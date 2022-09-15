Read full article on original website
Bread prices jump by nearly a fifth in EU, Eurostat says as war in Ukraine weighs
Sept 19 (Reuters) - The price of bread rose by almost a fifth in the European Union in August as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both major exporters of grains and fertilisers, continued to disrupt global markets and headline inflation accelerated. Global wheat prices have surged since February, after the war...
Ukraine's grain exports down 46% so far in 2022/23, says ministry
KYIV, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports are down 45.6% year-on-year in the 2022/23 season so far at 6.364 million tonnes, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. The country's grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because its Black Sea ports, a key route for shipments, were closed off, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.
Ukraine farm ministry keeps 2022 grain crop estimate at 50-52 mln tonnes vs 86 mln t in 2021
KYIV, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects a 2022 grain crop of 50-52 million tonnes, unchanged from the previous estimate and down from 86 million tonnes last year, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. The ministry said it expects grain exports in September to total 5.4 million to 5.5 million...
UPDATE 2-Bunge to sell oilseed processing business in Russia
(Adds background on plant capacity, construction cost) Sept 19 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd said on Monday it has agreed to sell its oilseed processing business in Russia to Karen Vanetsyan, the controlling shareholder of Exoil Group. The sale includes the sunflower processing plant in Voronezh. Bunge and...
Russian wheat prices up with high demand, strong rouble
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices rose last week with high demand, strong rouble currency and concerns about the extension of the Ukraine grain export deal, analysts said on Monday. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports rose by $5 to $317 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia exported 1 million tonnes of grain last week, up from 640,000 tonnes the previous week, as lower wheat export tax supports traders' margins, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Sovecon sees wheat for immediate delivery at $310-314 per tonne. Rains arrived in parts of Russia's southern, central and Volga regions last week, Sovecon said, adding that farmers had already sown winter grain for the 2023 crop on 7.4 million hectares. That compares with 8.5 million hectares around the same date in 2021. IKAR also said on Monday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop by 2 million tonnes to 99 million tonnes. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,600 rbls/t +350 rbls wheat, European part ($209.1) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 23,925 rbls/t -925 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 75,675 rbls/t +3,175 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 32,400 rbls/t +500 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,270/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,120/t +$10 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $854.7/t +$48.8 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Sept 15: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Crop, mln tonnes 132.3 96.4 23.0 0.8 Crop, as of same 99.4 70.8 17.5 1.4 date in 2021 Yield, 3.43 3.74 3.12 5.67 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.65 2.89 2.41 4.52 date in 2021 Harvested area, 36.6 25.8 7.4 0.1 mln hectares Harvested area, as 37.5 24.5 7.3 0.3 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ($1 = 60.2500 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Olga Popova; Editing by David Evans)
Ukraine's 2023 wheat harvest seen at 16-18 mln T -1st deputy agriculture minister
KYIV, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2023 wheat harvest may decrease to 16-18 million tonnes from 19 million tonnes in 2022 due to an expected fall in the winter wheat sowing area, first deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskyi said on Tuesday. Ukrainian agriculture officials have said the area under winter...
U.N. ship to deliver Ukrainian wheat to Afghanistan - ministry
KYIV, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A fourth vessel chartered by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), BC VANESSA, has arrived at Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa and will deliver 30,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan, Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said on Tuesday. Ukraine has already shipped wheat to Ethiopia...
U.S. wheat futures rebound on Black Sea supply concerns
CHICAGO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures climbed on Tuesday to a two-month high, underpinned by uncertainty in the Black Sea region as Russia moves to formally annex captured regions of Ukraine, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures contract added 63-1/4 cents to $8.93-3/4 a bushel, its biggest daily gain since March 3. * CBOT's most-active contract reached $8.96-3/4 during the session, its highest since July 11. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures climbed 53-1/4 cents to $9.63 a bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat futures lifted 41 cents to close at $9.59-1/4 a bushel. * Concerns over Black Sea shipments flared after Russian-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions set out plans for referendums on joining Russia this week, a move that Ukraine dismissed as a stunt by Russia after recent crushing losses on the battlefield. * Ukrainian farms in all government-controlled regions have started sowing winter wheat for the 2023 harvest, seeding 364,000 hectares (899,460 acres), or 9% of the expected area, the agriculture ministry said. Last month, Ukraine's ag minister said the nation's planted area could fall to 3.8 million hectares from 4.6 million a year earlier due to the Russian invasion. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago Editing by Marguerita Choy)
GRAINS-Wheat slips as Ukrainian supply, recession fears weigh
Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures slipped in early Asian trading on Monday, pressured by Ukrainian supplies under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, and concerns that a global recession would dampen demand. Soybean and corn prices were firmer in choppy trading after four straight sessions...
