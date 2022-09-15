Read full article on original website
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Darnell Mooney Struggles With Justin Fields at QuarterbackFlurrySportsChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Lincoln Park Zoo Fall FestLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Over 600 migrants were bused to Chicago from Texas this month: Here's how to helpJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicagohenge is happening soon: What is it and when are peak viewing times?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
China's grain, pork and sugar imports in August 2022
BEIJING, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The table below shows China's imports of major agriculture products in August, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Sunday. The data did not provide a breakdown on the origins of the imports. Data on soybean imports in August was released earlier this month. Commodity August % change y/y YTD (tonnes) % change y/y 2022(tonnes ) Corn 1.8 mln -44.4% 16.93 mln -20.9% Wheat 530,000 -25.4% 6.25 mln -10.1% Barley 250,000 -63.8% 4.05 mln -43.0% Sorghum 670,000 -17.7% 8.01 mln 19.4% Pork 140,000 -50.0% 1.07 mln -63.6% Sugar 680,000 35.8% 2.73 mln -8.1% (Reporting by Dominique Patton and Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat slips as Ukrainian supply, recession fears weigh
Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures slipped in early Asian trading on Monday, pressured by Ukrainian supplies under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, and concerns that a global recession would dampen demand. Soybean and corn prices were firmer in choppy trading after four straight sessions...
Stocks close higher for fourth straight session ahead of key inflation report, Dow rises 200 points
Stocks rose on Monday as a weaker dollar and growing confidence that higher prices have peaked helped Wall Street's relief rally continue ahead of a key inflation report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 229.63 points, or 0.71%, to end at 32,381.34. The S&P 500 rose 1.06% and closed at 4,110.41. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.27%, wrapping the session at 12,266.41.
Agriculture Online
Harvest begins with unexpected challenges
KELLY GARRETT - ARION, IOWA. A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa. We have officially started harvest. The first few fields we cut were the early planted soybeans that had some issues at planting time due to the very heavy residue leftover from our no-till corn the year before. They averaged about 55 bpa.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat drops as Russian production climbs
CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Monday on an expected increase in Russia's crop that will compete with U.S. exports, already hampered by a strong U.S. dollar, traders said. Soybeans were underpinned by Chinese export demand, while corn eased slightly on broader economic uncertainty. Chicago Board of...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soy firm on fresh export sales
CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures lifted on Monday, supported by renewed export sales to China, though competition from South American supplies capped gains, traders said. * CBOT November soybeans closed up 12-3/4 cents at $14.61-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal added $7.60 to $429.30 a ton, while CBOT December soyoil eased 0.80 cent to 65.16 cents per lb. * U.S. exporters sold 136,000 tonnes of the oilseed to China, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. * Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd has agreed to sell its oilseed processing business in Russia to Karen Vanetsyan, the controlling shareholder of Exoil Group, part of a larger scaling back of Russian operations by global grain traders, following the country's invasion of Ukraine. * Soybean planting has begun in the Brazil's Mato Grosso state on irrigated areas while farmers wait for rains to expand sowing, according to agribusiness consultancy AgRural. * U.S. exporters readied 518,743 tonnes of soybeans for shipment the week ended Sept. 15, up 51.81% from the week prior, the USDA said, and in line with analyst expectations, the USDA said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures ease on increased Russian supplies
CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures sank on Monday, pressured by increased production from Russia and a firmer U.S. currency that hampers U.S. exports, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures contract lost 29-1/4 cents to $8.30-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures ended down 25-1/2 cents at $9.09-3/4 a bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat futures fell 20-1/2 cents to close at $9.18-1/4 a bushel. * Ukraine expects a 2022 grain crop of 50-52 million tonnes, unchanged from the previous estimate and down from 86 million tonnes last year, its agriculture ministry said. * Russian agriculture consultancy IKAR raised its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop by 2 million tonnes to 99 million tonnes. The world's largest wheat exporter will have 47.5 million tonnes of wheat potentially available for exports in the 2022/23 July-June marketing season. * U.S. exporters readied 790,145 tonnes of wheat for shipment the week ended Sept. 15, up 4.27% from the week prior, the USDA said, and in line with analyst expectations, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Richard Chang)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat falls on Russian production; exports underpin U.S. soybeans
CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Monday on an expected increase in Russia's crop that will compete with U.S. exports, already hampered by a strong U.S. dollar, traders said. Soybeans were underpinned by Chinese export demand, while corn ended up slightly after two-sided trade on broader economic...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle mixed, tight supplies underpin futures
CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures were mixed-to-firmer on Monday, supported by diminished supplies of market-ready cattle that should be reflected in the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly Cattle on Feed report, due Friday. "It’s been a slow climb, but it’s also predicated on very large...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Bunge to sell oilseed processing business in Russia
(Adds background on plant capacity, construction cost) Sept 19 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd said on Monday it has agreed to sell its oilseed processing business in Russia to Karen Vanetsyan, the controlling shareholder of Exoil Group. The sale includes the sunflower processing plant in Voronezh. Bunge and...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn edges higher as USDA crop report fans supply concerns
Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged higher in early Asian trading on Tuesday following a weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) crop progress report that showed harvest lagging behind average analyst estimate and fuelled concerns over global supply. Wheat rose, while soybean was flat. Trading was muted ahead...
Agriculture Online
Brazil to export record volume of ethanol to Europe this year -S&P Global
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's ethanol exports to Europe are set to reach a record high this year, as foreign markets look more appealing than domestic, according to an analysis by S&P Global Commodity Insights. This year through August, Brazil shipped about 427 million liters of ethanol to Europe, 435%...
Agriculture Online
French exporters see Morocco's soft wheat imports at 5 mln T in 2023
RABAT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Morocco's imports of soft wheat are expected to stand at between 4.5 million and 5 million tonnes next year due to drought, the Maghreb region head at France's wheat professionals group Intercereales Yann Lebeau said. France alone has exported over 1 million tonnes of soft...
Agriculture Online
China's soybean imports from Brazil plunge in August - customs
BEIJING, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from Brazil plunged in August from a year ago, customs data showed on Tuesday, as high prices capped purchases of the oilseed from the South American nation. Imports from smaller suppliers like Uruguay and the United States both increased, however. China, the...
Agriculture Online
Wheat prices still plunged at close | Monday, September 19, 2022
CBOT wheat closed down 30¢ and KC wheat closed down 28¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 20¢. Naomi Blohm with Total Farm Marketing says wheat is under pressure from a strong U.S. dollar, weakness in the stock market, and weak demand for U.S. wheat exports. Corn futures ended...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Stocks gain as 10-year Treasury yield spikes, homebuilders in focus
Stocks choppy ahead of Federal Reserve meeting Wed. US to sell up to 10 million barrels of oil from SPR for Nov. delivery. Cathie Wood and Elon Musk say Fed rate hike may trigger deflation. Coverage for this event has ended. Nissan recalls 203,000 Titans and Frontiers that could roll...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed stays unchanged in July
TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in July was unchanged at 47.2% from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Tuesday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Jul-2022 Jun-2022 Jul-2021 Total Shipments 1,827,149 2,047,208 1,945,965 Main Ingredients Corn 47.2% 47.3% 47.2% Sorghum 1.0% 1.0% 1.1% Wheat 1.9% 1.8% 1.9% Barley 4.0% 4.0% 3.8% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
