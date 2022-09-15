Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Gastroenteritis, malaria kill 9 more people in Pakistan floods aftermath
* 9 latest deaths in Pakistan flood-borne diseases. * Infectious and water-borne diseases influx overwhelms health system. * Diarrhoea, malaria "out of control" (Updates with more details about health system) By Syed Raza Hassan. KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 20 (Reuters) - At least nine people died on Monday of infectious and...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Pakistan flood-borne diseases kills 9 more, toll surpasses 1,550
* 9 latest deaths in Pakistan flood-borne diseases. * Infectious and water-borne diseases influx overwhelms health system. * Diarrhoea, malaria "out of control" * Wave of deaths and diseases a "second disaster" (Updates with comments from minister in charge for flood relief, WHO background, context) By Syed Raza Hassan and...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 3-Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get 'out of control' as deaths rise
* Nine more people die of flood-borne diseases, Sindh govt says. * Hundreds killed by diseases since July 1, health system buckling. * WHO has called wave of deaths and diseases a 'second disaster' (Updates with UNICEF and IRC briefing Angelina Jolie's likely arrival) By Syed Raza Hassan and Asif...
Agriculture Online
India's monsoon to start its retreat in next two days
NEW DELHI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - India's monsoon season is set to enter its withdrawal phase in the next two days, the state-run weather office said on Monday, after a vigorous spell of rains towards the tail end of the four-month season. Conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of the...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Ukraine farm ministry keeps 2022 grain crop estimate at 50-52 mln tonnes vs 86 mln t in 2021
KYIV, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects a 2022 grain crop of 50-52 million tonnes, unchanged from the previous estimate and down from 86 million tonnes last year, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi also told a televised news conference that grain exports in September...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat slips as Ukrainian supply, recession fears weigh
Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures slipped in early Asian trading on Monday, pressured by Ukrainian supplies under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, and concerns that a global recession would dampen demand. Soybean and corn prices were firmer in choppy trading after four straight sessions...
Agriculture Online
India's Maharashtra to produce record sugar levels in new season
MUMBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - India's top sugar producing state of Maharashtra is set to churn out record levels for the second year in a row as farmers have expanded the growing area for the cane crop, the state government said in a statement on Monday. Higher production will weigh...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine's grain exports down 46% so far in 2022/23, says ministry
KYIV, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports are down 45.6% year-on-year in the 2022/23 season so far at 6.364 million tonnes, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. The country's grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because its Black Sea ports, a key route for shipments, were closed off, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat drops as Russian production climbs
CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Monday on an expected increase in Russia's crop that will compete with U.S. exports, already hampered by a strong U.S. dollar, traders said. Soybeans were underpinned by Chinese export demand, while corn eased slightly on broader economic uncertainty. Chicago Board of...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat falls on Russian production; exports underpin U.S. soybeans
CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Monday on an expected increase in Russia's crop that will compete with U.S. exports, already hampered by a strong U.S. dollar, traders said. Soybeans were underpinned by Chinese export demand, while corn ended up slightly after two-sided trade on broader economic...
Agriculture Online
China's soybean imports from Brazil plunge in August - customs
BEIJING, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from Brazil plunged in August from a year ago, customs data showed on Tuesday, as high prices capped purchases of the oilseed from the South American nation. Imports from smaller suppliers like Uruguay and the United States both increased, however. China, the...
Agriculture Online
Indonesia trimming palm oil stocks with discounts, India sales
* India could buy 2 mln T in Aug-Nov from Indonesia. * Indonesian sellers offer discount vs Malaysian suppliers. MUMBAI/JAKARTA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Indonesian palm oil producers are whittling down their hefty inventory overhang with discounts versus rivals and aggressive sales to India, where demand is picking up for next month's Diwali festival, industry officials said.
Agriculture Online
Kazakhstan harvests 17.9 mln T of grains from 86% of sown area
ALMATY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Kazakh farmers have harvested 17.9 million tonnes of grains and pulses so far this season, with harvesting 86.3% complete, the grain-exporting Central Asian nation's Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday. The grain yield stood at 1.25 tonnes per hectare, it said in a statement. (Reporting by...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures rebound on Black Sea supply concerns
CHICAGO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures climbed on Tuesday to a two-month high, underpinned by uncertainty in the Black Sea region as Russia moves to formally annex captured regions of Ukraine, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures contract added 63-1/4 cents to $8.93-3/4 a bushel, its biggest daily gain since March 3. * CBOT's most-active contract reached $8.96-3/4 during the session, its highest since July 11. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures climbed 53-1/4 cents to $9.63 a bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat futures lifted 41 cents to close at $9.59-1/4 a bushel. * Concerns over Black Sea shipments flared after Russian-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions set out plans for referendums on joining Russia this week, a move that Ukraine dismissed as a stunt by Russia after recent crushing losses on the battlefield. * Ukrainian farms in all government-controlled regions have started sowing winter wheat for the 2023 harvest, seeding 364,000 hectares (899,460 acres), or 9% of the expected area, the agriculture ministry said. Last month, Ukraine's ag minister said the nation's planted area could fall to 3.8 million hectares from 4.6 million a year earlier due to the Russian invasion. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat climbs on Black Sea supply issues; corn, soy lift on slow harvest
CHICAGO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed on Tuesday after a day-earlier slide, underpinned by renewed fears about Black Sea supplies, traders said. Soybeans and corn also firmed, supported by slower-than-expected progress in the U.S. harvest. The most-traded wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) gained...
Japan PM demands U.N. reforms following Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for reforms at the United Nations during his speech Tuesday after blasting the U.N. Security Council for failing to respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "The foundation of the international order is violently shaken right now," Kishida said in his...
China willing to make effort for peaceful 'reunification' with Taiwan
BEIJING, Sept 21 (Reuters) - China is willing to make the utmost effort to strive for a peaceful "reunification" with Taiwan, a Chinese government spokesperson said on Wednesday, following weeks of military manoeuvres and war games by Beijing near the island.