German Chancellor Scholz warns of 'world without rules' in U.N. speech
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Newly elected German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned of a "world without rules" and the threat of "imperialism" as he condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine during his speech before the United Nations General Assembly. "We mustn't stand idly by when a major nuclear power armed to the...
Ukrainian winter wheat sowing 9% complete, says agriculture ministry
KYIV, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms in all government-controlled regions have started sowing winter wheat for the 2023 harvest, seeding 364,000 hectares, or 9% of the expected area, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry did not provide a forecast, although Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky told Reuters last...
GRAINS-Wheat drops as Russian production climbs
CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Monday on an expected increase in Russia's crop that will compete with U.S. exports, already hampered by a strong U.S. dollar, traders said. Soybeans were underpinned by Chinese export demand, while corn eased slightly on broader economic uncertainty. Chicago Board of...
Uncertain future remains for Ukrainian farmers
The war in Ukraine has been raging for more than 200 days. In six days, we will mark the seventh month of its start, but the situation is still far from certain, despite the successful counterattacks of the Ukrainian army in recent weeks. Nearly two months has passed since the...
3 Big Things Today, September 19, 2022
Wheat futures plunged in overnight trading as more agricultural exports come out of Ukraine despite threats to end an agreement allowing shipments from the war-torn country. Ten ships sailed from Ukrainian ports on Sunday, carrying almost 170,000 metric tons of agricultural products, Reuters reported, citing the country's Agriculture Ministry. Since...
GRAINS-Wheat falls on Russian production; exports underpin U.S. soybeans
CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Monday on an expected increase in Russia's crop that will compete with U.S. exports, already hampered by a strong U.S. dollar, traders said. Soybeans were underpinned by Chinese export demand, while corn ended up slightly after two-sided trade on broader economic...
Brazil to export record volume of ethanol to Europe this year -S&P Global
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's ethanol exports to Europe are set to reach a record high this year, as foreign markets look more appealing than domestic, according to an analysis by S&P Global Commodity Insights. This year through August, Brazil shipped about 427 million liters of ethanol to Europe, 435%...
Wheat prices still plunged at close | Monday, September 19, 2022
CBOT wheat closed down 30¢ and KC wheat closed down 28¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 20¢. Naomi Blohm with Total Farm Marketing says wheat is under pressure from a strong U.S. dollar, weakness in the stock market, and weak demand for U.S. wheat exports. Corn futures ended...
CBOT soy firm on fresh export sales
CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures lifted on Monday, supported by renewed export sales to China, though competition from South American supplies capped gains, traders said. * CBOT November soybeans closed up 12-3/4 cents at $14.61-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal added $7.60 to $429.30 a ton, while CBOT December soyoil eased 0.80 cent to 65.16 cents per lb. * U.S. exporters sold 136,000 tonnes of the oilseed to China, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. * Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd has agreed to sell its oilseed processing business in Russia to Karen Vanetsyan, the controlling shareholder of Exoil Group, part of a larger scaling back of Russian operations by global grain traders, following the country's invasion of Ukraine. * Soybean planting has begun in the Brazil's Mato Grosso state on irrigated areas while farmers wait for rains to expand sowing, according to agribusiness consultancy AgRural. * U.S. exporters readied 518,743 tonnes of soybeans for shipment the week ended Sept. 15, up 51.81% from the week prior, the USDA said, and in line with analyst expectations, the USDA said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
GRAINS-U.S. futures edge higher, soybeans up on China demand
* U.S. corn harvest 7% complete, soy 3%; ratings decline -USDA. * USDA confirms sales of 136,000 T of U.S. soybeans to China. * IKAR raises Russian 2022 wheat crop forecast by 2 mln tonnes (Updates prices, adds analyst comment) By Enrico Dela Cruz. Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. grain...
China's soybean imports from Brazil plunge in August - customs
BEIJING, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from Brazil plunged in August from a year ago, customs data showed on Tuesday, as high prices capped purchases of the oilseed from the South American nation. Imports from smaller suppliers like Uruguay and the United States both increased, however. China, the...
