info on Tuesday inmate death

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Roosevelt County provided information on a reported unattended death at the Roosevelt County Detention Center earlier this week. According to a news release from Roosevelt County, Arnold Candelaria was found unresponsive in the Roosevelt County Detention Center just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials said life-saving measures conducted […]
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy