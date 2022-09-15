ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Mother of ‘Baby Theresa’ sentenced, will undergo mental health treatment

JUNEAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman who disposed of her dead baby back in 2009 was sentenced by a Dodge County Circuit Court Judge on Friday. 46-year-old Karin Luttinen was sentenced by Judge Kristine Snow to a probation period of three years. The court imposed and stayed one and a half years of prison and two years of extended supervision only to be served if she does not successfully complete probation.
Two Fond du Lac residences damaged after shooting incident

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning shooting in Fond du Lac caused property damage to two different residences. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on September 15 around 1:25 a.m., officers responded to the area of the 200 block of 6th Street for reported gunshots. After searching the area, and speaking with multiple people, officers found several handgun casings.
Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
Menasha wins title of ‘Best-Tasting Tap Water’ in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ever wonder where the best-tasting tap water is in Wisconsin? Well, wonder no more because one municipality was declared a winner during the state’s largest annual water conference. Menasha Water Utility was officially declared with having the best-tasting tap water in the state, based...
Looking for a ‘Gouda’ career? Sargento Foods hiring truck drivers

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Sargento Foods hosted a 3-day, 5-stop Hiring Tour during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week while stopping in Fond du Lac and Appleton on September 15. Sargento Foods held on-the-spot interviews for second and third-shift production, CDL drivers, and maintenance technicians. The hiring event featured...
Johnson, Barnes agree to one televised debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, have agreed to one televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Johnson and Barnes on Friday both agreed to an Oct. 13 debate in Milwaukee hosted by WTMJ-TV. Johnson, a two-term...
