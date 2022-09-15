ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police in 'early stages' of investigating Fridley shooting

By BringMeTheNews
 5 days ago
The approximate location of the shooting in Fridley, as shown on Google Maps

A shooting just north of Moore Lake in Fridley left one person wounded Wednesday night, though the victim's condition is currently unknown.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says gunfire was reported at 8:42 p.m. on the 6500 block of Central Ave. NE, with first responders finding a man outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made and police say they are in the "early stages" of their investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

