Cideries in NJ: Where to find farm-fresh hard cider (it’s gluten free, too)
Somewhere between beer and wine is an alcohol option that seems perfectly suited for fall: hard cider. New Jersey's alcoholic cider scene started to gain steam during the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are now a handful of brewers up and down the Garden State who collectively market a wide variety of unique, appealing flavors.
You Can Face Jail Time For Cursing In This New Jersey Town
If you’ve done some research, New Jersey has some pretty crazy laws that I’m sure you didn’t know existed. I’ve heard that you can’t eat pickles on a Sunday in Trenton and that it’s illegal in some towns to slurp your soup, but I think I’ve found another law that takes the cake as New Jersey’s most random law.
Yikes! This Haunted Attraction Will Scare You, It Scared Me in Jackson, NJ
Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest is a great way to get a scare, too. We are getting ready for the Halloween season and there are two great "haunted" things in Ocean County. Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson and Scary Rotten Farms in Brick. There is one more that just scared me, it's creepy. You might like this if you like to get scared. I just went for the first time.
Popular Steak House Chain Rumored To Be Opening In Toms River, NJ
I love cooking steak on the charcoal grill, along with some corn on the cob and skewered shrimps with pepper and onion. It makes for great summer cooking, however, there are times were my wife and I will want a nice steak dinner but don't want to cook. We also...
Join our Manasquan Inlet Tug of War Team
The Manasquan Inlet Tug of War, presented by Jersey Mike's, is happening on October 1st. You have a chance to join Lou and Shannon, along with the rest of the 94.3 The Point Crew for the Manasquan Inlet Tug. Pull, pull, pull!. Help us win our heat on Saturday, October...
Beloved Ocean County, NJ Café Permanently Closing At The End Of September
Another Jersey Shore business bites the dust. I am sick of closing announcements. They make me depressed. But I will tell you so you have all the information. According to APP.com, Serenity Café in on Route 37 in Toms River has announced that they will be closing permanently on Friday, September 30th of this year.
Why September in NJ is the best time at the Shore
This past weekend was officially the last weekend of summer. We managed to catch a few hours on the beach and enjoy the surf. It's less than a 50-minute drive for me to get to the beach in Atlantic City/Ventnor, so I like getting down there as much as possible any time of year.
NJ AG: Mental health clinic owner duped Medicaid in $1M tax fraud
TRENTON — The owner of a now-defunct chain of mental health clinics up and down the Garden State stands accused, along with his wife and several former employees, of cooking his books to defraud Medicaid and hide more than $11 million in income. According to a release Monday from...
Barnegat Light, NJ restaurant evacuates wedding reception fearing building collapse
BARNEGAT LIGHT — A wedding reception had to make a last-minute change of plans after the venue's second floor buckled under the weight of its attendees. The Barnegat Light fire department and other first responders were called to Daymark restaurant before 8 p.m. Saturday evening. According to the local first aid squad, callers initially reported a building collapse.
Beware “Terror at Trailside” is Coming to Haunt Waretown, New Jersey
It is almost October as we count down the final days of September and as we head to October we head into the heart of the Halloween season. Many "Halloween" events and attractions are now open or gearing up to open as we head into October. There are so many...
Support Local Artists This Weekend in New Hope, PA
I personally love seeing different art shows popping up around the area and there’s one that you need to make your way out to this weekend. There are hundreds of small business owners and local artists that you don’t even know exist because it’s not easy to just get your business on a billboard. Shining light on local artists and businesses is so important and the New Hope Arts and Crafts Festival is doing just that.
Ocean County are We Ready for the Return of a Bob’s Big Boy Restaurant?
So if you grew up here in Ocean County you probably remember Bob's Big Boy restaurant. The restaurant chain featured their "Big Boy" who sat atop their restaurants. You can't forget that "Big Boy" because he was happy and always welcoming. If you are not familiar with Bob's Big Boy,...
Ocean Township, NJ Police charge Piscataway, NJ man with impersonating an officer
There are residents and drivers more alert it seems nowadays after reports over recent years of people impersonating police officers in Ocean and Monmouth Counties but across the state of New Jersey as well. It has become easier to potentially detect someone who is not an officer in any way...
The Halloween House Is Ocean County NJ’s Spot For Family Friendly Halloween Fun
Fall is fast approaching, and that means Oktoberfest's, chillier weather, flannel, and of course Halloween. I love Halloween, every year my friends and I still have a massive costume party, and my wife and I love handing candy out and watching some classic Halloween movies. Some years, we've been so...
Jackson Skating Center is Closing, There Are So Many Fun Memories
I couldn't believe it when I heard the news, but it's true. Thank You for being loyal customers to Jackson Skating Center. If you have not heard already, Jackson Skating Center will be closing October 3rd, 2022. Jackson Skating Center has brought decades of skating fun to Ocean County residents...
The Absolute Best Lobster Roll In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed
If you are looking for the freshest, most delicious seafood restaurants in the nation, then New Jersey is a great place to be, and now the Garden State restaurant with the best lobster roll has been revealed. There are amazing seafood restaurants all over the state of New Jersey. You...
Route 22 drug bust — 18 people arrested following Clinton Township, NJ investigation
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Eighteen individuals, aged 25 to 62, have been arrested in connection with alleged narcotic activity along Route 22 in this Hunterdon County township. The joint initiative between the county prosecutor's office, Clinton Township police and New Jersey State Police began after police began receiving complaints regarding the alleged activity along the state highway, according to the prosecutor's office.
The Party’s Over? Red Bank, NJ Could Limit Airbnb & Other Short Term Rentals
It looks like the party could be over for the town of Red Bank. You could take this piece of news as a bad or good thing depending. Under this new proposal, the town of Red Bank would not ban short-term rentals but just add some stricter rules for who can host.
Newark, NJ girl fatally shoots herself in the head
NEWARK — A teen who shot herself in the head late Friday night has died with the circumstances under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. Police were called to a house on Schley Street around 11:30 p.m. and found the injured girl. Several adults and children witnessed the...
Coast Guard rescues injured man who fell off a boat miles off Atlantic City, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — A 60-year-old man who fell off a boat off the coast of Atlantic City had to be rescued by the Coast Guard on Sunday. Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received a notification from the 31-foot pleasure boat Reely stating the man fell off the vessel about 104 miles east of Atlantic City and reportedly injured his back.
