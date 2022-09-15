ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Valheim and Slime Rancher 2 join Deathloop on Xbox Game Pass

Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Blackbird Interactive’s sci-fi take on an honest day’s work in space, joins the previously announced Deathloop on Xbox Game Pass today. They’ll be followed by Slime Rancher 2 and eight more games to round out the month of September on Microsoft’s games subscription service.
Everything coming in Deathloop’s big Goldenloop update

Deathloop’s new Goldenloop update is out now, built to celebrate the ending of the game’s PlayStation console exclusivity. But the Goldenloop update is about more than just Deathloop’s launch on Xbox platforms, Game Pass, and the PlayStation Plus library. There’s plenty of new content to explore as well.
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Aron be Shiny?

For Sept. 20, 2022, Aron will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double candy for catching Pokémon. And yes, Aron can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. Aron being in the Spotlight Hour provides you with a great chance to stock up on Aron Candy, especially if you want a powerful Mega Aggron. Mega Aggron was just added in the ongoing “Test Your Mettle” event, so you can grab tons of Aron to help complete the Timed Research and power up an Aggron.
Portal is getting a ray-traced upgrade this fall

Portal fans will be able to see the test chambers of Aperture Science in a whole new light this fall, when Nvidia releases Portal with RTX, an updated version of the classic first-person platformer that brings ray-traced graphics to the game. Announced by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during his Nvidia...
What has Disney Lorcana borrowed from Magic, Pokémon, Gwent, and Hearthstone?

There’s a saying in trading card game communities: Reading the card explains the card. The same can be said of Disney Lorcana, the media giant’s newest venture into the world of TCGs — especially considering that the game’s developer, Ravensburger, hasn’t released the official rules yet. The game won’t be available until 2023.
EA is making an Iron Man video game

Marvel’s Iron Man will star in “an all-new single-player, third-person, action-adventure,” in development at Electronic Arts’ Motive Studio, the publisher announced on Tuesday. The game, not yet titled, is in pre-production and is being developed in collaboration with Marvel Games, EA said. Bill Rosemann, Marvel Games’...
Diablo 4 closed beta coming soon, public tests in early 2023

Diablo 4 developer Blizzard Entertainment will host a closed beta for its new action role-playing game focused on the title’s end-game, it announced Monday. The “confidential” closed beta test will be playable in 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. A public testing phase, open to all, is slated for early 2023, Blizzard said.
Twitch to update gambling policy in October

Twitch will be updating its policies regarding gambling on Oct. 18, according to a statement the company posted to its Twitter account, acknowledging the recent spike in debate and discussion around gambling on the platform. “We’ll be making a policy update on October 18th to prohibit streaming of gambling sites...
Rockstar Games blames hacker for major GTA 6 leak

Rockstar Games confirmed Monday that a “network intrusion” is to blame for a massive Grand Theft Auto 6 leak posted over the weekend. More than 90 video clips of the in-development game were published on a Grand Theft Auto forum — one of the largest leaks in video game history.
Overwatch 2’s lead hero designer has left Blizzard

Geoff Goodman, one of the lead developers behind beloved Overwatch characters like Tracer, Mercy, and D. Va, is no longer working at Activision Blizzard. Goodman “made the decision to leave Blizzard earlier this year,” a Blizzard spokesperson said to press. PC Gamer first reported the news on Tuesday.
VFX house recreates D&D game with same sort of virtual sets used in The Mandalorian

Actual play performances of Dungeons & Dragons and other role-playing games have grown in popularity over the last decade, expanding from podcasts and simple tableaus of players on Twitch and YouTube to elaborate costumes and sets. But the team at Corridor Digital is taking their game of D&D even further, utilizing the same kinds of virtual soundstages used in modern video games, films like Avatar 2, and TV shows like The Mandalorian. On Sunday, it published a behind-the-scenes look at the process.
Grand Theft Auto 6 leak reveals over 90 gameplay videos

In an unprecedented leak, more than 90 videos of the in-development Grand Theft Auto 6 have surfaced online. The leaker posted the videos on GTAForums under the username teapotuberhacker. They claimed to have accessed them directly from Rockstar Games’ internal Slack. The videos show robberies, gunplay, open-world driving, and...
