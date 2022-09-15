Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion | The Polling Junkie’s Guide to Sanity
3 things to remember about the midterm polls.
Trump replies to DOJ appeal in fight to resume criminal probe of Mar-a-Lago documents
Donald Trump's lawyers replied Tuesday to the Justice Department's appeal aiming to resume its investigation of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.
U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger charges 47 people in dramatic escalation of Minnesota food fraud investigation
Following a sprawling eight-month investigation, federal authorities on Tuesday announced a wave of criminal charges related to the alleged embezzlement of more than $250 million dollars from federal nutrition programs. The indictments, many connected to a nonprofit called Feeding Our Future, have implicated prominent local leaders in politics, housing, business, and education. The post U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger charges 47 people in dramatic escalation of Minnesota food fraud investigation appeared first on Sahan Journal.
UN chief: World is 'paralyzed' and equity is slipping away
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In an alarming assessment, the head of the United Nations warned world leaders Tuesday that nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction” and aren’t ready or willing to tackle the challenges that threaten humanity’s future — and the planet’s. “Our world is in peril — and paralyzed,” he said. Speaking at the opening of the General Assembly’s annual high-level meeting, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made sure to emphasize that hope remained. But his remarks reflected a tense and worried world. He cited the war in Ukraine and multiplying conflicts around the world, the climate emergency, the...
Comments / 0