DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
wraltechwire.com
Union at Amazon center in Garner? Organizers push their plan as Durham warehouse closes
GARNER – Even as Amazon is closing a Durham warehouse and two other sites in North Carolina, an effort to unionize workers in a Garner distribution center continue, members of Carolina Amazonians United for Solidarity and Empowerment, tell WRAL TechWire. The organization, which is abbreviated as “C.A.U.S.E.,” is seeking...
Amazon closing, canceling, delaying fulfillment centers nationwide
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying means a proposed Greensboro facility may never come to fruition. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
wraltechwire.com
Raleigh tech company Bandwidth to require employees to return to in-person work
Many workers have enjoyed the flexibility of remote working during the pandemic. In two weeks, Raleigh-based technology company Bandwidth will require employees to return to work in-person five days a week. The decision will make Bandwidth an outlier in the tech industry, and some employees are not happy about it.
WRAL
City of Raleigh hiring transportation workers this weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. — A job fair held Friday and Saturday is looking for workers interested in the transportation field. The Raleigh Department of Transportation is hosting a job fair Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 at the Raleigh Central Operations Facility at 2550 Operations Way. The event runs 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
restaurantclicks.com
Raleigh Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try
Raleigh is North Carolina’s capital city and a charming university town. Its unique Greek-style capitol building pays homage to our founding fathers with Roman-style statues. Its historic educational institutions are among the most cutting-edge technological innovators in the U.S. A large student population guarantees a wealth of pizza restaurants....
'It is expensive': Homeowners weigh renovations over purchasing in hot housing market
A survey done not so long ago found that almost 80 percent of homeowners would rather renovate their home than move to a new one.
multifamilybiz.com
Brazos Residential Expands North Carolina Footprint With $41 Million Acquisition of 376-Unit Wilson Woods Townhome Community
WILSON, NC - Brazos Residential, a Dallas-based real estate private investment firm specializing in multifamily investments, announced the $41M acquisition of the Wilson Woods Townhomes located in Wilson, NC. The transaction marks the firm's tenth acquisition in 2022. Constructed in 1974, Wilson Woods Townhomes is situated on an expansive 31...
A new Chick-fil-A is coming to an already booming Raleigh shopping area
With the new Chick-fil-A will likely come lots more traffic. Here’s a snapshot of that area (with some suggestions for other places to eat and shop there).
cbs17
2 Raleigh hospital workers sickened after eating donated ‘home-baked goods,’ officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Raleigh hospital workers became sick after eating some food that had been donated to the hospital earlier this week. The incident happened Thursday at Duke Raleigh Hospital, according to a news release Friday from Duke Health officials. The two workers ate “donated home-baked goods”...
9 must-do fall activities in and around Raleigh
We can already hear our sweaters and flannels begging to be released from the closet, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple pickingApple picking season is in full swing in the Carolinas. Here are some spots worth the drive from Raleigh.Grandad's Apples: This Hendersonville orchard has 30 different varieties of apples, plus apple cider doughnuts, apple cider slushies, a bakery and family activities. Hours: Open 8am-6pm daily (bakery closes at 5pm)Address: 2951 Chimney Rock Rd., Hendersonville (4 hours from Raleigh)Sky Top Orchard: Make a day trip...
WCNC
NC man says hackers stole his 'dream car' from outside of his home using key fob signal
RALEIGH, N.C. — Thieves have figured out an innovative way to steal cars that only costs a couple of dollars and doesn't involve breaking windows. Newer, higher-end cars often use keyless fobs, which hackers can easily use to re-route the signal to a device in their hands. "I was...
WRAL
Foodie News: Two Raleigh restaurants close
RALEIGH, N.C. — We start off with a really cool cause you can get behind. This week the folks that brought us The Sunday Supper (an organization that helped feed those devastated by Hurricane Matthew) unveiled their newest effort called Now Serving. Here is how it works. Local kitchens and restaurants collaborate to prepare two weekend meals that are then distributed through organizations like Meals on Wheels of Wake County, The Women’s Center, New Bethel Food Pantry and Brentwood Boys & Girls Clubs of Wake County to 320+ recipients in the Raleigh area. To raise money for the cause, Now Serving is hosting its first charity dinner on Sunday, Sept. 25. Join St. Roch’s Sunny Gerhart and Saltbox Seafood Joint’s Ricky Moore for a collaborative family-style dinner. Book your reservation ($75 a person) or donate here. Get more information on Now Serving here. Kudos to St. Roch, Mandolin, Hummingbird, PoshNosh Catering, HUBB Kitchens and Ladyfingers.
restaurantclicks.com
Raleigh Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Raleigh features some of the most rib-sticking, biscuit-sopping, finger-licking southern cooking anywhere in the United States. From craft kitchen creations to the homiest of down-to-earth Southern cooking, Raleigh restaurants deliver on breakfast and then some. American breakfast is taking new turns as the culinary world explores. Coffeeshops craft artisanal breakfast...
WRAL
Duke Health: 2 Raleigh hospital employees fall ill after eating same batch of homemade goods
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Duke Raleigh Hospital employees became sick on Thursday after eating homemade cookies. According to a patient who was at the hospital at the time, the employees said they received the cookies from a patient. The two employees' symptoms were "concerning," according to a spokesperson with...
cbs17
Carolina Core construction to add 10,000 jobs
MONCURE, N.C. (WNCN) — A lot of growth is coming to Highway 421, an area that’s been nicknamed the “Carolina Core.”. The 120+ mile stretch of road goes from Winston-Salem to Fayetteville. If anyone has a front row seat to the future of Moncure it’s Faith Urey....
Crash that closed NC road for 14 hours involved new BMW M3 stolen from Rocky Mount
The driver of the stolen BMW collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette driven by a 79-year-old Greensboro man, police said.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Out-of-state investors buying homes in Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte
DURHAM, N.C. — Out-of-state investors are eyeing North Carolina housing. “We put a house in this Colonial Village area up on the market, and it was a smaller, 800-square-foot home," said real estate agent Emily Jo Roberts, who works for Inhabit Real Estate. "And I would say about 30% to 40% of the buyers we had interested in the property were investors, and I think many of them were not local to Durham.”
kiss951.com
Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?
Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
cbs17
Durham crews work to repair water system in 2 areas
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham is working to restore its water service in some areas in the city from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Officials said crews are working to restore service at the corner of Cornwallis Road and TW Alexander Drive. They advised customers to flush their bathtub’s cold water while service is being restored.
NC-bound Boom Supersonic loses engine manufacturer. What that means for the jet maker
After Rolls-Royce split, Boom said it will have a new engine partner by the end of the year.
