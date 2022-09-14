ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac County, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Person arrested following chase in Beaver Dam; third pursuit in area in past week

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Police in Beaver Dam arrested a person who they said led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle through parts of the city Thursday morning. In a news release, the Beaver Dam Police Department said it got a call just before 11:10 a.m. Thursday about a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Knaup Drive on the city's north side. An officer saw the vehicle a short time later nearby on Industrial Drive, and a chase ensued.
BEAVER DAM, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Scam alert: Waukesha County Sheriff's Office offers warning

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha County officials are warning the public of a scam. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) received information that someone claiming to be a representative from the WCSO is calling citizens, not only in Waukesha County but surroundings counties, advising them they have outstanding warrants and citations.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

9-16-22 retired fdl county circuit judges honored

The Fond du Lac County Bar Association recognized four retired Fond du Lac County Circuit judges Thursday unveiling their portraits on the second floor of the Fond du Lac city-county government center. Photo L-R Paul Czisny, Peter Grimm, Richard Nuss, Robert Wirtz, Gary Sharpe.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Irish hotel and pub closes, Thai restaurant to open near Fox River in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The luck of the Irish has run out in the City of De Pere after a popular local hotel and restaurant has closed its doors for good. The Ennis Inn and Pub, located on 201 James Street, has closed up shop after being in business for the past ten years.
WBAY Green Bay

Woman reports suspicious incident at Allouez bank

3,500 participants and 1,800 volunteers are expected at this weekend's marathon events. Manitowoc family raising funds for handicap-accessible van for daughter. A benefit fundraiser and a GoFundMe page will help Gracie get to appointments. 3,500 expected at Community First Fox Cities Marathon. Updated: 5 hours ago. Marathon organizers are paying...
ALLOUEZ, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Supply chain issues halting construction progression in Winnebago County

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced the Racine Street roundabouts have reopened to motorists following construction. The roundabout intersections with Ahnaip Street and Main Street opened earlier Thursday evening and are expected to improve traffic flow throughout the area. The roundabouts will have...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Farmers get creative to plant cover crops

(WFRV) – The practice of planting cover crops is still emerging, and farmers are testing new methods to get them in the ground. At one farm in Wisconsin, they are using a converted sprayer to spread the seeds into a growing crop. We get an update on some other...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtmj.com

Could Milwaukee replace I-794 and Hoan Bridge with street-level highway?

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is exploring ways to replace the section of I-794 between downtown and the Hoan Bridge. the entire stretch of interstate reimagined. "We're seeing cities around the country rethinking their downtown highways, turning them into boulevards, spurring development," said Gregg May, transportation policy director for...
MILWAUKEE, WI

