Read full article on original website
Related
High School Football Scoreboard
It was a hard-fought, closely-contested game throughout most of the evening on Friday between two undefeated powerhouses, but the Wildcats emerged victorious, defeating Prosper in its district opener. Following a scoreless first quarter, Ford Stinson gave Guyer the lead on a 23-yard field goal. The Wildcats then scored with a...
KTLO
Friday football results include Yellville-Summit finishing nonconference play unbeaten
The Yellville-Summit High School football team was able to finish nonconference play unbeaten. The Panthers routed Mountainburg 35-6 on Friday. Yellville-Summit improves to 4-0 on the season, and they’ll begin 3A-2 action by hosting Perryville. Salem came up just short in its nonconference finale. The Greyhounds were edged out...
Oregon high school football Week 3 recap: Top stars, best games, biggest wins
The Oregon high school football season continued this weekend with Week 3 action around the state. Here’s a look at some of the best games, top stars and memorable performances. Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians and high school football fans. Don’t see any ...
Dresden Enterprise
Lions Deliver Big 63-0 Homecoming Win Over Pioneers
In their most one-sided win of the season so far, the Dresden High School Lions shut out and shut down the Gibson County Pioneers 63-0 for homecoming bragging rights Friday night in Dresden. The Lions put up over half their points (35) in the first quarter alone and then kept...
RELATED PEOPLE
St. Bonaventure football team loses road game to unbeaten Oak Hills of Hesperia
A long road trip ended in a tough loss for the St. Bonaventure High football team on Thursday night. Locked in a third-quarter stalemate after the third of Delon Thompson's three touchdowns, the Seraphs yielded two TDs in the final quarter and fell, 35-21, to unbeaten Hesperia-Oak Hills. St. Bonaventure...
Redskins on a roll. How Bryan Co.'s football team has engineered a turnaround
PEMBROKE – Three years of hard work, sweat and occasional tears came to fruition for Bryan County’s football team Friday night when the Redskins rallied to beat Portal on Senior Night. Coach Cherard Freeman said the 28-24 win over previously unbeaten Portal didn’t come by happenstance. Trailing...
No. 1 Mazama 42, No. 2 Marist Catholic 7: Vikings leave no doubt in 4A showdown
No. 1 Mazama 42, No. 2 Marist Catholic 7Tyson Van Gastel accounted for four touchdowns, Treyce Horton had a touchdown catch and returned an interception for a score, and the Vikings (3-0) defeated the visiting Spartans (2-1) in Klamath Falls. Horton had 77 yards from scrimmage on 12 touches, ...
Comments / 0