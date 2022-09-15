Phyllis W. Hausman, 86, died at 7:55 a.m. Monday, September 19, 2002 at Jerseyville Manor. Born October 19, 1935 in Alton, she was the daughter of Frank W. and Bertie B. (Abel) Isbell. She married Bobby D. Hausman on December 21, 1954 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alton. He preceded her in death on June 7, 1997. Mrs. Hausman retired as an operator/clerk from Southwestern Bell after many years of service. After retiring she enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren, reading, listening to her vast classical music collection, sewing, furniture refinishing and cake decorating. Surviving are two daughters, Gay Hausman of Alton and Joy Hausman of Alton, four grandchildren, Andrew Elliott (Joy), Natalie Elliott, Benjamin Acker, and Daniel Acker, and two great grandchildren, Jordan Elliott and Rowan Hooper. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Timothy Acker. Funeral services will be private at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to Partnersforpetsil.org. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

ALTON, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO