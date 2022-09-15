ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

740thefan.com

Fargo family to appear on ‘Family Feud’

FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – A Fargo family will turn a wish into a reality when they appear on their favorite game show. Bob Meyhuber says the idea of going on Family Feud came up three years ago. Some family members were in and others were out. He says some...
FARGO, ND
MIlkmen shut down RedHawks 7-1 in Game 1

(American Association) Franklin, WI-The Milwaukee Milkmen claimed the first game of the Miles Wolff Cup Finals with a 7-1 win against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Saturday night at Franklin Field. In the home half of the first, 3B Logan Trowbridge hit a solo home run and 2B Miguel Gomez (2-for-5) reached...
FARGO, ND

