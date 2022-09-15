TikTok’s “Queen of Cleaning” Vanesa Amaro on Cleaning, Culture, and Her Favorite Mexican Cleaning Supplies

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Growing up in Louisiana’s capital city means you’re never too far away from a show of team spirit. We have two celebrated college football teams here, plus the Saints in New Orleans — yes, I’ve been to my fair share of tailgate parties. Though the excitement of traveling up to campus has cooled down for me over the years, I still get together with family and friends to watch the games. Once football season officially starts, those gatherings come practically every weekend, and I do not like arriving at a party empty handed. I’m always bringing little presents, making food, or picking up drinks, but the host gift that’s been the best received by far has been from Sugarwish. From candy to wine, the brand offers a variety of treat options for gifting to a friend (or yourself!). I brought a small Popcorn Sugarwish to a football watch party a few weeks ago, and it couldn’t have been more of a hit with everyone there.

