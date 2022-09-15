ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

NBC Washington

Family of Teen Stabbed on Arlington Trail Searching for Attacker

A teenager who was stabbed while running on a trail in Arlington, Virginia, is trying to help authorities, along with his family, find his attacker. Max, 17, of Arlington, said he was out for a run near Curtis Trail in the area of Washington Boulevard and Interstate 66 late at night in August when he was blindsided by the attack.
kpug1170.com

Pedestrian hit and killed in accident on Portal Way

FERNDALE, Wash. – For the second time this week, a pedestrian in Whatcom County was fatally hit by a car. Whatcom County Sheriff’s spokesperson Deb Slater said that a truck driving on Portal Way in Ferndale hit the man near Loomis Trail Road around 5:30 Thursday morning, September 15th.
KXRO.com

74-year-old woman dies following accident at Monte Brady Road

Nearly a month after an accident outside Montesano, a woman has died of her injuries. On August 18, 2022, 74-year-old Nancy Heyer of Bellingham was seriously injured following a collision on US 12 at the Monte Brady Road. According to the Washington State Patrol, Heyer was the driver of a...
lynnwoodtoday.com

Domestic violence suspect jumps from fourth-story balcony to evade police

Multiple police departments responded to a domestic violence call last weekend that quickly turned into a much larger situation. Early afternoon Saturday, Sept.10, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a domestic violence assault at the Scriber Creek Apartments, located on 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood. Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds police also responded to the scene to assist the sheriff’s office.
monroewa.gov

Monroe Police Department Blotter - September 14, 2022

Assist to Snohomish County Sheriff's Office with welfare check. - 23900 BLK SR 203. Male attempted to scam money from female by phone. - 800 BLK W Main St. Tools and cash stolen from work truck. - 100 BLK W Main St. Vehicle crashed into sign in front of store....
kpug1170.com

Border Patrol finds massive stash of meth in abandoned Hummer

BLAINE, Wash. – U.S. Border Patrol agents in Blaine recently found a huge amount of methamphetamine but are still looking for who was hauling it. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release that agents located an abandoned Hummer in a residential area near the border last Friday night, September 9th.
whatcom-news.com

Fire displaces 5 and damages 2 Maple Falls residences

MAPLE FALLS, Wash. — Firefighters were dispatched to the 7900 block of Apache Drive in Maple Falls about 11:50pm on Thursday, September 15th, due to reports of a residential structure fire. Whatcom County Fire District 14 Fire Chief Jerry DeBruin told Whatcom News the first firefighters arrived 4 minutes...
