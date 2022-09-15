Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radionwtn.com
Henry Celebrates With Pioneer Day
Henry, Tenn.–Henry School cheerleaders were full of pep in the Henry Pioneer Day parade Saturday morning. The Grand Parade was just the beginning of day-long activities which include live music from two bands, cake walk, bingo, good food all day, games, inflatables, demos from the Rescue Squad, a landing by Air Evac landing and fireworks to cap off the evening. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
WBBJ
West Tennessee State Fair to wrap up with weekend full of entertainment
JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back, and there’s a full weekend of entertainment and events for people to see. “Well this week at the fair tonight we have some pageants, we have Sid the Science Guy outside, a lot of the little kids love Sid the Science Guy, and we also have Memphis Wrestling tonight too,” said fair manager Mike Peery.
newsleaderonline.com
McKenzie campus to remain open TCAT Paris receives 20-acre land donation
The Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Paris will have a new location after the Paris-Henry County Industrial Development Board announced a donation of 20 acres of land for a new campus. The announcement came after the 50-year lease on the current location expired this year and the Henry County governing board decided to retain ownership of the property. Henry County officials are looking to utilize the building for its school system in the future.
obnug.com
Hey, let’s roast Tennessee-Martin
Tennessee-Martin is the 3rd best institution (of 4) in the “Tennessee Hyphen” system, behind Tennessee-Williams and Tennessee-Ernie Ford. They remain just ahead of Tennessee-Waterfall. UT-Martin’s nickname is the Skyhawks which sounds kind of awesome until you see that their mascot has to wear corrective lenses. Neeeeeerd!. UT-Martin,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popular Tennessee swimming hole poses hidden danger
A favorite swimming hole for some poses a hidden danger for others.
radionwtn.com
Patriots, Tornadoes Games Livestreamed Tonight
Tonight’s Henry County Patriots and Union City Golden Tornadoes football games will both be livestreamed by our stations. The Patriots play Clarksville Northwest at home, with Jon Davidson and Darrin Thompson announcing the game. The Tornadoes play Gibson County, with John Thornton and Jordan Taylor. Henry County games will...
WBBJ
Notable Gospel great, West Tenn. native recognized, honored by Lane College
JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee native is honored by a local college during a special musical performance held on campus this evening. As part of this week’s music symposium, Dr. Bobby Jones was featured along with the Lane College Gospel Choir during a special concert at Lane College, Thursday evening.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, Sept 16, 2022
Geneva Lee Cooper, 81 of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Continue Care Hospital of Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky. . Born March 16, 1941, in Murray, she was the daughter of Hayden and Geneva Louise Cleaver Jackson. She was a professor of nursing at Murray State University for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
Day 2 of the West TN State Fair brings more fun
JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s day 2 of the west Tennessee state fair and the fun continues. This week the fair has a number of exhibits, plus the traditional rides, games, and fair food. The fair is held at the Jackson fairgrounds located at 800 South Highland Avenue. Wednesday’s...
courieranywhere.com
Bird flu reported in West Tennessee; Hardin County Chick Chain Show and Sale postponed
Hardin County’s University of Tennessee Agriculture Extension has postponed its Chick Chain Show and Sale this weekend until further notice. The postponement of the event at the Hardin County Fairgrounds is due to a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) that has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee, officials said.
wkms.org
Fulton’s history and love affair with bananas was built by the railroad
The two towns of Fulton and South Fulton along the Kentucky-Tennessee border are capping off their 60th annual Banana Festival with its famous “one ton banana pudding” this weekend. But the communities’ love affair with the fruit wouldn’t be possible without the railroad industry, connecting the rural towns to markets across the globe.
radionwtn.com
Unique Visitors Provide Hands-On Lessons
Sharon, Tenn.–Thanks to Tosh Farms of Henry, students at Sharon School had unique visitors Friday: two baby pigs. Teacher Allison Stockton’s students were surprised for “Mystery Reader Friday” to meet two baby pigs, courtesy of Dustin McClure from Tosh Farms and Teacher Abbie McClure. Stockton’s first grade class at Sharon School learned many things about pigs including what they eat, where they live, development and growth facts, and more. Mrs. Abbie also read ‘If You Give a Pig a Pancake,’ which the students all enjoyed. Also pictured are students from Mrs. Danielle Johnson’s class. (Weakley County Schools photo).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymix1041.com
Avian flu detected in Tennessee, poultry sales stopped
A strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee, and a State Veterinarian has ordered an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide. The affected backyard flock in Obion County consists of chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese, pheasants, and pigeons. “With HPAI,...
radionwtn.com
Tornado RISE Students Earn Fair Premiums
Union City, Tenn.–The efforts of Tornado RISE students at Union City High School earned a ‘Fair’ haul. Nine CDC students from Regina Turner’s class received more than $200 in prize money from their entries at the recently held Obion County Fair. The students also received a...
radionwtn.com
WIN: Freezer Full of Meat
You could win $500 worth of meat from The Meat Shoppe in Union City plus a freezer from Lowe’s of Union City! It’s FREEZER FULL OF MEAT! It’s simple to enter. Just stop by each of the following sponsor locations during regular business hours through October 16. You can register once at each location.
WSMV
Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
radionwtn.com
Large Crowd For Paris Hampton Inn Grand Opening
Paris, Tenn.–A large crowd was on hand for today’s Grand Opening and ribbon-cutting at the Hampton Inn in Paris. City officials were enthusiastic in welcoming the Hampton Inn to Paris and Hampton officials were enthusiastic in complimenting local officials and citizens on their hospitality to them. Paris City...
radionwtn.com
Funeral Services Set For E.W. James President Barry James
Union City, Tenn.–Barry James, 67, of Union City passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, September 15, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Second Baptist Church in Union City. Pastor Justin Hiens will officiate. Burial will follow in East View Cemetery. Visitation will be...
radionwtn.com
Peggy Ann Nolen
Ms. Peggy Ann Nolen, 77, of Cumberland City, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at her residence. She was born Wednesday, January 24, 1945, the beloved daughter of the late Charles LeRoy and Earline Milliken. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband: Donnie Jess Nolen; brothers: Charlie, Maxi, Lewis and Zannie Milliken; sisters: Nettie Heflin, Betty Summers, Jean Austin and Ocie Tyson.
radionwtn.com
Weakley County Principals Share Vision For Year
After a successful first 6 weeks back in the classroom, students and school leaders are well into the groove of another successful year. With the fall Parent-Teacher Conference approaching September 27, Weakley County Schools’ Principals are sharing their vision and areas of focus to cultivate in their schools by next May.
Comments / 0