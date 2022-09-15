ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

froggyweb.com

Insight on electronic posting for 2022 hunting in North Dakota

Last fall saw the first year of electronic posting (eposting) in North Dakota. For most, it’s like the first time you shoot a rifle or call in a goose, it gets easier with time. Even so, there’s also a benefit to going back over the basics. It’s difficult...
HOBBIES
KFYR-TV

From Louisiana to North Dakota with hugs for deputies

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some travel to North Dakota for the walleye, others for the musical, but one 12-year-old from Louisiana is in the state on a mission to thank those who serve our communities. 12-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin and her 7-year-old brother Phillip arrived in Bismarck to a crowd of...
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
Hot 97-5

Here’s What North Dakotan’s Are Best & Worst At

North Dakotan's are good at many things but what are we really good at?. It just so happens that a study was done to find the answer to this very question. A study was done by Reader's Digest and it found what each state is good at and what the state is, reversely, very bad at. So, let's dive in.
ARKANSAS STATE
Hot 97-5

Here Is Your Most Luxurious Bathroom North Dakota

We all have stress... and still to this day, one of the most relaxing ways. to wipe away, wash away, or wish away the worries, and pressures of the world... (And let's be real, may even be the only time to ourselves...) Is when we have those precious quiet moments...
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks teacher named 2023 North Dakota Teacher of the Year

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ivona Todorovic, an English Language teacher at Red River High School in Grand Forks, has been named North Dakota’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. “Mrs. Todorovic has made an enormous impact on her students, on the Grand Forks community and the entire...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Fillmore County Journal

Minnesota weekly gas price update

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.65/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are 24.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 62.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.5 cents in the last week and stands at $5.01 per gallon.
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota

If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Where to Find Bouja This Fall in Central Minnesota

We are now transitioning from summer to fall, and with it comes bouja season in Central Minnesota. A thick stew, believed to have originated in Belgium, and made throughout the Upper MidwesternUnited States. Booyah can require up to two days and multiple cooks to prepare; it is cooked in specially designed "booyah kettles" and usually meant to serve hundreds or even thousands of people.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Greater Minnesota suicides were majority of gun deaths in 2021

A map shows the location of gun deaths in Minnesota in 2021. The purple pins represent suicides. The red pins represent homicides. Find an interactive version of the map, including demographic details for the deceased, below. Data provided by Protect Minnesota. Graphic: Megan Burks | MPR News. Gunshots on the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 97-5

You Can Help Save North Dakota Businesses BY GETTING A JOB!

Check out Wednesday's career fair. Or are ya afraid of getting hired?. THE AUTHOR WANTS TO MAKE THIS CLEAR- THESE OPINIONS ARE MINE AND MINE ALONE. They do not reflect those of the sponsors of the career fair nor any of the fine employers who will be present Wednesday at the career fair. Those folks are nothing but respectful of the myriad of reasons and circumstances that you may have endured which have made it difficult to obtain and maintain reasonable employment.
JOBS
KX News

Most popular dog names in North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Picking a name for a dog is never an easy task. Do you pick a name with a meaning behind it? A name from a character in your favorite movie? A name just because it sounds fun to say? With so many variables when it comes to naming your dog, you’d […]
PETS
redlakenationnews.com

Why deer crossing signs have disappeared from Minnesota highways

Deer crossing signs once were a common sight on Minnesota highways, but not any more. Over the past decade, the yellow diamond-shaped signs bearing an image of a deer have all but vanished from state roads. It's mainly because drivers didn't heed the warnings to slow down and look for deer, said Chris Smith, a wildlife ecologist with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 97-5

Hot 97-5

Mandan, ND
ABOUT

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

