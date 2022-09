The New York Mets, despite leading the NL East with an 89-55 record, are in a precarious spot, with the charging Atlanta Braves only 0.5 games behind them. Mets fans need not worry, however, for help is coming. Not just any help, mind you, as it will be Max Scherzer who’s set to make his return just in time to make his mark for the Mets’ playoff push. Mets fans will be especially happy with just how confident Scherzer is as he recovers from left-side irritation.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO