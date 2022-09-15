Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Putting practice tips into action
CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg girls tennis team viewed a North Shore Conference dual meet Tuesday against West Bend East as a perfect opportunity to take lessons from practice and put them into use in competition. The Bulldogs were successful in that venture, securing a 7-0 victory over the Suns...
Greater Milwaukee Today
After a stumble, Wolverines back on top
WAUKESHA — To make it back to the top, Waukesha West’s boys soccer team first had to hit the reset button. The Wolverines were arguably coming off their most successful season ever, in which they won the Classic 8 Conference and reached the WIAA Division 2 state tournament for the second straight year and fourth time in program history.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Oconomowoc volleyball wins Charger Challenge
MENOMONEE FALLS — The Oconomowoc High School girls volleyball team went undefeated in seven matches to win the Charger Classic on Friday and Saturday at the Milwaukee Sting Center. The Raccoons, who lifted their season record to 22-1, will host Arrowhead in a Classic 8 Conference showdown at 7...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A good day on the links
WEST BEND — Getting in a round of golf always makes for a good day. When that round of golf will benefit nonprofits in four counties, that’s a really good day. The first event of the day was the annual golf outing at West Bend Lakes Golf Club hosted by the West Bend Senior Center.
discoverhometown.com
Alex Prunty wins Slinger super late model feature, Braun wins Elite Eight late model championship
Slinger, Wis., Sept. 18—Alex Prunty used a late charge to take the lead from Steve Apel with six laps to go and drove to his first Elite Eight Super Late Model Series feature victory of the season in the Carl Wegner Memorial 100 Sunday afternoon at the Slinger Speedway while R.J. Braun edged Jacob Nottestad to win the 2022 championship.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin football players shave heads, dedicate game to classmate
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - Bright shirts, shaved heads and football. Hundreds came together on Saturday, Sept. 17 to support a New Berlin West Middle School student as she fights leukemia. Saturday morning's eighth grade New Berlin West Vikings game brought out hundreds. But fans weren't fully focused on football. Norah...
WISN
Glitch shut down concessions at Brewers' game
MILWAUKEE — "Drinks in the Seats" manager released a statement saying the cashless device system was down during Sunday's Brewers game. Drinks in the Seats is a local business that specializes in in-seat beer vending at sporting events. During the first inning, the vendor's payment platform glitched. The Mukwonago...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A mainstay of the community
GRAFTON - K Komfort Heating & Cooling was ready to celebrate its 15th anniversary this week, but a high school band added a twist to its plans. K Komfort, based in Grafton, invites its employees and their families to a Milwaukee Brewers game each summer for a day of tailgating and baseball. Originally anticipating to commemorate its exact anniversary on Aug. 29, the company saw a unique opportunity to both celebrate the occasion early and assist a high school band in need.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Betty Ann Wagner (nee Doering)
Betty Ann Wagner (nee Doering) Born Elizabeth Ann Doering on August 9, 1930, in Markesan, Betty passed peacefully Friday, September 16, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents Neva (Johnson) and William Doering; and her brother Roger and his wife, Orlu. Betty is survived by her...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Tenant revealed for new building in downtown Cedarburg
CEDARBURG - A new brick building is being built on Mill Street between Washington and Hanover avenues and people have been wondering for a while what will go in there once it’s finished. Now we know. Katrina and Shawn Wendtland of Grafton will be opening a restaurant called Brunch,...
CBS 58
Cluster of storms more possible Tuesday morning
The rain over the weekend was light and very scattered with many of us just seeing a few sprinkles or no rain at all. Monday will be a comfy, sunny day with highs into the 70s. Going into the 4th week of September we are well above-average on rainfall after our soaking a week ago. Milwaukee sits at 5.73" of rain for the month well above the average of 1.88".
Greater Milwaukee Today
Saukville company a finalist in Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest
SAUKVILLE — One Ozaukee County company has made it onto the list of the top 100-plus companies making the coolest things in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce — the combined state chamber and manufacturers’ association — announced the finalists last Wednesday for the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The competition is a tradition that highlights the state’s diverse and expanding manufacturing industry — which employs one in six workers in Wisconsin, according to the WMC press release.
abc17news.com
Wisconsin middle school teacher rescues great-horned owl from soccer net
PLYMOUTH, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Plymouth science teacher is being called a hero after saving an owl’s life, as her middle school students and fellow teachers watched. Abbie Ward, a seventh grade teacher at Riverview Middle School, is known by students and colleagues for helping animals in need.
spectrumnews1.com
After 95 years, Milwaukee’s Landmark Lanes still going strong
MILWAUKEE — When Landmark Lanes opened their doors in 1927, Calvin Coolidge was president and the country was in the middle of prohibition. A lot has changed in the last nine and a half decades, but Landmark Lanes has remained a staple on the city’s east side. Now, the bowling alley and entertainment complex is celebrating a big anniversary in style.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Autumn Harvest Fest
Whether you’re continuing a family tradition or starting a new one this fall, The Elegant Farmer, Hwys ES & J, Mukwonago offers you an old-fashioned, on-farm experience at our annual Autumn Harvest Fest Saturdays and Sunday September 17 through October 23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Welcomed by the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Steven Lichtenwalner
Steven Lichtenwalner found peace on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the age of 69. He was the beloved husband of Linda Lichtenwalner (nee VanderWyst) for 49 years; loving father of Joyce (Jason) Kurucz, Richard (Jessica) Lichtenwalner and Mary (Randy) Warfel. He was devoted grandpa to Elizabeth, Grace and Dakota Kurucz, Isabel and Lukas Lichtenwalner and Callie, Landon and Lydia Warfel. He was brother to Linda (Jim) Christy and Joyce (Ray) Addonizio.
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During Fall
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall quickly approaching, it's once again that time of year for things like haunted houses, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | 115-year-old monument in Union Cemetery restored | By Darren Schacht
Washington County, WI – Diane Hupfer (nee Schloemer) of West Bend and Darren Schacht of Milwaukee, two passionate genealogists, meet by chance at the Washington County Historical Society and discover not only do they have a distant family connection but they each possess information that could help the other flesh out a clearer picture of their shared relatives, nearly 80 years since that generation had passed.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Kenneth ‘Ken’ Norman Hansen
Aug. 13, 1938 - Sept. 16, 2022. Kenneth ‘Ken’ Norman Hansen, age 84, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home in Waukesha. He was born August 13, 1938, in Covington, Mich., to Norman and Elma (Kemppainen) Hansen. He graduated from L’Anse High School in 1956. On...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Darlene S. ‘Sue’ Saueressig
Darlene S. “Sue” Saueressig, 79, of West Bend, peacefully passed away on September 18, 2022, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital in the Town of Polk. Sue was born on December 28, 1942, in Green Bay, the daughter of the late Olin and Leona (nee Wiatrowski) Kampo. On May 18, 1962, she was united in marriage to Thomas Saueressig at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in West Bend. Tom and Sue were blessed to share their 60th wedding anniversary together in May of 2022. Sue was Tom’s princess and from the first day they met until the very end he never left her side. Their love and faithfulness to each other was undeniable; they were very blessed.
