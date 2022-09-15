ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

The Hill

Amazon closing, canceling, delaying fulfillment centers nationwide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying means a proposed Greensboro facility may never come to fruition. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

City of Raleigh hiring transportation workers this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. — A job fair held Friday and Saturday is looking for workers interested in the transportation field. The Raleigh Department of Transportation is hosting a job fair Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 at the Raleigh Central Operations Facility at 2550 Operations Way. The event runs 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
RALEIGH, NC
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Raleigh Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try

Raleigh is North Carolina’s capital city and a charming university town. Its unique Greek-style capitol building pays homage to our founding fathers with Roman-style statues. Its historic educational institutions are among the most cutting-edge technological innovators in the U.S. A large student population guarantees a wealth of pizza restaurants....
RALEIGH, NC
multifamilybiz.com

Brazos Residential Expands North Carolina Footprint With $41 Million Acquisition of 376-Unit Wilson Woods Townhome Community

WILSON, NC - Brazos Residential, a Dallas-based real estate private investment firm specializing in multifamily investments, announced the $41M acquisition of the Wilson Woods Townhomes located in Wilson, NC. The transaction marks the firm's tenth acquisition in 2022. Constructed in 1974, Wilson Woods Townhomes is situated on an expansive 31...
WILSON, NC
Axios Raleigh

9 must-do fall activities in and around Raleigh

We can already hear our sweaters and flannels begging to be released from the closet, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple pickingApple picking season is in full swing in the Carolinas. Here are some spots worth the drive from Raleigh.Grandad's Apples: This Hendersonville orchard has 30 different varieties of apples, plus apple cider doughnuts, apple cider slushies, a bakery and family activities. Hours: Open 8am-6pm daily (bakery closes at 5pm)Address: 2951 Chimney Rock Rd., Hendersonville (4 hours from Raleigh)Sky Top Orchard: Make a day trip...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Foodie News: Two Raleigh restaurants close

RALEIGH, N.C. — We start off with a really cool cause you can get behind. This week the folks that brought us The Sunday Supper (an organization that helped feed those devastated by Hurricane Matthew) unveiled their newest effort called Now Serving. Here is how it works. Local kitchens and restaurants collaborate to prepare two weekend meals that are then distributed through organizations like Meals on Wheels of Wake County, The Women’s Center, New Bethel Food Pantry and Brentwood Boys & Girls Clubs of Wake County to 320+ recipients in the Raleigh area. To raise money for the cause, Now Serving is hosting its first charity dinner on Sunday, Sept. 25. Join St. Roch’s Sunny Gerhart and Saltbox Seafood Joint’s Ricky Moore for a collaborative family-style dinner. Book your reservation ($75 a person) or donate here. Get more information on Now Serving here. Kudos to St. Roch, Mandolin, Hummingbird, PoshNosh Catering, HUBB Kitchens and Ladyfingers.
RALEIGH, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Raleigh Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Raleigh features some of the most rib-sticking, biscuit-sopping, finger-licking southern cooking anywhere in the United States. From craft kitchen creations to the homiest of down-to-earth Southern cooking, Raleigh restaurants deliver on breakfast and then some. American breakfast is taking new turns as the culinary world explores. Coffeeshops craft artisanal breakfast...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Carolina Core construction to add 10,000 jobs

MONCURE, N.C. (WNCN) — A lot of growth is coming to Highway 421, an area that’s been nicknamed the “Carolina Core.”. The 120+ mile stretch of road goes from Winston-Salem to Fayetteville. If anyone has a front row seat to the future of Moncure it’s Faith Urey....
MONCURE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Out-of-state investors buying homes in Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte

DURHAM, N.C. — Out-of-state investors are eyeing North Carolina housing. “We put a house in this Colonial Village area up on the market, and it was a smaller, 800-square-foot home," said real estate agent Emily Jo Roberts, who works for Inhabit Real Estate. "And I would say about 30% to 40% of the buyers we had interested in the property were investors, and I think many of them were not local to Durham.”
DURHAM, NC
kiss951.com

Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?

Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham crews work to repair water system in 2 areas

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham is working to restore its water service in some areas in the city from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Officials said crews are working to restore service at the corner of Cornwallis Road and TW Alexander Drive. They advised customers to flush their bathtub’s cold water while service is being restored.
DURHAM, NC

