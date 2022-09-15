Read full article on original website
Regina “Gina” Latrease Huber
Regina “Gina” Latrease Huber, 58, of Brighton, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. On July 11, 1992, Gina married Ted Huber, Sr., in Brighton. He survives. Gina worked as a lab tester for Granite City Steel. She enjoyed music and...
Susan "Sue" Stilts
Susan "Sue" Stilts, 58, of Jerseyville, died at 12:16 p.m., Friday, September 16, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Mother: Gail Miller Carr of Chesterfield, Illinois. Brother: David Miller of Jerseyville. Sisters: Carla Lindley of Bethalto. Stacey Wock of Jerseyville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m....
Carla Reno
JERSEYVILLE – Carla Reno, 80, died at 5:34 a.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022 at her residence. Timothy Reno and his companion, Shannon Jones, of Jerseyville. 7 grandchildren: Tyler, Tiffany, Tanner, Jayden, T.J., Trevor and Tara. Private interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville. A Celebration of...
Rev. Donald Clark
Rev. Donald M. Clark, 92, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on September 17, 2022 at his home. Donald was born December 16, 1929 in Gideon, Missouri, to Everett and Pearl (McGowan) Clark. On August 26, 1948, Donald and Elsie Schuessler were married in Arkansas. Don was ordained as a...
Gloria McDaniel
Gloria Jean "Jeanie" McDaniel, 79, of Edwardsville, IL passed away at home surrounded by her family on September 17, 2022, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. She was the daughter of Albert Lee and Delorse Maxine Wilson Berry. Jeanie was born on April 9, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan but grew up in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, a town where she met and married her husband, Robert William McDaniel. Jeanie's hobbies included oil painting, interior design decorating, flower arranging and reading. Her family, friends and hobbies brought her much joy and she will be dearly missed and always remembered.
Phyllis W. Hausman
Phyllis W. Hausman, 86, died at 7:55 a.m. Monday, September 19, 2002 at Jerseyville Manor. Born October 19, 1935 in Alton, she was the daughter of Frank W. and Bertie B. (Abel) Isbell. She married Bobby D. Hausman on December 21, 1954 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alton. He preceded her in death on June 7, 1997. Mrs. Hausman retired as an operator/clerk from Southwestern Bell after many years of service. After retiring she enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren, reading, listening to her vast classical music collection, sewing, furniture refinishing and cake decorating. Surviving are two daughters, Gay Hausman of Alton and Joy Hausman of Alton, four grandchildren, Andrew Elliott (Joy), Natalie Elliott, Benjamin Acker, and Daniel Acker, and two great grandchildren, Jordan Elliott and Rowan Hooper. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Timothy Acker. Funeral services will be private at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to Partnersforpetsil.org. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Jack Morton
Jack L. Morton, 80, of Pontoon Beach, Illinois, passed away on September 15, 2022 at his home. Jack was born June 26, 1942 to the late Bernie Ok and Fay Arminda (Pifer) Morton in Adrian, Michigan. He married the love of his life, Sharon Rushing on November 24, 1961 in Roxana, Illinois, they shared 60 years of marriage.
Donald Miller
Donald E. Miller, age 76, of Cottage Hills, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Bria of Wood River. He was born September 9, 1945, in Alton, the son of Robert Miller and Dorothy (Mook) Mudd. Donald was in the Army from 1965 to 1967. He was in banking for...
Solar tour is Saturday
Over 100 solar homes, businesses, and non-profits across the state are participating in this weekend’s Illinois Solar Tour, with stops at homes in Troy, Glen Carbon, Belleville, and Caseyville. Hosted by the Illinois Solar Education Association, Saturday’s free tour will feature both in-person and virtual events. Troy, Illinois...
Rhonda J. Russell
Rhonda J. Russell, 58, of Nebo passed away September 19, 2022, at Liberty Village Nursing Home in Pittsfield, IL. She was born on May 12, 1964, to the late Harry and Mary (Means) Presley. Rhonda worked as a cook at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab for many years. She loved horses...
New route for Bethalto Halloween Parade
The annual Bethalto Halloween Parade will take place the evening of October 25th with a new route. The Bethalto Rotary Club organizes the parade, and Rotary member Alan Winslow says they will use a route similar to the Memorial Day Parade but will travel in the opposite direction. He tells...
Wood River seeks grant for turf baseball field
The Wood River City Council is considering applying for a grant that could help bring artificial turf to the infield and other much needed improvements to Dwiggins Field at Sixth Street Park. The plan was introduced to the council by Parks and Recreation Director Jason Woody Monday night as a collaborative effort with East Alton Wood River High School and other grantors.
Roxana Rock and Roll Reunion to benefit Dream Home Charities
Your browser does not support the audio element. There's a big music party coming up on Saturday at Belk Park in Wood River and you're asked to bring a new toy for kids in need. Hear all about it in the link to the show.
Apprenticeship hub gets $5.8 million grant
The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Madison County and the St. Louis region workforce innovation areas a four-year,$5.8 million grant to be a part of the Apprenticeship Building America program. Madison County Employment and Training will administer the grant, which aims to register at least 750 new apprentices across the region.
BeDell Center receives Rotary donation
The RiverBend East Rotary Club has made a $2,700 donation to the William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center in Wood River to upgrade the school sensory room. The money has been used to purchase some larger items to create a calming environment which regulates the emotions of students with severe and profound disabilities.
United Way kicks off 2022 fundraising
The United Way of Greater St. Louis’ 2022 Community Campaign, celebrating the organization’s 100-year anniversary of helping the St. Louis region, is officially underway. The annual campaign supports programs and organizations across the region including a number that serve people in the Riverbend. Melissa Erker, Director of Government...
Merchants Bridge re-opens at St. Louis
The 133-year-old Merchants Bridge celebrated its official grand reopening this past Thursday, following the completion of a landmark $222million project to replace the structure that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis. Dating back to the 1890s, the Merchants Bridge serves six Class I railroads and Amtrak as a bridge crossing across the Mississippi River at St. Louis, and replacement of the structure has been the bi-state St. Louis region’s top freight infrastructure priority since 2016.
Volleyball roundup - Monday scores, Tuesday matches
-0- Monday night volleyball. Alton Redbirds (9-8-1) - Alyssa Wisniewski - 9 service points. Reese Plont - 7 kills, Berlynn Clayton - 9 assists. Your browser does not support the audio element. -0- * Roxana def. Marquette, 2-0 --> 25-17, 25-14 Roxana (11-6) - CJ Ross - 19 assists, Lily...
