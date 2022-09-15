Read full article on original website
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Saturday Sessions: Danielle Ponder performs
Singer Danielle Ponder joins this week’s Saturday Sessions. Trained as a lawyer, she worked as a public defender for eight years in Rochester, New York. But for even longer, she’s been pursuing a music career, and now it is taking off. From her debut album “Some of Us Are Brave,” Ponder performs “Someone Like You.”
Roc Paper Straws opens new factory and retail space in Rochester
Roc Paper Straws is a woman-led business and, according to officials, one of the only paper straw manufacturers in the US.
Riding the waves
For as long as sisters Cydney and Jasmine Benjamin can remember, music has been a part of their lives. “Our family always talks about hearing Jasmine sing and making up random songs in her crib,” says Cydney. “When we were like (age) 2 and 4, I remember that we used to be up in the little kids’ plays. I still remember some of the songs to this day.”
‘A Call to Women of Color’ health event held in Rochester
The event was created to focus on empowering women and girls of color and to engage in a conversation about healthy living among women.
Artist Row returns for its 18th year at Rochester Public Market
All proceeds from this year's fair go towards the Friends of the Rochester Public Market
Adam Interviews Thomas Warfield
In the leadup to the event, Adam Chodak talked with Warfield about his life and the lessons he's picked up along the way.
Mentalist Steven Nicholas twists reality and blows minds at Rochester Fringe
In "ExperiMENTALISM," Steven Nicolas uses mind games and plenty of audience participation to entertain unsuspecting Fringe audiences. Before “ExperiMENTAL” begins, you already feel like you could be put on the spot at any moment. The room at School of the Arts is intimate and dimly lit, with chairs set up at small tables. There’s no place to hide. ...
Rochester in Focus: Sept. 18, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this week’s episode of Rochester In Focus, News10NBC’s Emily Putnam speaks with local wealth adviser Jarrett Felton. There have been some questions about student loans following the announcement from the White House last month. Who qualifies, how long do people have to apply for relief, and who is eligible for total loan forgiveness — those are all things covered in this conversation.
‘Gospel Sunday’ returns to Rochester Fringe
Organizers say it's one of the festival's most popular events.
Believe it or Not! Massive NY Halloween Display Recognized by Ripley’s
Believe it or not! A massive Halloween display in New York has made it's way into Ripley's Believe It or Not. How do you top a pirate ship Halloween display that went viral in 2020? You build two for 2121. A pair of Pirates of the Caribbean-themed ships sat on a lawn in Rochester, New York. It was so massive it caught the attention of Ripley's Believe it or Not. "The funny thing is I didn't see that message for 26 weeks," said creator Tony DeMatteo. "I finally got back to them and they wanted to put my display in their book."
L.O.V.E. Is the Answer Mural revealed at the Rochester Public Market
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Family Coalition received a grant from the Rochester Area Community Foundation for Mural Project at the Public Market. MCFC received a $2,600 grant to implement the L.O.V.E. Is the Answer mural-painting project. Over the course of several weekends in September, families and youth from...
New internet option? Frontier’s new push in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In Monroe County, another option for the internet is expanding its reach. Along with Greenlight and Spectrum, you can expect to see more Frontier ads, as well. Viewers in Webster, Chili, and Penfield told News 8 they’ve been seeing and hearing more about Frontier Fiber. We caught up with some representatives at […]
The absurd and astounding 'Cirque du Fringe: Afterglow'
The daily "Cirque du Fringe" show brings an abundance of silliness and acrobatic skill to the Spiegeltent audience at the Rochester Fringe. After two years of not being in the Cristal Palace Spiegeltent, walking into the venue this year was like being draped in a rich, warm hug of gold, crimson, and violet. It was a standing-room-only crowd for Wednesday’s “Cirque du Fringe: Afterglow,” the latest iteration of Matt...
Hispanic Heritage: Rochester chef builds business with community support
The owner, Victor Antonetti Jr., has been called a dedicated businessman, a humble community servant as well as a talented musician.
ROC the Block Employment Fair returns this weekend: ‘Food, music and jobs’
Meléndez said he expects this weekend's job fair to include 40-60 employers from the greater Rochester region.
Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge Leaving WHAM-TV: Where Are the Rochester Anchors Going?
People of Rochester have been watching the WHAM-TV anchors Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge since 1990. They are 13 WHAM News’ longest-running anchor duo with huge followers. When the people of Rochester learned about Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge leaving WHAM-TV, they were naturally sad. The anchors announced their decision to depart from the station recently. Here’s what the anchor duo said about their decision.
Unused hand sanitizer on the move
More than 700,000 gallons of unused hand sanitizer that's been in Oriskany since 2021 is being sent to Rochester to be repurposed. More than 700,000 gallons of state-produced hand sanitizer moving from Oriskany to Rochester for recycling. Hundreds of thousands of gallons of expired state-produced hand sanitizer that were sitting...
Honeycrisp weekend begins at Wickham Farms
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Wickham Farms’ Honeycrisp apple crop is ready to be picked. This year, Wickham Farms’ 1,500 Honeycrisp trees have yielded a strong crop of the ever-popular apple. Wickham Farms will celebrate its official Honeycrisp Weekend on Saturday, September 17th and Sunday September 18th. In addition...
Lonsberry: WHY IS ROCHESTER SO VIOLENT?
More specifically, why is Rochester so much more violent than cities which are demographically, economically and culturally similar to it?. What is the variable? What is different about Rochester that leads to this anomalous outcome?. And it is anomalous. Yes, urban America is a killing field. There is a national...
You’re Invited To The Greater Rochester Book People’s Party
Let’s talk books at the Greater Rochester Book People’s Party on September 23, 4 to 6 p.m., at Book Culture Pittsford. The following panelists will start the conversation. Judith Ellison Shenouda. Author, Editor, and Indie Publisher of books for living well and feeling good. Owner of Shenouda Associates Inc., a provider of Technical, Marketing, and Business Communications.
