740thefan.com
Fargo City Commissioners moving ahead with demolition of dangerous house by mid-November
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioners, labeling a house dangerous by building inspectors, has ordered the building at 924 Fifth St. South, demolished by November 18. The vote was unanimous. Netty Burger is one of the neighbors frightened by the number of people still living in the house, drug...
740thefan.com
Fargo family to appear on ‘Family Feud’
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – A Fargo family will turn a wish into a reality when they appear on their favorite game show. Bob Meyhuber says the idea of going on Family Feud came up three years ago. Some family members were in and others were out. He says some...
740thefan.com
NDSU remains #1 despite loss, UND moves up in Stats Perform FCS Top 25
(KFGO/KNFL) Despite a 31-28 loss to FBS foe Arizona, NDSU remains at the top of the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 rankings this week. The Bison received 43 of 54 first-place votes. Montana and South Dakota State are tied for 2nd, with Montana State and Incarnate Word tied at #4.
740thefan.com
MIlkmen shut down RedHawks 7-1 in Game 1
(American Association) Franklin, WI-The Milwaukee Milkmen claimed the first game of the Miles Wolff Cup Finals with a 7-1 win against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Saturday night at Franklin Field. In the home half of the first, 3B Logan Trowbridge hit a solo home run and 2B Miguel Gomez (2-for-5) reached...
