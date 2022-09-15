Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Washington
Family of Teen Stabbed on Arlington Trail Searching for Attacker
A teenager who was stabbed while running on a trail in Arlington, Virginia, is trying to help authorities, along with his family, find his attacker. Max, 17, of Arlington, said he was out for a run near Curtis Trail in the area of Washington Boulevard and Interstate 66 late at night in August when he was blindsided by the attack.
kpug1170.com
Pedestrian hit and killed in accident on Portal Way
FERNDALE, Wash. – For the second time this week, a pedestrian in Whatcom County was fatally hit by a car. Whatcom County Sheriff’s spokesperson Deb Slater said that a truck driving on Portal Way in Ferndale hit the man near Loomis Trail Road around 5:30 Thursday morning, September 15th.
1 Person Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)
According to the Bellingham Police, a pedestrian accident was reported on Thursday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on private property at the intersection of East Champion and North Forest streets at around 8:14 a.m. Lt. Claudia Murphy reported that the victim suffered minor injuries from the crash.
myeverettnews.com
EPD Investigating After Person Shot At Airport & Evergreen Way In South Everett
Initial Report 11:45 PM: It’s an active event so not a lot of information is available at this early stage, but Everett Police are investigating after a person was shot in the 11800 block of Evergreen Way in south Everett Friday night. Sno911 received calls of a reported shooting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KGMI
Transient man arrested after stabbing outside downtown Bellingham business
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A transient man was arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred last month. Court documents state that the suspect entered a store in downtown Bellingham on August 18th and asked employees for a knife sharpener. The suspect then followed two customers out of the store...
q13fox.com
Docs: Suspect in deadly hit-and-run involving 81-year-old had meth, cocaine in his system at time of crash
SHORELINE, Wash. - A suspect arrested for a Fourth of July hit-and-run that killed an 81-year-old in Shoreline had meth in his system at the time of the crash, according to court documents. 41-year-old Daniel Delgado was arrested by US Marshals on Sept. 14 in Lake Stevens on a warrant...
1 Person Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Whatcom County (Whatcom County, WA)
According to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies, a pedestrian accident was reported on Thursday. The officials stated that a single vehicle was involved in the crash that happened at the northern intersection of Portal Way and Loomis Trail Road. According to the officials, a truck driver was heading southbound...
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Fatal collision involving a pedestrian Thursday morning closes roads
BLAINE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 5:35am on Thursday, September 15th, to the area of the intersection of Loomis Trail Road and Portal Way due to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Deb Slater told Whatcom News via email that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXRO.com
74-year-old woman dies following accident at Monte Brady Road
Nearly a month after an accident outside Montesano, a woman has died of her injuries. On August 18, 2022, 74-year-old Nancy Heyer of Bellingham was seriously injured following a collision on US 12 at the Monte Brady Road. According to the Washington State Patrol, Heyer was the driver of a...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Domestic violence suspect jumps from fourth-story balcony to evade police
Multiple police departments responded to a domestic violence call last weekend that quickly turned into a much larger situation. Early afternoon Saturday, Sept.10, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a domestic violence assault at the Scriber Creek Apartments, located on 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood. Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds police also responded to the scene to assist the sheriff’s office.
monroewa.gov
Monroe Police Department Blotter - September 14, 2022
Assist to Snohomish County Sheriff's Office with welfare check. - 23900 BLK SR 203. Male attempted to scam money from female by phone. - 800 BLK W Main St. Tools and cash stolen from work truck. - 100 BLK W Main St. Vehicle crashed into sign in front of store....
Ex-boyfriend convicted of aggravated first-degree murder in WWU student’s shooting death
The man had been on trial since late August for aggravated first-degree murder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 Bellingham Residents Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred on Saturday in which eight people were involved. The officials stated that the crash happened on the Interstate 5 express lanes near the Pike Street exit. A 2021 Jeep along with a 2016 Honda Civic stopped for traffic. A 1996...
thenorthernlight.com
Snohomish County rejects Whatcom bid for jail space, sheriff’s office explores options
Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office is looking for options to free up space in an overcrowded Whatcom County Jail after Snohomish County informed it would not have the resources to house 45 Whatcom inmates. According to an August 30 email from Snohomish County Jail bureau chief Jamie Kane to Whatcom...
KREM
NTSB releases preliminary report on Whidbey Island floatplane crash
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the U.S. Navy will begin efforts later this month to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island earlier in September. Recovery efforts to raise the wreckage are expected to begin...
kpug1170.com
Border Patrol finds massive stash of meth in abandoned Hummer
BLAINE, Wash. – U.S. Border Patrol agents in Blaine recently found a huge amount of methamphetamine but are still looking for who was hauling it. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release that agents located an abandoned Hummer in a residential area near the border last Friday night, September 9th.
q13fox.com
HVAC crew saves dog from a fire in Bellingham, Washington
A local HVAC crew is being credited for saving a dog from a burning home. It happened Tuesday in Bellingham when they heard a fire alarm.
whatcom-news.com
Fire displaces 5 and damages 2 Maple Falls residences
MAPLE FALLS, Wash. — Firefighters were dispatched to the 7900 block of Apache Drive in Maple Falls about 11:50pm on Thursday, September 15th, due to reports of a residential structure fire. Whatcom County Fire District 14 Fire Chief Jerry DeBruin told Whatcom News the first firefighters arrived 4 minutes...
Whatcom food truck finds a new home, mobile service adding retail space, two closures
Also, Bellingham SeaFeast opens at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 to celebrate the maritime heritage and the commercial fishing industry in Bellingham.
ifiberone.com
Multiple landslides in Okanogan County shuts down SR 20 in both directions
MAZAMA - Large land masses gave way on the North Cascades Highway on Wednesday night due to a deluge of evening rainfall, causing gridlock in both directions. The National Weather Service says up to .75 of an inch accumulated on SR 20 just west of Mazama to the Okanogan County/Whatcom County border within the timespan of 90 minutes.
Comments / 0