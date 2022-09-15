Read full article on original website
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates
This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Inflation Expectations Begin To Fall As Consumer Sentiment Rises In September
After the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY started trending lower, heading towards June's lows. Although inflation has shown signs of weakening on the energy front as the energy index has declined by 9.6% in the past two months, economists remain uncertain about the direction of inflation as Bloomberg’s economists estimated a headline CPI of 8%.
CNBC
Sterling gains against the dollar as UK inflation falls
Sterling gained against the dollar on Wednesday as the greenback moving broadly lower and British inflation unexpectedly eased for the first time in a year. The pound rose 0.6% to $1.1559, pulling away from its three-decade low of $1.14070 hit last week. The dollar fell after the Japanese yen rose...
U.S. added 315,000 jobs in August despite inflation and rising interest rates
U.S. employers slowed hiring in August compared with recent months, but the labor market remains buoyant despite inflation and interest rate hikes.
Some good inflation news: Wholesale prices fell in August
Just one day after August's disappointing Consumer Price Index report triggered a meltdown on Wall Street, a separate inflation report indicated that wholesale price increases are showing signs of improvement.
Footwear Prices Show ‘Nascent Signs’ of Moderating as Inflation Continues to Rise
Despite a drop in gas prices, rising shelter and food costs caused inflation to continue to rise in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday. The bureau’s latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw prices increase 0.1% from last month and 8.3% from the same time last year. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, the Core CPI rose 0.6% from July and 6.3% from the same month in 2021.
Benzinga
Global Recession Fears Rise As FedEx Reports Lower Global Shipping Volumes
(Friday Market Open) U.S. equity futures were pointing to another down day ahead of the market open, which has the S&P 500 futures retracing the entire rally that opened the month of September and testing the August lows. Potential Market Movers. It’s been a heavy week for economic reports with...
FOXBusiness
Fed Beige Book shows US growth outlook dimming as inflation bites
The U.S. economic growth outlook deteriorated over the summer even as record-high consumer prices showed signs of decelerating, according to a new Federal Reserve report. In its region-by-region roundup of anecdotal information known as the Beige Book, the Fed reported that price levels "remained highly elevated" in its 12 districts from mid-June through August that the report covers, although nine districts reported some degree of moderation in their rate of increase.
investing.com
Dollar eases back from recent gains as focus on U.S. inflation data; euro jumps
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar fell to its lowest level in more than two weeks against a basket of currencies on Monday following recent strong gains, as investors grew nervous ahead of U.S. inflation data and as central banks outside of the United States appeared increasingly hawkish. The euro...
Dollar index has biggest daily pct gain since 2020 after unexpected rise U.S. consumer prices
NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied against the yen, euro and other currencies on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data boosted investor bets that the Federal Reserve will need to stay aggressive in raising interest rates.
U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rise in August; weekly jobless claims fall
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rebounded in August as Americans ramped up purchases of motor vehicles and dined out more amid lower gasoline prices, but demand for goods is cooling as the Federal Reserve aggressively raises interest rates.
Dow plummets more than 1,000 points as inflation burns hot
U.S. stocks plunged on Tuesday amid Wall Street's sudden realization that inflation isn't slowing as much as hoped. A hotter-than-expected inflation report sent a thud through Wall Street and markets worldwide. The Consumer Price Index increased 8.3% in the past 12 months, as rising prices for food, shelter and medical care offset tumbling gasoline prices.
Retail Sales Nudge Higher In August As Gas Prices Ease, But Hot Inflation Caps Gain
U.S. retail sales jumped higher last month, Commerce Department indicated Thursday, as tumbling gas prices gave consumers more cash to spend across different sectors of the economy, indicating that demand will continue to stoke inflation. August retail sales rose 0.3% to a collective $683.3 billion, the Commerce Department said, well...
gmauthority.com
Car Dealerships Worried About Inflation, Inventory, Rising Costs
Cox Automotive recently published the results of its Dealer Sentiment Index, which saw the forward-looking market outlook dip as many car dealerships expressed concern over inflation, dwindling vehicle inventories and rising costs. Cox surveyed 1,040 U.S. car dealerships between July 26th and August 9th for this study. For each aspect...
US News and World Report
U.S. Retail Sales Unexpectedly Rise, but Inflation Hampering Spending
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rebounded in August as Americans ramped up purchases of motor vehicles and dined out more amid lower gasoline prices, but demand is cooling as the Federal Reserve aggressively raises interest rates to fight inflation. Consumer spending, however, is likely to remain supported by...
U.S. retail sales increased in August due mainly to spending on autos, gas
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Americans were still in a spending mood during the month of August, even with higher prices, government data showed on Thursday. The Commerce Department issued its retail sales report for last month. It showed a 0.3% increase in spending over July, when spending actually decreased. Most analysts expected the data would show that spending was flat from July to August.
US retail sales see surprise bounce in August
US consumers buying cars and going to restaurants and bars in August drove a surprise bounce in retail sales, even as spending on gasoline fell as prices at the pump dropped, according to government data Thursday. Meanwhile, restaurants and bars rose 1.1 percent, as did building supplies, the report said, but online sales fell.
August inflation rate expected to remain flat following drop in fuel prices
Economists think that inflation did not rise last month for the first time in a year, but it is still expected to tick up in the weeks to come. August’s inflation is set to remain at 10.1% when it is presented on Wednesday morning, according to an average of expert predictions.
Inflation remains high, sending stocks tumbling, even as lower gas prices ease consumer pain, CPI report shows
Soaring consumer prices aren't fading as quickly as hoped. Inflation in August remained near 40-year highs, defying forecasts of a sharper decline and squeezing the budgets of millions of Americans who are struggling to cover basic costs like food, gas and rent, a government report Tuesday showed. While inflation did...
British pound sinks to 37-year low against the dollar as retail sales crater, fueling fears about a UK recession
The UK pound fell below $1.14 to a 37-year low Friday after a dive in retail sales fueled recession fears. The Bank of England is struggling to keep pace with the Federal Reserve's tightening efforts. The pound is likely to fall further this year as US interest rate hikes continue,...
