Congress & Courts

Comments / 19

Llewellyn Daniel
5d ago

There is no constitutional right to your religious beliefs! The constitution prohibits government from establishing religion. Religious exemptions establish religion. Legislation “protecting” religious exercise establish religion. Republicans and SCOTUS “interpret” the constitution to say the exact opposite of its plain text language! They are lying!! This creeping establishment of Evangelical Christianity into law is entirely unconstitutional!

9
Kookaloo2
5d ago

So, say I think heart pills mess with gods plan...can I not fill it? Or insulin...that makes you live when you were ment to die...

10
Beatrice Miele
4d ago

Any Pharmacist refusing to fill a prescription should be warned once and Fired if it's done a 2nd time. the pharmacists " religious or moral" objection to any medication means Less then Zero to those of us looking to get out RX filled..IF their ideological constraints effect their work life they can change professions!!

10
