Christian Heady Foundation at King Jack Park in Webb City; 88 Strong Passing it On
NOTE: This is an all-day event. Food trucks and Bounce Houses continue while bands play from noon until dark. WEBB CITY, Mo. — Young Christian Heady captured the hearts everyone during his battle against a rare form of aggressive cancer. Sadly he died a year ago. Christian was 12 years old. He is the son Doug and Leslie Heady. Doug...
KOAM Tour: Visit Joplin speaks on the Cross Country Chase, Route 66, and Visit Joplin website
City of Joplin conducts housing study
JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin recently completed a housing study to identify the needs of the community. Some of the results show that there is a highly competitive renter and ownership market. Something to also take away from the study is the demand for different types of...
GMFS Pick of the Litter
This week’s Pick of the Litter features both Casper, and Jungle Book. Come and find a kindred spirit in a kitten or K-9! And keep an eye out for all the upcoming events with the Joplin Humane Society this Fall!
Joplin announces completion of new City Hall ADA-accessible ramp
JOPLIN, Mo. – City Hall in Joplin today announced its development of a new ADA-accessible ramp on the west side of the building is complete. During the past six weeks, construction crews worked to complete the new ramp. Now that the accessibility is back to normal, City Hall Officials...
News You Need: Delaware County bodies follow up, McDonald County telemedicine, and Canadian condolences
Delaware Co., OK. — Authorities in Oklahoma determine a car crash killed two people found dead Tuesday night in Delaware County. Authorities also identified the victims as 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox of Oklahoma City and 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter of Frederick, Oklahoma. Officers believe they were ejected from a single-vehicle crash though it’s still unclear what led to the crash.
McDonald County hands Nevada first loss of season
ANDERSON, Mo – (WATCH) McDonald County beats Nevada 27-26 Friday night, handing the Tigers their first loss of the season.
Find Exclusive Deals at G&W Foods (Cash Saver)
Cash Saver’s in Joplin is your neighborhood market! They strive to provide quality produce, fresh cut meat and bakery products. Stop in and see what deals they are having, or check out the weekly ad at the button below!. Address. G&W Foods (Cash Saver) 811 w. 7th. Joplin MO.
Vintage motorcycles on the Cross Country Chase take over Downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday downtown the city of Joplin will welcome cross country motorcyclists on Main Street as part of the Cross Country Chase. Motorcycles participating are vintage, they must be between the years 1930-1960. Pat Tuttle of Visit Joplin say the bikes are only stopping for a lunch break, 12:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. There is a short two-hour...
Joplin over Webb City at Junge Stadium under the Friday Night Lights
UPDATE: Joplin (24) wins over Webb City (8) at Junge Stadium JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday evening at 7 p.m. it’s the game of the week according to KOAM Sports. The Webb City Cardinals play at the home of the Joplin Eagles, Junge Stadium. KOAM Sports Director Jacob Leonard states, “Big one. Check out highlights tonight.” See highlights from all the...
Seneca takes down Lamar at home
Seneca remains undefeated as they hand Lamar their first loss 36-33. The indians will be on the road to play Monett next Friday, September 23rd at 7:00 pm. The tigers will be at home to host East Newton September 23rd at 7:00 pm.
The Big Three: toddler’s body found, school bus versus SUV, 9/11 memorial and Pittsburg native goes #1 on National charts
BIG STORY #3 – The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush-covered area. Click here to read more about this story.
News to Know: Parsons bomb, Ruud sentencing, and Federer retires
Parsons, KS — Authorities in Parsons, Kansas discover an explosive device in the 2700 block of Dirr at around 2 PM on Thursday. When they arrived — they tested the device and the result was positive for explosive material. The Kansas Highway Patrol Hazardous Device Unit disposed of the device.
Missouri mother goes free after daughter’s death
Rebecca Ruud, who stood trial in the death of her teenage daughter in Ozark County, was sentenced Thursday on charges of abandoning a corpse.
Freeman Health System begins work on new office building
JOPLIN, Mo – Freeman Health System began construction on a new office building. The $10M project will feature 3 stories and more than 30,000 square feet of space. Officials say it will offer patients convenient access to dermatology services, general surgery, pain management, and urology. The new building will...
News To Know: Range Line bridge work causes traffic issues and an iconic director passes away
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ok. – Authorities investigate the deaths of two people in Delaware county. Law enforcement says the bodies of a man and a young boy were found near Highway 28 and 395 Road south of Grand Lake. They’re not sure how long the bodies have been there though a car was near the bodies and, though police say they are not certain the two are related, a search warrant was requested for the vehicle. Click here to read more about this story.
Quapaw stays perfect with blowout over Northeast
QUAPAW, Okla. – (WATCH) Quapaw tops Northeast 41-12 Friday night to get to 3-0 on the season.
Joplin defeats Webb City for the 4th straight year
Joplin won over their rivalry Webb City for the fourth straight year 24-8. The eagles will travel to Springfield to face Nixa September 23rd at 7:00 pm. The cardinals will be away next Friday to play against Ozark at 7:00 pm.
Liberal gets home win over College Heights
LIBERAL, Mo. – (WATCH) Liberal tops College Heights 54-38 Friday night.
It’s a Wrap!
JOPLIN, Mo. — An unplanned guest got a little cuddly with KOAM News anchor Dowe Quick on a live broadcast. She made her appearance as we concluded six straight weeks of live newscasts from six communities across the Four-States to celebrate the big boost in our broadcast signal. The...
