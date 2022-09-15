Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Help please
Can one of you very clever people jump onto Amazon (or any website really) and send me a link of exactly what I need to buy as a replacement for what is in the photograph please. It is a charger for an electric scooter. Many thanks in advance. Posts: 2,434.
digitalspy.com
Dead Like Me Amazon prime
Found this old series on freevo last night thought time for a rewatch. Started watching then it stopped streaming tried to reset, restarted phone, it had completely disappeared. Is this a teaser exercise by Amazon prime or did it get pulled for some other reason. Posts: 77,647. Forum Member. ✭✭✭...
digitalspy.com
Satellite TV Europe Magazine
It's really quite surprising how hard it is to obtain copies of (now defunct) "Satellite TV Europe". It wasn't a niche publication, was it? Yet there never seems to be anything available on eBay... British Library have these in their catalogue though. Do you know about any other place (physical...
digitalspy.com
Studio 66 possibly gone bust.
I have Studio 66 on my none Freesat Mode channels. On 5187 as it's called on my none Freesat Mode it's saying. Decoding buffer is underrun. It's said the exact thing when they switched off the satellite that had RT on it. I think they were fined by Ofcom recently...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Together TV
I am trying to watch "Going underground" at 7.30 on September 19 on Together TV but get a blank screen. A recording I tried on this channel last night was also blank, but one earlier was ok. Has anyone else had problems?. Together TV only works from 3 to 7...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Justin Morgan sabotages Lyrik with blunder
Home and Away spoilers follow from Tuesday's Australian episode (September 20), which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away's Justin Morgan has sparked a possible career setback for Lyrik. Recent episodes in Australia have seen Justin take over as manager of the four-piece group, who had been...
Meet NewJeans: HYBE’s Global Breakout Girl Group Where ‘Everything Was Riding on Secrecy’
One month ago, something strange happened in the K-pop world: A girl group surprise-released their first music video on YouTube with zero hype, news or previously released information. Surprise releases aren’t new to the global music industry, with most artists preferring later announcements to hype up album streams nowadays, but NewJeans created something remarkable in the larger context of their unexpected and unorthodox release in the K-pop industry, where expert planning and precise rollouts are cornerstones of the business. Korean companies utilize a proven method of announcing albums, releasing pre-order information, and teasing material from the album photo shoots, videos and songs before...
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon trailer reveals new look at Rhaenyra and Alicent cast replacements
A new House of the Dragon trailer has unveiled a closer look at the new stars playing Rhaenyra and Alicent. Milly Alcock and Emily Carey have been playing Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower since the show began last month (August). However, their time is seemingly almost up. Following a time...
Comments / 0