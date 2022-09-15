ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansura, LA

kalb.com

Colfax man killed in Grant Parish crash

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Colfax was killed in an early morning crash on September 16 in Grant Parish. According to Louisiana State Police, Hunter L. Hayes, 23, was driving south on Hwy 71 around 12:15 a.m. Hayes’ vehicle went off the road, down the ditch embankment and hit several trees.
GRANT PARISH, LA
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
kalb.com

Robbie G’s closing after 28 years in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to Robbie G’s Facebook page, the Alexandria restaurant that has been in business for 28 years is shutting its doors. The post said that Friday night (September 16) will be the last night to enjoy Robbie G’s food and visit with owners, Kelli and Toby Brazzel.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Mansura man sought for shooting in Fifth Ward Community

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Mansura man is wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting in the Fifth Ward Community back on Sept. 11. Charles Jacob, 28, is described as a Black male, approximately five-foot-ten inches tall. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said he could possibly be driving...
MANSURA, LA
KPLC TV

TDL WEEK 3 | Ville Platte Bulldogs @ Oakdale Warriors

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) -Tonight, in Oakdale, the warriors hosted the Ville Platte Bulldogs. The first possession for the Warriors and a few flags on the Bulldogs helped this drive along. #10 Cedrick Allison taking it in for 6, and the two-point conversion was good, making it 8-0 Warriors. The Warriors...
OAKDALE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Shots Fired Outside Opelousas School Send It Into Lockdown

An Opelousas magnet school was sent into lockdown Thursday morning after shots were fired near its campus. The Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts (MACA) went into lockdown after shots rang out somewhere in the neighborhoods near the school, close enough that the shots could be heard in the school. Although the threat had left the area, the school remained in lockdown, according to Opelousas police chief Martin McLendon.
OPELOUSAS, LA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
kalb.com

Colfax woman killed in crash on La. HWY 8

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 8 just west of U.S. Highway 167 has claimed the life of a Colfax woman. Louisiana State Police said around 10:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, Eva H. Burks, 86, was traveling west on La. HWY 8 when she crossed over into the eastbound lane and collided with another vehicle.
COLFAX, LA
avoyellestoday.com

APSO Seeking Assistance in Locating a Wanted Fugitive

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting your assistance in locating and apprehending 35-year-old Jess Bibbins of Mansura, LA. Our investigation has revealed that in late August 2022, he committed a Home Invasion and attempted to rape the victim. APSO is also being assisted by the United States Marshall...
MANSURA, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Mansura man wanted in home invasion captured

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office requested your assistance in locating and apprehending 35-year-old Jess Bibbins of Mansura, LA wanted for Home Invasion and Attempted Rape. The public responded big time. APSO received numerous tips from concerned citizens. This morning we received information and passed it on to the United...
MANSURA, LA
kalb.com

False report of possible shooter at Bolton High School

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the City of Alexandria, someone called in a report of a possible shooter a Bolton High School on Friday afternoon. The Alexandria Police Department, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police responded to this report. Officers cleared the school and determined that the report was false.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
vicksburgnews.com

Madison High School (Tallulah) knocked off Lafayette Renaissance Charter 26-6 on Thursday

Madison High School in Tallulah picked up their second straight win on Thursday in a 26-6 victory over Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy. Jeremiah Marshall showed out in the win as he picked up two receiving touchdowns from 70 and 20 yards out that were thrown by quarterback Deuce Bolden. Bolden also had two rushing touchdowns as he finished with a total of four scores.
TALLULAH, LA
KNOE TV8

Vidalia man killed in shooting near city sanitation plant

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Two suspects have been arrested after a deadly shooting took place in Vidalia on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. In the early afternoon on Wednesday, Nicholas Brown, 27, of Vidalia was shot after a fight began at the city sanitation plant, Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said.
VIDALIA, LA
cenlanow.com

APD arrests 2 suspects in store shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two Alexandria men in connection with shots fired inside a store last Friday in the 1900 block of Monroe Street. Today, APD detectives arrested Avantay Craig Bell, 18, of Alexandria. He was charged with one count of attempted armed...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
klax-tv.com

Alexandria Mayor Candidates Face Off in a Forum

Alexandria mayor candidates faced off against one another last night at a forum where they shared their ideas for the future of the city. ABC 31 News Joel Massey was there and has this report. The Greater Central Louisiana Realtors Association hosted a forum for Alexandria mayor candidates at Alexandria...
ALEXANDRIA, LA

