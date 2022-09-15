Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
What is there to do in the Tri-Cities this weekend?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Storm Team 11 forecasts a warm, sunny weekend ahead, so News Channel 11 compiled a list of events and happenings throughout the weekend. Saturday, Sept. 17 Washington County, Virginia FairWhen: 4-10 p.m.Where: Washington County, Virginia fairgroundsMore: Click here Ride for WreathsWhen: 10 a.m.Where: 703 W. Main St. in Johnson CityMore: […]
elizabethton.com
ETSU announces new Institute for Appalachian Music and Culture
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University has announced the creation of a new Institute for Appalachian Music and Culture as part of the university’s Center of Excellence for Appalachian Studies and Services. The Institute will become the Center’s fourth component. It joins the Regional Resources Institute, the...
elizabethton.com
Yvonne Matson
Yvonne Matson, 85, of Johnson City, Tenn., passed away on September 14, 2022. Yvonne was born in Elizabethton, Tenn., to Maggie Angel and Jarvis Fair. She graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1955 and attended ETSU. Yvonne worked at McKee Eye Hospital in Johnson City before marrying James Matson of Johnson City in 1964. Following their wedding, they moved to Middle River, Md., and then to Parkton, Md., in 1968, where they lived for over 40 years. In 2012 they returned to Johnson City.
These Northeast TN school systems were ranked best in student success
(WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Education announced that two Northeast Tennessee school systems — Greene County Schools and Greeneville City Schools — ranked at the top within the state in student growth and success. The 2022 District Accountability program aims to address achievements as well as shortcomings in strategy for future improvement. The top […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: This is why people are moving to Kingsport
For some, perception is reality, as is demonstrated in a recent letter to the editor. The writer wondered why folks would want to move to Kingsport because, as he writes, it’s one of the worst cities in the state for crime, and possibly the nation, and that it used to be a wonderful place to live, shop and eat but is “losing business left and right.”
New details released on Buck Van Huss Dome’s condition
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools released updated information on the condition of Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome, which was closed last month over structural concerns. On Friday, the school system shared a “Phase 1” report from consultant Dome Technologies and Thompson & Litton Engineering. The report confirmed the data provided during the initial […]
South Fork Utility District board back to four members, merger study still underway
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County Commissioners approved Diann Lockner to fill a vacancy on the embattled South Fork Utility District’s (SFUD) board Thursday. The SFUD board now has just one member left from before the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office (TCO) investigation that found significant potential wrongdoing by the utility that serves about 3,000 water customers […]
elizabethton.com
William “Bill” Scott
William “Bill” Scott breathed his last on a beautiful fall day in Athens, Alabama. He was born on the 4th of July, 1942. Maybe that explains his love for every flag he ever saw. Bill graduated from Florence State University and earned his graduate degree in music education...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elizabethton.com
Planet Fitness celebrates first anniversary of Elizabethton Club
Planet Fitness hosted a celebration on Wednesday to commemorate the first anniversary of its club’s opening in Elizabethton. Joining the staff were local officials, community leaders, and others. In addition to raffles and give-aways, the local staff presented a $500 check to the Boys & Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County.
While four East Tennessee school districts ranked low in state report, two others achieved success
TENNESSEE, USA — Newly released state performance data showed multiple East Tennessee school systems found themselves among the lowest-performing districts in the state in the last academic year. However, two school districts were considered "exemplary" in the report. They were Newport City Schools and the Tennessee Schools for the...
jcnewsandneighbor.com
Science Hill’s Gilmore leaving a legacy of giving back
Julia Gilmore is a senior at Science Hill who has raised over $80,000 for St. Jude over the last nine years. This year she has already raised over $27,000 during her ninth annual “Project Imagination” fundraiser. Gilmore moved to Johnson City from Chicago, Illinois, in 2018, but her...
National builder cranking out homes in new Kingsport subdivision
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll […]
wymt.com
Flood survivors in temporary trailers fighting hardship with community
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Trailers are getting set up across the region to house flood survivors. Some survivors in the Letcher County area are staying in trailers right off Highway 931. Within a few weeks, they have already named their community “Eddieville” after flood survivor Eddie Garrett, who has also...
elizabethton.com
Mary Louise (Allen) Lindsay
Mary Louise (Allen) Lindsay, 90, of Elizabethton, Tenn., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Sycamore Springs Assisted Living Community in Elizabethton. Mary was born June 18, 1932, the daughter of Isaac and Lottie Kyker Allen. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend James W. Lindsay, on June 27, 2019, after 64 years of marriage, and a brother, Robin Etheridge Allen.
Johnson City Press
SW Virginia Notes: Familiar faces in new positions
There are some familiar faces in new positions around Wise County prep athletics. The Wise County school board approved the hiring of Kelly Foster Jr. as the new baseball coach at Wise Central on Tuesday, as well as the hiring of Terri Anne Funk as the new girls basketball coach at Eastside.
elizabethton.com
Russ Swanay retires, firm changes owners to Collins and Company
Russ Swanay Real Estate announces some upcoming changes happening within the company. After serving the Real Estate community for the past 50 years, Russ Swanay has decided to enter into retirement. Swanay started his Real Estate career 50 years ago with Broome Real Estate and soon moved on to become...
Augusta Free Press
Smyth County man sentenced in Southwest Virginia fentanyl distribution case
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A Smyth County man who ordered approximately 30,000 fentanyl pills from California and sold them in Southwest Virginia was sentenced Friday to 42 months in federal prison. Zachary Ryan Hutton, 21, of Marion, will also pay the...
10-Hour Road Trip Through Tennessee Ends With $500,000 Lottery Prize
A brother-sister duo drove 10 hours round trip to collect the massive prize.
Family thankful for quick response by SRO, school staff to student’s seizure
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The family of a Sullivan County 7-year-old is thankful for the quick action of school staff members to save the child’s life. Sullivan Gardens Elementary second-grader Briella Begley, who has epilepsy, suffered her first major seizure while at school Wednesday. Begley’s grandmother, Ruth Mullenix, was in line to pick up her […]
elizabethton.com
Elizabethton man slides down steep wall, drowns in Doe River
An Elizabethton man apparently fell down a steep wall on the Doe River overnight Wednesday, slid into the river and drowned. Elizabethton Police responded about 10 a.m. Thursday to the 200 block of Academy Street, where a body had been discovered in the river. The man was identified as Roger...
Comments / 0