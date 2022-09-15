Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The 2022 Bayonne Arts Festival keeps an annual tradition alive
The Bayonne Arts Festival was a smash success on September 10. The free festivities ran all day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Dennis Collins Park, colloquially known as First Street Park. The Bayonne Youth Center, under the direction of President of the Board of Directors of the Bayonne...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Art & Studio Tour to feature over 1,000 artists over four days
The Jersey City Art & Studio Tour (JCAST) will feature over 1,000 artists over four days between the end of this month and the beginning of October. “This year, we’re excited to bring back the fully immersive in-person Art and Studio Tour experience, which has become the region’s premier arts and cultural event,” Mayor Steven Fulop said in a statement.
Renna Media
Fall Events and More at the Westfield Memorial Library
The Friends of the Westfield Memorial Library welcome you to join us this fall. From volunteer opportunities to events and programs, we have a little something for everyone. We start out on September 28 at 7:00 p.m. with our popular Hale Speaker Series featuring Sally Cook, journalist, author, and alumnus of WHS class of 1972, who will talk about ‘A Writer’s Life’. For Opera aficionados, we offer a trip to see the New York Metropolitan Opera opening performance of the 2022 – 2023 season, a revival of Shostakovich’s Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk. On October 19 at 2:00 p.m. our book discussion group will host a lively talk about Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus. We wrap up the fall with the 12th Annual Children’s and Teens’ Book Sale from October 23 (23-25 are donation days) to October 29 (26-29 are sale days.)
First cannabis expo kicks off at New Jersey Convention & Expo Center
A convention dedicated to all things marijuana kicked off in New Jersey on Friday – only a few months after adult-use recreational cannabis became legal in the Garden State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in New Jersey
There are tons of ways to enjoy New Jersey in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Garden State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Renna Media
Historical Society to Host Author Fred T. Rossi
Fred T. Rossi will share tales from his book, Jersey Stories: Stories You May Not Have Heard about People and Events in New Jersey History, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, at Connecticut Farms Presbyterian Church, 888 Stuyvesant Avenue. The presentation will include New Jersey trivia, and the audience will learn about “The Tomato-Teaching Legend,” among other unique aspects of Jerseyana.
Play about slavery to be performed free in Hudson County parks through Sept. 25
A play inspired by a chapter in history is being performed free throughout parks in Hudson County.
Renna Media
50th Anniversary Open House and Meet the Officers Community Event
The Warren Township Police Department hosted their 50th anniversary open house and meet the officers community event on Saturday, September 10, 2022. The police headquarters was open to the public for tours, and various equipment from both state and county agencies were on display. Kids enjoyed checking out emergency vehicles...
IN THIS ARTICLE
njitvector.com
A Tour of Branch Brook Park
During my first year at NJIT, I had the opportunity to visit Branch Brook Park many times for volunteer opportunities. At first, I didn’t think too much of it; it was more or less required for me to spend weekends at the place. But through many hours of picking up trash, getting my socks muddy, and cutting myself on thorn bushes, I found myself attached. Even today, I figure it to be one of the best places in Newark to escape the urban sprawl for a bit.
hobokengirl.com
This Jersey City Stylist is Opening Her Own Local Salon This Fall
Jersey City resident Michelle Arriaga is making her mark on the Hudson County beauty scene by opening her own salon. The upcoming opening of ten23 Style Lounge, located at 203 Brunswick Street in Jersey City, will mark the culmination of many years of work and training for Michelle. Her vision for the space is for clients to walk away feeling their best and for other creatives and artists to meet and share ideas. Read on to learn more about Michelle and what’s to come at ten23 Style Lounge.
NBC New York
East Harlem Renames Street to Honor Late Actor Cicely Tyson
Cicely Tyson paved the way as the first Black woman to have a recurring role in a dramatic TV series, and now she will be forever remembered at Cicely Tyson Way. A stretch of 101st Street in East Harlem, between 3rd and Lexington, where the late actor grew up was renamed after her on Saturday. A group of supporters unveiled the street sign with claps and cheers.
jerseydigs.com
99 Hudson Sales Team Offers Concessions up to $40K Until October 31st
Sponsored by Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. With a billion dollars in combined closed sales volume, Sales Associates Megha Moza and Shuang "Rebecca" Fu will co-represent 99 Hudson, the tallest residential building in the state of New Jersey. Written by Jersey Digs. The Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty sales...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Secaucus honors oldest family-owned business in town
Secaucus has honored the man currently behind the oldest family-owned business in town. Charlie’s Corner has been open at 1254 Paterson Plank Road since 1966. At the corner of Paterson Plank Road and Wilson Avenue, the bar is two blocks down and across the street from the Municipal Building at 1203 Paterson Plank Road.
roi-nj.com
79-story luxury Jersey City condo building, 99 Hudson, closes out scorching summer of activity (SLIDESHOW)
It was a summer to remember at 99 Hudson, one of the region’s most iconic condominium buildings, according to a Wednesday announcement from the Marketing Directors, its exclusive marketing and sales agent. Rising 79 stories above Jersey City’s Hudson River waterfront, directly across from Lower Manhattan, 99 Hudson significantly...
These are the top burger chains in NJ
It’s National Cheeseburger Day this Sunday, Sept. 18 because, why not?. If we can have a National Talk Like A Pirate Day and a National Lima Bean Respect Day we surely can pay homage to something like a cheeseburger. And at least this comes with plenty of deals you...
New Jersey has the No. 1 ranked university in the country
Princeton University and Rutgers University rank high in a study conducted by U.S. News and World Report for the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Princeton was ranked number one in the country in a study as the best higher learning institute in the country. That is very impressive. The...
New York YIMBY
Construction Underway at 50 Sussex Avenue in Newark, New Jersey
Construction has broken ground at 50 Sussex Avenue, a forthcoming rental property in Downtown Newark, New Jersey. From developers Tona Development and KS Group, the 203-unit property will top out at 150 feet or 15 stories above ground. Designed by INOA Architecture, a New York City-based studio led by architect...
Jersey City cites homeowner who is advertising ‘ultimate’ bed and breakfast, spa and event space
A one-family home on a quiet Jersey City street tucked between Kennedy Boulevard and West Side Avenue has been cited as an illegal bed-and-breakfast, Airbnb, spa and commercial event venue space, city officials said. After receiving complaints from the community, an investigation by the city’s Division of Quality of Life...
Vigil held in Brooklyn to honor construction worker shot on lunch break
Ronnie Ortiz was killed in East New York on Wednesday as he took a lunch break. Friday would have been his 31st birthday. Now, his family wants justice.
Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey
NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
Comments / 0