Webb City, MO

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

City of Joplin conducts housing study

JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin recently completed a housing study to identify the needs of the community. Some of the results show that there is a highly competitive renter and ownership market. Something to also take away from the study is the demand for different types of...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Pick of the Litter

This week’s Pick of the Litter features both Casper, and Jungle Book. Come and find a kindred spirit in a kitten or K-9! And keep an eye out for all the upcoming events with the Joplin Humane Society this Fall!
JOPLIN, MO
Webb City, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News You Need: Delaware County bodies follow up, McDonald County telemedicine, and Canadian condolences

Delaware Co., OK. — Authorities in Oklahoma determine a car crash killed two people found dead Tuesday night in Delaware County. Authorities also identified the victims as 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox of Oklahoma City and 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter of Frederick, Oklahoma. Officers believe they were ejected from a single-vehicle crash though it’s still unclear what led to the crash.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
koamnewsnow.com

McDonald County hands Nevada first loss of season

ANDERSON, Mo – (WATCH) McDonald County beats Nevada 27-26 Friday night, handing the Tigers their first loss of the season. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Find Exclusive Deals at G&W Foods (Cash Saver)

Cash Saver’s in Joplin is your neighborhood market! They strive to provide quality produce, fresh cut meat and bakery products. Stop in and see what deals they are having, or check out the weekly ad at the button below!. Address. G&W Foods (Cash Saver) 811 w. 7th. Joplin MO.
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

Seneca takes down Lamar at home

Seneca remains undefeated as they hand Lamar their first loss 36-33. The indians will be on the road to play Monett next Friday, September 23rd at 7:00 pm. The tigers will be at home to host East Newton September 23rd at 7:00 pm.
SENECA, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The Big Three: toddler’s body found, school bus versus SUV, 9/11 memorial and Pittsburg native goes #1 on National charts

BIG STORY #3 – The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush-covered area. Click here to read more about this story.
PITTSBURG, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Parsons bomb, Ruud sentencing, and Federer retires

Parsons, KS — Authorities in Parsons, Kansas discover an explosive device in the 2700 block of Dirr at around 2 PM on Thursday. When they arrived — they tested the device and the result was positive for explosive material. The Kansas Highway Patrol Hazardous Device Unit disposed of the device.
PARSONS, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Range Line bridge work causes traffic issues and an iconic director passes away

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ok. – Authorities investigate the deaths of two people in Delaware county. Law enforcement says the bodies of a man and a young boy were found near Highway 28 and 395 Road south of Grand Lake. They’re not sure how long the bodies have been there though a car was near the bodies and, though police say they are not certain the two are related, a search warrant was requested for the vehicle. Click here to read more about this story.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Quapaw stays perfect with blowout over Northeast

QUAPAW, Okla. – (WATCH) Quapaw tops Northeast 41-12 Friday night to get to 3-0 on the season. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
QUAPAW, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Liberal gets home win over College Heights

LIBERAL, Mo. – (WATCH) Liberal tops College Heights 54-38 Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LIBERAL, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

It’s a Wrap!

JOPLIN, Mo. — An unplanned guest got a little cuddly with KOAM News anchor Dowe Quick on a live broadcast. She made her appearance as we concluded six straight weeks of live newscasts from six communities across the Four-States to celebrate the big boost in our broadcast signal. The...
JOPLIN, MO

