BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Police in Beaver Dam arrested a person who they said led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle through parts of the city Thursday morning. In a news release, the Beaver Dam Police Department said it got a call just before 11:10 a.m. Thursday about a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Knaup Drive on the city’s north side. An officer saw the vehicle a short time later nearby on Industrial Drive, and a chase ensued.

