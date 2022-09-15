ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Gastroenteritis, malaria kill 9 more people in Pakistan floods aftermath

* 9 latest deaths in Pakistan flood-borne diseases. * Infectious and water-borne diseases influx overwhelms health system. * Diarrhoea, malaria "out of control" (Updates with more details about health system) By Syed Raza Hassan. KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 20 (Reuters) - At least nine people died on Monday of infectious and...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Pakistan flood-borne diseases kills 9 more, toll surpasses 1,550

* 9 latest deaths in Pakistan flood-borne diseases. * Infectious and water-borne diseases influx overwhelms health system. * Diarrhoea, malaria "out of control" * Wave of deaths and diseases a "second disaster" (Updates with comments from minister in charge for flood relief, WHO background, context) By Syed Raza Hassan and...
HEALTH
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get 'out of control' as deaths rise

* Nine more people die of flood-borne diseases, Sindh govt says. * Hundreds killed by diseases since July 1, health system buckling. * WHO has called wave of deaths and diseases a 'second disaster' (Updates with UNICEF and IRC briefing Angelina Jolie's likely arrival) By Syed Raza Hassan and Asif...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

India's monsoon to start its retreat in next two days

NEW DELHI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - India's monsoon season is set to enter its withdrawal phase in the next two days, the state-run weather office said on Monday, after a vigorous spell of rains towards the tail end of the four-month season. Conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan People#Monsoon#Open Air#Disaster Management#Un
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat slips as Ukrainian supply, recession fears weigh

Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures slipped in early Asian trading on Monday, pressured by Ukrainian supplies under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, and concerns that a global recession would dampen demand. Soybean and corn prices were firmer in choppy trading after four straight sessions...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

India's Maharashtra to produce record sugar levels in new season

MUMBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - India's top sugar producing state of Maharashtra is set to churn out record levels for the second year in a row as farmers have expanded the growing area for the cane crop, the state government said in a statement on Monday. Higher production will weigh...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine's grain exports down 46% so far in 2022/23, says ministry

KYIV, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports are down 45.6% year-on-year in the 2022/23 season so far at 6.364 million tonnes, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. The country's grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because its Black Sea ports, a key route for shipments, were closed off, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat drops as Russian production climbs

CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Monday on an expected increase in Russia's crop that will compete with U.S. exports, already hampered by a strong U.S. dollar, traders said. Soybeans were underpinned by Chinese export demand, while corn eased slightly on broader economic uncertainty. Chicago Board of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat falls on Russian production; exports underpin U.S. soybeans

CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Monday on an expected increase in Russia's crop that will compete with U.S. exports, already hampered by a strong U.S. dollar, traders said. Soybeans were underpinned by Chinese export demand, while corn ended up slightly after two-sided trade on broader economic...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China's soybean imports from Brazil plunge in August - customs

BEIJING, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from Brazil plunged in August from a year ago, customs data showed on Tuesday, as high prices capped purchases of the oilseed from the South American nation. Imports from smaller suppliers like Uruguay and the United States both increased, however. China, the...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Indonesia trimming palm oil stocks with discounts, India sales

* India could buy 2 mln T in Aug-Nov from Indonesia. * Indonesian sellers offer discount vs Malaysian suppliers. MUMBAI/JAKARTA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Indonesian palm oil producers are whittling down their hefty inventory overhang with discounts versus rivals and aggressive sales to India, where demand is picking up for next month's Diwali festival, industry officials said.
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Kazakhstan harvests 17.9 mln T of grains from 86% of sown area

ALMATY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Kazakh farmers have harvested 17.9 million tonnes of grains and pulses so far this season, with harvesting 86.3% complete, the grain-exporting Central Asian nation's Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday. The grain yield stood at 1.25 tonnes per hectare, it said in a statement. (Reporting by...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures rebound on Black Sea supply concerns

CHICAGO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures climbed on Tuesday to a two-month high, underpinned by uncertainty in the Black Sea region as Russia moves to formally annex captured regions of Ukraine, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures contract added 63-1/4 cents to $8.93-3/4 a bushel, its biggest daily gain since March 3. * CBOT's most-active contract reached $8.96-3/4 during the session, its highest since July 11. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures climbed 53-1/4 cents to $9.63 a bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat futures lifted 41 cents to close at $9.59-1/4 a bushel. * Concerns over Black Sea shipments flared after Russian-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions set out plans for referendums on joining Russia this week, a move that Ukraine dismissed as a stunt by Russia after recent crushing losses on the battlefield. * Ukrainian farms in all government-controlled regions have started sowing winter wheat for the 2023 harvest, seeding 364,000 hectares (899,460 acres), or 9% of the expected area, the agriculture ministry said. Last month, Ukraine's ag minister said the nation's planted area could fall to 3.8 million hectares from 4.6 million a year earlier due to the Russian invasion. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago Editing by Marguerita Choy)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat climbs on Black Sea supply issues; corn, soy lift on slow harvest

CHICAGO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed on Tuesday after a day-earlier slide, underpinned by renewed fears about Black Sea supplies, traders said. Soybeans and corn also firmed, supported by slower-than-expected progress in the U.S. harvest. The most-traded wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) gained...
AGRICULTURE
UPI News

Japan PM demands U.N. reforms following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for reforms at the United Nations during his speech Tuesday after blasting the U.N. Security Council for failing to respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "The foundation of the international order is violently shaken right now," Kishida said in his...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy