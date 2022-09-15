Read full article on original website
Man critical after head-on car crash in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is in critical condition after crashing his car head-on with another vehicle Friday night in Chillicothe, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that at around 8:00 p.m., a man driving a Subaru was going north on State Route 159 and was about to make a left […]
Driver flees ‘life-threatening’ crash in Xenia
The crash involved a 2012 Jeep Wrangler and a 2010 Ford Escape. The crash occurred on SR 380 just south of Cemetery Road.
They rammed an Ohio deputy’s cruiser. Sheriff says stolen checks and a gun were found in the car
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were arrested in Fairfield County on Friday after the pair crashed into a deputy’s cruiser. Authorities responded to a home on State Route 595 on Friday after reports of a burglary, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook. Deputies said several items had been stolen, including checks and […]
WSYX ABC6
Burglary suspect dies from injuries sustained from homeowner
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police say a man accused of breaking into a home died weeks later from injuries from the homeowner. Officers said they originally arrived in the 400 block of Hinman Avenue on Aug. 18 around 10 p.m. on a report of a burglary. Police said...
How Ohio police busted multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Groveport Police have announced the end of a multimillion-dollar theft ring of catalytic converters in Franklin County. The investigation stretches back over sixteen months and involves around 13,000 stolen catalytic converters. “It hurts everybody, whether you live in Groveport, you live in Reynoldsburg, you live anywhere in the central Ohio community, […]
Columbus police: Man shot in burglary attempt dies, homicide investigating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man shot when police said he attempted to break into a home last month has died, and the Columbus Division of Police Homicide Unit is now investigating the incident. On Aug. 18 at approximately 10 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Hinman Avenue for a call of a […]
Man killed in Ross County motorcycle crash
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Chillicothe man died on Thursday after he crashed his motorcycle. Randolph Cunningham, 67, was driving on Lick Run Road around 2 p.m. on Friday when his motorcycle veered off the left side of the road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The motorcycle then crashed into a tree. Responders […]
Woman injured, multiple cars and houses damaged in southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was injured and multiple houses were struck by bullets after a shooting in southwest Columbus early Friday morning. The shooting happened on the 600 block of South Richardson Avenue around 3 a.m., according to Columbus police. Police said the woman was shot in her...
crawfordcountynow.com
OVI Checkpoint on Mount Vernon Ave. tonight
MARION—The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with The Marion Police Department and The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 9:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M. tonight on Mount Vernon Ave east of Forest Lawn Dr. in the City of Marion.
Three people in a basement arrested by SWAT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested after SWAT went to a home in north Hilltop. According to Columbus Division of Police, the suspects were found in a basement on North Wayne Avenue and gave themselves up peacefully. The arrests stemmed from situation in Whitehall, police said.
sciotopost.com
Hocking County Sheriff Goes in Wild Chase That Ends with Suspect Crashing into Deputy Vehicle
HOCKING – On Friday, September 16th, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a report of a burglary which occurred at a residence on State Route 595. Several items were taken from taken from the residence, including a firearm and checks.A short time later, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a local bank, who stated an individual was trying to cash one of the stolen checks. The caller was able to provide a description of the male along with the vehicle he was driving.
Man charged with Chatterton Road murder in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man charged with a shooting death near Nafzger Park in east Columbus in July will appear in court this morning. According to the complaint, in the evening of July 7, Xavier Colvin, 22, and three others drove to the Cross Key Apartments on Chatterton Road. There they allegedly fired handguns […]
2 injured, 1 critical after north Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured after a crash on a bridge in north Columbus early Friday morning. The crash happened on the corner of Lazelle Road and Flint Road just after 1 a.m., according to Columbus police. One victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in...
Woman hit in leg after bullets pierce house
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cars and houses were hit by a rain of bullets in the early hours of Friday, injuring a woman in the leg inside her home. Bullets struck several vehicles and two houses in the 600 block of South Richardson Avenue in the Hilltop about 3 a.m., Columbus police say. A bullet […]
Fentanyl, cocaine, meth seized in Athens County
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police arrested a Nelsonville man on Wednesday for possessing illegal narcotics. Authorities began investigating after they received information about illegal drugs transported from Columbus to Nelsonville, according to the Nelsonville Police Department. Officers were led to the temporary residence of Nicholas Charles at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, where they seized […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Drug trafficking investigation leads to arrest of Athens Co. man
NELSONVILLE, Ohio — A drug trafficking investigation led to the arrest of a man, police say, was transported drugs from Columbus to Athens County. According to the Nelsonville Police Department, on Wednesday, law enforcement agents searched a residence on Grover Street after an investigation led to Nicholas Charles. A spokesperson for the department said Charles had been temporarily staying with his mother.
NBC4 Columbus
Police: Shots fired at youth football game on west side of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gunshots were fired at a youth football game Saturday afternoon on the city’s west side, Columbus police said. The shooting took place at approximately 1:56 p.m. at Hilltonia Park. According to police, witnesses said that after the game, an unknown juvenile fired multiple gunshots...
iheart.com
Hillsboro Woman Killed While Crossing Clinton County Highway.
A Hillsboro woman was killed while crossing a Clinton County highway. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol reports that 65-year-old M. Kathleen Reynolds of Wilmington was westbound in a 2015 Ford Edge on State Route 73 near State Route 380 in Chester Township, Clinton County, about 5:49 am Thursday, September 15th.
Police go to hospital after man shows up shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were dispatched to Grant Medical Center on Thursday after a man arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers found Kevin Gray, 34, at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at Grant Medical Center, with a single gunshot wound to his leg, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Gray said he […]
Family of Columbus woman killed after hit-and-run seeks answers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alexis Wolfe was 37 years old when she died. And she died in Room 37 in the hospital emergency room. “I’ll never forget that,” said longtime family friend Tammy Turner. She says the family is devastated at the loss of Wolfe, who leaves behind...
