Johnson City, TN

WJHL

What is there to do in the Tri-Cities this weekend?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Storm Team 11 forecasts a warm, sunny weekend ahead, so News Channel 11 compiled a list of events and happenings throughout the weekend. Saturday, Sept. 17 Washington County, Virginia FairWhen: 4-10 p.m.Where: Washington County, Virginia fairgroundsMore: Click here Ride for WreathsWhen: 10 a.m.Where: 703 W. Main St. in Johnson CityMore: […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

ETSU announces new Institute for Appalachian Music and Culture

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University has announced the creation of a new Institute for Appalachian Music and Culture as part of the university’s Center of Excellence for Appalachian Studies and Services. The Institute will become the Center’s fourth component. It joins the Regional Resources Institute, the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Yvonne Matson

Yvonne Matson, 85, of Johnson City, Tenn., passed away on September 14, 2022. Yvonne was born in Elizabethton, Tenn., to Maggie Angel and Jarvis Fair. She graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1955 and attended ETSU. Yvonne worked at McKee Eye Hospital in Johnson City before marrying James Matson of Johnson City in 1964. Following their wedding, they moved to Middle River, Md., and then to Parkton, Md., in 1968, where they lived for over 40 years. In 2012 they returned to Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

These Northeast TN school systems were ranked best in student success

(WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Education announced that two Northeast Tennessee school systems — Greene County Schools and Greeneville City Schools — ranked at the top within the state in student growth and success. The 2022 District Accountability program aims to address achievements as well as shortcomings in strategy for future improvement. The top […]
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: This is why people are moving to Kingsport

For some, perception is reality, as is demonstrated in a recent letter to the editor. The writer wondered why folks would want to move to Kingsport because, as he writes, it’s one of the worst cities in the state for crime, and possibly the nation, and that it used to be a wonderful place to live, shop and eat but is “losing business left and right.”
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

New details released on Buck Van Huss Dome’s condition

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools released updated information on the condition of Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome, which was closed last month over structural concerns. On Friday, the school system shared a “Phase 1” report from consultant Dome Technologies and Thompson & Litton Engineering. The report confirmed the data provided during the initial […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

South Fork Utility District board back to four members, merger study still underway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County Commissioners approved Diann Lockner to fill a vacancy on the embattled South Fork Utility District’s (SFUD) board Thursday. The SFUD board now has just one member left from before the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office (TCO) investigation that found significant potential wrongdoing by the utility that serves about 3,000 water customers […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

William “Bill” Scott

William “Bill” Scott breathed his last on a beautiful fall day in Athens, Alabama. He was born on the 4th of July, 1942. Maybe that explains his love for every flag he ever saw. Bill graduated from Florence State University and earned his graduate degree in music education...
elizabethton.com

Planet Fitness celebrates first anniversary of Elizabethton Club

Planet Fitness hosted a celebration on Wednesday to commemorate the first anniversary of its club’s opening in Elizabethton. Joining the staff were local officials, community leaders, and others. In addition to raffles and give-aways, the local staff presented a $500 check to the Boys & Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
jcnewsandneighbor.com

Science Hill’s Gilmore leaving a legacy of giving back

Julia Gilmore is a senior at Science Hill who has raised over $80,000 for St. Jude over the last nine years. This year she has already raised over $27,000 during her ninth annual “Project Imagination” fundraiser. Gilmore moved to Johnson City from Chicago, Illinois, in 2018, but her...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

National builder cranking out homes in new Kingsport subdivision

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll […]
KINGSPORT, TN
elizabethton.com

Mary Louise (Allen) Lindsay

Mary Louise (Allen) Lindsay, 90, of Elizabethton, Tenn., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Sycamore Springs Assisted Living Community in Elizabethton. Mary was born June 18, 1932, the daughter of Isaac and Lottie Kyker Allen. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend James W. Lindsay, on June 27, 2019, after 64 years of marriage, and a brother, Robin Etheridge Allen.
Johnson City Press

SW Virginia Notes: Familiar faces in new positions

There are some familiar faces in new positions around Wise County prep athletics. The Wise County school board approved the hiring of Kelly Foster Jr. as the new baseball coach at Wise Central on Tuesday, as well as the hiring of Terri Anne Funk as the new girls basketball coach at Eastside.
WISE COUNTY, VA
elizabethton.com

Russ Swanay retires, firm changes owners to Collins and Company

Russ Swanay Real Estate announces some upcoming changes happening within the company. After serving the Real Estate community for the past 50 years, Russ Swanay has decided to enter into retirement. Swanay started his Real Estate career 50 years ago with Broome Real Estate and soon moved on to become...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Elizabethton man slides down steep wall, drowns in Doe River

An Elizabethton man apparently fell down a steep wall on the Doe River overnight Wednesday, slid into the river and drowned. Elizabethton Police responded about 10 a.m. Thursday to the 200 block of Academy Street, where a body had been discovered in the river. The man was identified as Roger...
ELIZABETHTON, TN

