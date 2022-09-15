Check out Wednesday's career fair. Or are ya afraid of getting hired?. THE AUTHOR WANTS TO MAKE THIS CLEAR- THESE OPINIONS ARE MINE AND MINE ALONE. They do not reflect those of the sponsors of the career fair nor any of the fine employers who will be present Wednesday at the career fair. Those folks are nothing but respectful of the myriad of reasons and circumstances that you may have endured which have made it difficult to obtain and maintain reasonable employment.

JOBS ・ 1 DAY AGO