Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s What North Dakotan’s Are Best & Worst At
North Dakotan's are good at many things but what are we really good at?. It just so happens that a study was done to find the answer to this very question. A study was done by Reader's Digest and it found what each state is good at and what the state is, reversely, very bad at. So, let's dive in.
Why Minnesota Democrats aren’t embracing California’s ban on new gas cars
States like Washington and Massachusetts plan to join California in largely banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, seeing it as an effective way to rapidly cut greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector. In Minnesota, however, prominent Democrats who celebrated an earlier move toward cleaner vehicles are...
South Dakota Ranks 3rd Worst Among All States in This Category
No matter which way you slice it, South Dakota continues to be a great place to call home. However, there are always areas in which our cities, towns, and wild places can be improved upon. One report from 2021 by CNBC lists the Mount Rushmore state as needing some serious...
Revisiting One Of North Dakota’s Most Tragic Kidnapping Cases
While North Dakota feels like one of the safest places to live, crime and tragedy does often strike. I stumbled across a kidnapping/murder case that shook me to my core. I'm sure you heard about this one as it made national headlines. It was quite shocking to hear about; A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poll finds 54% of Minnesota voters think local crime has increased in recent years
MINNEAPOLIS — Most Minnesota voters feel that crime in their communities has increased over the past several years, according to a new KARE 11/Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll. Of the 800 voters polled, 54% said crime in their communities appears to have increased recently, while 45% said they believe...
WATCH A Devils Lake North Dakota Fish Story That’s Actually True
We all have either told or been told a fish tale before. Most are an exaggeration of the truth. That's what all fishermen do right? They lie. Most of the time it involves some additional inches added on to the true size. Sounds familiar right ladies?. Well, I ran across...
Fillmore County Journal
Minnesota weekly gas price update
Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.65/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are 24.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 62.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.5 cents in the last week and stands at $5.01 per gallon.
Is It The Law To Pull Over For Funeral Processions In North Dakota?
The rules of the road are often ignored, but there are some things that may be a little unclear. Since the Queen's funeral has been in the headlines lately, the question of whether or not you're required to pull over for a funeral procession has come up quite a bit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Two Professional Fisherman Fined by Minnesota DNR
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says using two lines while fishing is not allowed and issued citations to Bass Pro Tour anglers Jacob Wheeler and Alton Jones, Jr. for the usage during a event this week at Mille Lacs Lake. Wheeler captured the Angler of the Year award...
Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota
If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
Where to Find Bouja This Fall in Central Minnesota
We are now transitioning from summer to fall, and with it comes bouja season in Central Minnesota. A thick stew, believed to have originated in Belgium, and made throughout the Upper MidwesternUnited States. Booyah can require up to two days and multiple cooks to prepare; it is cooked in specially designed "booyah kettles" and usually meant to serve hundreds or even thousands of people.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox9.com
Early voting in Minnesota: Everything you need to know for 2022 midterms
(FOX 9) - Early voting begins on Friday, Sept. 23, in Minnesota, allowing voters to cast their ballot for the Nov. 8 midterm elections as many as 46 days early. Minnesota allows people to vote early via absentee ballot either by mail or in person at their county election office. Some cities, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, also offer early voting at the city office.
Moving to Montana: Recent Teenage Transplants React
There's more than enough chatter about Montana newbies, but I had an extraordinary opportunity to pick the brains of teenagers who had moved to Montana in the last couple of years. One of my friends is part of a large, long-time Bozeman family and has two teenagers herself. Aside from...
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
clayconews.com
KRISTI NOEM: Gevo Breaks Ground on Largest Economic Investment in State History in Lake Preston, South Dakota
PIERRE, SD – On Thursday, September 15th, 2022, Governor Kristi Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. "Businesses are choosing South Dakota because we are ‘Open for Business,’ and...
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
boreal.org
Greater Minnesota suicides were majority of gun deaths in 2021
A map shows the location of gun deaths in Minnesota in 2021. The purple pins represent suicides. The red pins represent homicides. Find an interactive version of the map, including demographic details for the deceased, below. Data provided by Protect Minnesota. Graphic: Megan Burks | MPR News. Gunshots on the...
ktoe.com
Poll: Walz Leading Challenger Jensen In Governor’s Race
(Minneapolis, MN) — A poll from KARE 11/Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota poll shows Democratic Governor Tim Walz leading Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen in the governor’s race. Walz leads Jensen by seven points, with support for each divided along party lines. Just over 10-percent of voters are undecided. Walz’s approval rating stands at 52-percent.
Here are the top 10 biggest employers in ND — and in your county
(KXNET) -- Who are the biggest employers in North Dakota? It's a list dominated by school districts and the health industry, according to the latest labor market data from Job Service North Dakota.
SuperTalk 1270
Mandan, ND
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT
Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0