Get your flu shot for free today

El Paso, TX

By Priscilla Duran
KVIA ABC-7
2 days ago
 2 days ago
EL PASO, Texas --

Fall is just around the corner and with that flu season. The City of El Paso wants to help keep you healthy during the colder months.

The "Be Powerflu" prevention campaign is meant to reduce the number of flu cases and to prevent serious flu-related illnesses.

The campaign is offering free flu shots today between 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. All you have to do is show up to the convention center. No appointments are necessary and walk-ins are welcomed.

KVIA ABC-7

