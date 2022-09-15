ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates

This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Inflation Expectations Begin To Fall As Consumer Sentiment Rises In September

After the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY started trending lower, heading towards June's lows. Although inflation has shown signs of weakening on the energy front as the energy index has declined by 9.6% in the past two months, economists remain uncertain about the direction of inflation as Bloomberg’s economists estimated a headline CPI of 8%.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Sterling gains against the dollar as UK inflation falls

Sterling gained against the dollar on Wednesday as the greenback moving broadly lower and British inflation unexpectedly eased for the first time in a year. The pound rose 0.6% to $1.1559, pulling away from its three-decade low of $1.14070 hit last week. The dollar fell after the Japanese yen rose...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Footwear Prices Show ‘Nascent Signs’ of Moderating as Inflation Continues to Rise

Despite a drop in gas prices, rising shelter and food costs caused inflation to continue to rise in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday. The bureau’s latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw prices increase 0.1% from last month and 8.3% from the same time last year. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, the Core CPI rose 0.6% from July and 6.3% from the same month in 2021.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Global Recession Fears Rise As FedEx Reports Lower Global Shipping Volumes

(Friday Market Open) U.S. equity futures were pointing to another down day ahead of the market open, which has the S&P 500 futures retracing the entire rally that opened the month of September and testing the August lows. Potential Market Movers. It’s been a heavy week for economic reports with...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Fed Beige Book shows US growth outlook dimming as inflation bites

The U.S. economic growth outlook deteriorated over the summer even as record-high consumer prices showed signs of decelerating, according to a new Federal Reserve report. In its region-by-region roundup of anecdotal information known as the Beige Book, the Fed reported that price levels "remained highly elevated" in its 12 districts from mid-June through August that the report covers, although nine districts reported some degree of moderation in their rate of increase.
BUSINESS
CBS Minnesota

Dow plummets more than 1,000 points as inflation burns hot

U.S. stocks plunged on Tuesday amid Wall Street's sudden realization that inflation isn't slowing as much as hoped. A hotter-than-expected inflation report sent a thud through Wall Street and markets worldwide. The Consumer Price Index increased 8.3% in the past 12 months, as rising prices for food, shelter and medical care offset tumbling gasoline prices.
STOCKS
gmauthority.com

Car Dealerships Worried About Inflation, Inventory, Rising Costs

Cox Automotive recently published the results of its Dealer Sentiment Index, which saw the forward-looking market outlook dip as many car dealerships expressed concern over inflation, dwindling vehicle inventories and rising costs. Cox surveyed 1,040 U.S. car dealerships between July 26th and August 9th for this study. For each aspect...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

U.S. Retail Sales Unexpectedly Rise, but Inflation Hampering Spending

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rebounded in August as Americans ramped up purchases of motor vehicles and dined out more amid lower gasoline prices, but demand is cooling as the Federal Reserve aggressively raises interest rates to fight inflation. Consumer spending, however, is likely to remain supported by...
BUSINESS
UPI News

U.S. retail sales increased in August due mainly to spending on autos, gas

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Americans were still in a spending mood during the month of August, even with higher prices, government data showed on Thursday. The Commerce Department issued its retail sales report for last month. It showed a 0.3% increase in spending over July, when spending actually decreased. Most analysts expected the data would show that spending was flat from July to August.
BUSINESS
AFP

US retail sales see surprise bounce in August

US consumers buying cars and going to restaurants and bars in August drove a surprise bounce in retail sales, even as spending on gasoline fell as prices at the pump dropped, according to government data Thursday. Meanwhile, restaurants and bars rose 1.1 percent, as did building supplies, the report said, but online sales fell.
BUSINESS

