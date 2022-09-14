Read full article on original website
Related
Person arrested following chase in Beaver Dam; third pursuit in area in past week
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Police in Beaver Dam arrested a person who they said led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle through parts of the city Thursday morning. In a news release, the Beaver Dam Police Department said it got a call just before 11:10 a.m. Thursday about a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Knaup Drive on the city’s north side. An officer saw the vehicle a short time later nearby on Industrial Drive, and a chase ensued.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Scam alert: Waukesha County Sheriff's Office offers warning
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha County officials are warning the public of a scam. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) received information that someone claiming to be a representative from the WCSO is calling citizens, not only in Waukesha County but surroundings counties, advising them they have outstanding warrants and citations.
radioplusinfo.com
9-16-22 retired fdl county circuit judges honored
The Fond du Lac County Bar Association recognized four retired Fond du Lac County Circuit judges Thursday unveiling their portraits on the second floor of the Fond du Lac city-county government center. Photo L-R Paul Czisny, Peter Grimm, Richard Nuss, Robert Wirtz, Gary Sharpe.
North Fond du Lac students' business finds enormous success
What started as a class project for Ayden Fowler and Lillian Goeckerman, became a business that exceeded all expectations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Fond du Lac firefighters battled flames in semi stopped on I-41
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue reports the closure of I-41 was because a semi’s cab was on fire. According to a release, the fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 41 in the southbound lane. The Engine Company confirmed the...
Wisconsin Town Wins Title of 'Best-Tasting Tap Water'
Here's which town has the most delicious tap water in all of Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Popular Manitowoc County bakery to close, owners looking to sell location
WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular local bakery in Manitowoc County is closing its doors for good and is now looking for someone to come in and buy the location. After 11 years in business officials at Cravings – Home of Kristy’s Kakes are calling it a career due to retirement and relocation.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sparks fly at meeting over Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department budget
WAUKESHA COUNTY — There was tension in the air during the Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee on Friday over discussions about the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department budget. The sheriff’s department has tried many initiatives in 2022 to meet its budget, but recently said that, without further changes, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPMATTERS
Two Wisconsin State Patrol troopers placed on administrative leave after shooting in Slinger
SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – A sexual assault suspect in Wisconsin is dead following a Friday morning incident where he allegedly pulled a gun out during a traffic stop. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a State Patrol officer-involved shooting. The incident reportedly happened on September 16 around 7 a.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Bulk distributor of marijuana arrested in Brown County, ‘Lil Yang’ facing 10 charges
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Howard, who police described as a ‘bulk distributor’ of marijuana, was arrested after authorities found 18+ pounds of marijuana and nearly $30,000 in cash at his residence. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 32-year-old Alan Yang is...
wearegreenbay.com
Irish hotel and pub closes, Thai restaurant to open near Fox River in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The luck of the Irish has run out in the City of De Pere after a popular local hotel and restaurant has closed its doors for good. The Ennis Inn and Pub, located on 201 James Street, has closed up shop after being in business for the past ten years.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes on I-41 north and southbound have reopened after ‘law enforcement activity’
FRIDAY 9/16/2022 – 5:20 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the incident that blocked all lanes of traffic on I-41 in Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes, both northbound and southbound, on I-41 near WIS 21 are now open. No other information was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One left injured after shooting at Shorewood Metro Market
Shorewood Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place at the Metro Market just before 7 p.m. Saturday.
WBAY Green Bay
Woman reports suspicious incident at Allouez bank
3,500 participants and 1,800 volunteers are expected at this weekend's marathon events. Manitowoc family raising funds for handicap-accessible van for daughter. A benefit fundraiser and a GoFundMe page will help Gracie get to appointments. 3,500 expected at Community First Fox Cities Marathon. Updated: 5 hours ago. Marathon organizers are paying...
CBS 58
Festivals of Cedarburg gears up for 49th Annual Wine and Harvest Festival
CEDARBURG, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Festivals of Cedarburg is gearing up for the 49th Annual Wine and Harvest Festival in the community this weekend. Hundreds of artists and vendors line Cedarburg's Main Street for this fun fall festival. We sat down with Executive Director for Festivals of Cedarburg Patrick Curran...
wearegreenbay.com
Supply chain issues halting construction progression in Winnebago County
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced the Racine Street roundabouts have reopened to motorists following construction. The roundabout intersections with Ahnaip Street and Main Street opened earlier Thursday evening and are expected to improve traffic flow throughout the area. The roundabouts will have...
CBS 58
'A national crisis': MADACC waives fees for many large dogs citing full house
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) says they've got a full house, and they're hoping you'll welcome a new four-legged friend into your home. In a social media post Friday, the animal shelter said there is currently a national crisis of medium-large dogs waiting...
wearegreenbay.com
Farmers get creative to plant cover crops
(WFRV) – The practice of planting cover crops is still emerging, and farmers are testing new methods to get them in the ground. At one farm in Wisconsin, they are using a converted sprayer to spread the seeds into a growing crop. We get an update on some other...
wtmj.com
Could Milwaukee replace I-794 and Hoan Bridge with street-level highway?
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is exploring ways to replace the section of I-794 between downtown and the Hoan Bridge. the entire stretch of interstate reimagined. “We’re seeing cities around the country rethinking their downtown highways, turning them into boulevards, spurring development,” said Gregg May, transportation policy director for...
seehafernews.com
Local Veterans Organization Ready to Clean More Veteran Grave Markers at Evergreen Cemetery
A local veteran’s organization is once again asking for help in cleaning the numerous civil war veteran grave markers in Manitowoc’s Evergreen Cemetery. Save the Veterans will be in the cemetery at 9:00 a.m. on October 1st as they continue their goal of cleaning up all 230 civil war gravestones in the local cemetery.
Comments / 0