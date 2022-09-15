ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

nypressnews.com

Saturday Sessions: Danielle Ponder performs

Singer Danielle Ponder joins this week’s Saturday Sessions. Trained as a lawyer, she worked as a public defender for eight years in Rochester, New York. But for even longer, she’s been pursuing a music career, and now it is taking off. From her debut album “Some of Us Are Brave,” Ponder performs “Someone Like You.”
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Riding the waves

For as long as sisters Cydney and Jasmine Benjamin can remember, music has been a part of their lives. “Our family always talks about hearing Jasmine sing and making up random songs in her crib,” says Cydney. “When we were like (age) 2 and 4, I remember that we used to be up in the little kids’ plays. I still remember some of the songs to this day.”
ROCHESTER, NY
Mexico, NY
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester in Focus: Sept. 18, 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this week’s episode of Rochester In Focus, News10NBC’s Emily Putnam speaks with local wealth adviser Jarrett Felton. There have been some questions about student loans following the announcement from the White House last month. Who qualifies, how long do people have to apply for relief, and who is eligible for total loan forgiveness — those are all things covered in this conversation.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.9 WOUR

Believe it or Not! Massive NY Halloween Display Recognized by Ripley’s

Believe it or not! A massive Halloween display in New York has made it's way into Ripley's Believe It or Not. How do you top a pirate ship Halloween display that went viral in 2020? You build two for 2121. A pair of Pirates of the Caribbean-themed ships sat on a lawn in Rochester, New York. It was so massive it caught the attention of Ripley's Believe it or Not. "The funny thing is I didn't see that message for 26 weeks," said creator Tony DeMatteo. "I finally got back to them and they wanted to put my display in their book."
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

L.O.V.E. Is the Answer Mural revealed at the Rochester Public Market

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Family Coalition received a grant from the Rochester Area Community Foundation for Mural Project at the Public Market. MCFC received a $2,600 grant to implement the L.O.V.E. Is the Answer mural-painting project. Over the course of several weekends in September, families and youth from...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

New internet option? Frontier’s new push in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In Monroe County, another option for the internet is expanding its reach. Along with Greenlight and Spectrum, you can expect to see more Frontier ads, as well. Viewers in Webster, Chili, and Penfield told News 8 they’ve been seeing and hearing more about Frontier Fiber. We caught up with some representatives at […]
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

The absurd and astounding 'Cirque du Fringe: Afterglow'

The daily "Cirque du Fringe" show brings an abundance of silliness and acrobatic skill to the Spiegeltent audience at the Rochester Fringe. After two years of not being in the Cristal Palace Spiegeltent, walking into the venue this year was like being draped in a rich, warm hug of gold, crimson, and violet. It was a standing-room-only crowd for Wednesday’s “Cirque du Fringe: Afterglow,” the latest iteration of Matt...
ROCHESTER, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge Leaving WHAM-TV: Where Are the Rochester Anchors Going?

People of Rochester have been watching the WHAM-TV anchors Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge since 1990. They are 13 WHAM News’ longest-running anchor duo with huge followers. When the people of Rochester learned about Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge leaving WHAM-TV, they were naturally sad. The anchors announced their decision to depart from the station recently. Here’s what the anchor duo said about their decision.
ROCHESTER, NY
WKTV

Unused hand sanitizer on the move

More than 700,000 gallons of unused hand sanitizer that's been in Oriskany since 2021 is being sent to Rochester to be repurposed. More than 700,000 gallons of state-produced hand sanitizer moving from Oriskany to Rochester for recycling. Hundreds of thousands of gallons of expired state-produced hand sanitizer that were sitting...
ORISKANY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Honeycrisp weekend begins at Wickham Farms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Wickham Farms’ Honeycrisp apple crop is ready to be picked. This year, Wickham Farms’ 1,500 Honeycrisp trees have yielded a strong crop of the ever-popular apple. Wickham Farms will celebrate its official Honeycrisp Weekend on Saturday, September 17th and Sunday September 18th. In addition...
PENFIELD, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: WHY IS ROCHESTER SO VIOLENT?

More specifically, why is Rochester so much more violent than cities which are demographically, economically and culturally similar to it?. What is the variable? What is different about Rochester that leads to this anomalous outcome?. And it is anomalous. Yes, urban America is a killing field. There is a national...
ROCHESTER, NY
mhflsentinel.com

You’re Invited To The Greater Rochester Book People’s Party

Let’s talk books at the Greater Rochester Book People’s Party on September 23, 4 to 6 p.m., at Book Culture Pittsford. The following panelists will start the conversation. Judith Ellison Shenouda. Author, Editor, and Indie Publisher of books for living well and feeling good. Owner of Shenouda Associates Inc., a provider of Technical, Marketing, and Business Communications.
ROCHESTER, NY

