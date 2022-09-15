ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Julia Fox Shows A New York Version of ‘The Little Mermaid’ in Sculpted Acrylic Top & Heels at NYFW

By Natalia Finnis-Smart
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28WbXG_0hwWhyRV00

Julia Fox is channeling her inner mermaid.

The “Uncut Gems” actress recently stepped out in a look inspired by the mythical creature for Parsons MFA Student Show during New York Fashion Week. At the event, Fox wore a transparent, icicle-like bustier, a mermaid silhouetted skirt with a side cut, splitting it into two elements.

The piece featured oceanic blue and green shades draped fringes and a tail-like composition reminiscent of a mermaid’s tail. She slipped into a pair of sculpted halcyon-hued heels, similar to the look’s bustier design and the skirt’s train hemline holder, which she carried. Fox was also seen in clear-rimmed, dark-lensed frames.

“ Under the Hudson River”, Fox wrote on her Instagram, while sharing pictures of the outfit.

Fox also walked the runway for Tommy Hilfiger’s New York Fashion Week show. The show premiered the designer’s Fall 2022 collection. On the runway, she styled in a vibrant red and navy blue striped long-sleeve bodysuit, stockings embellished with the brand’s logo, black platform pumps, sporty leather gloves, a black baguette handbag, and gold hoop earrings.

Fox has styled in a series of monochromatic-focused noir looks . At the “Batman” premiere in March, she arrived in a glossy latex top layered by a sleek coat and a sparkling silver mini dress with thigh-high black boots. For Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party, she wore a strapless black leather dress with a turtleneck in the design of a hand, opera gloves, and a fringe-accented evening clutch styled by Briana Andalore.

PHOTOS: Julia Fox’s Sleekest Looks Over the Years

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 6

Zachariah Propps
2d ago

Is she supposed to be Hot or Something? To each his own she looks like a drug addict.

Reply(1)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Janet Jackson Accepts the Icon of the Year Award in Cropped Blazer and Tulle Skirt at Harlem’s Fashion Row’s 15th Anniversary Show

Janet Jackson went bold for Harlem’s Fashion Row. The organization, founded by Brandice Daniel, presented its 15th anniversary fashion show and Style Awards in partnership with LVMH on Tuesday night in New York City. Continuing its mission to elevate Black voices and brands in fashion, the organization’s Awards were also bestowed to Issa Rae, Sergio Hudson, Robin Givhan and Ade Samuel. For the occasion, Jackson arrived to accept her Icon of the Year Award in a full Off-White ensemble. Her outfit featured a graphic red and navy blue split graphic T-shirt beneath a cropped black blazer. Giving her outfit a burst...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Drew Barrymore Suits Up In Silky Lace Top With Wide Trousers & Chunky Platform Sandals for ‘Funny Girl’ on Broadway

Drew Barrymore was sharply suited with towering heels while attending “Funny Girl” on Broadway at The August Wilson Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. The talk show host arrived in all-black attire to watch Lea Michele make her grand return as “Fanny Brice” in the classical musical. Barrymore posed for photos in a black boxy blazer. The overcoat had wide lapels, loose fitting sleeves and satin cuffs. The Golden Globe Award-winning actress wore the jacket over a silky black top that had lace detailing along the bust. The “Charlie’s Angels” star tucked the lightweight separate into a pair of wide...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Leni Klum & Seal Serve Sleek Father-Daughter Style In Adidas Superstar Shoes & Chunky Sneakers at 2022 U.S. Open Championships

The 2022 U.S. Open has continued to bring out a star-studded crowd. Several celebrities have flocked to the stands at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City to watch Serena Williams make her final Grand Slam run. Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni Klum and her adoptive father Seal were amongst the A-list bunch to cheer on Williams as she played an intense game against Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday night. The father-daughter arrived in casual style for the tennis tournament. Leni was comfortably dressed for the occasion, sporting an oversized short-sleeve black T-shirt with baggy denim jeans. Sticking to a...
QUEENS, NY
POPSUGAR

Julia Fox Wears Blood-Like Dress For New Cover Shoot

She's a cover girl. Fresh off appearances at New York Fashion Week, Julia Fox just dropped a new cover for ES magazine that's channeling some serious Halloween vibes. The daring look, while perhaps a bit more gore-themed than her everyday ensembles, isn't particularly out of line with the revealing, asymmetric, and sometimes even gravity-defying outfits that she wears on the regular.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Page Six

Emily Ratajkowski looks tiny next to supermodels Karlie Kloss and Irina Shayk

Emily Ratajkowski is proving size does not matter. The model — who is 5-foot-7 — looked tiny while posing next to Shalom Harlow, Liya Kebede, Irina Shayk and Karlie Kloss during New York Fashion Week. The absolutely stunning group of women had just walked the Vogue World show, which took place Monday night, to celebrate the 130th anniversary of the fashion magazine when the photo was snapped and uploaded to Shayk’s Instagram. Although some of the other models were wearing platform shoes, fans couldn’t help but notice the massive height difference. “The height difference is crazy,” one follower commented, while another praised the “variety”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign

Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Katie Holmes
Footwear News

Princess Eugenie Mourns in Black Bell Sleeve Dress & Securely Strapped Heels at Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-in-State with Husband Jack Brooksbank at Westminster Hall

Princess Eugenie joined today’s ceremony at Westminster Hall for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London. Eugenie was accompanied by her husband, Jack Brooksbank. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Strapless Dress#The Little Mermaid#Nyfw#Vanity Fair#Oscar Party
Harper's Bazaar

Rihanna Steps Out in a Highlighter Yellow Co-ord for Dinner in New York City

Rihanna just stepped out in the brightest Balenciaga set, and made it look totally casual. For a dinner date in New York City last night, the singer wore a highlighter yellow co-ord by the fashion house. The look, pulled straight from Demna's fall/winter 2022 runway show (and not yet available to shop online), included an oversized track top with a faux turtleneck and matching baggy joggers. She finished the ensemble with black shoes and skinny black rectangle sunglasses, and also carried a glittery crimson mini bag to match her red lipstick.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Fans Think Gigi Hadid Looks Like A ‘Modern Day Marge Simpson’ After Dramatic Hair Transformation For ‘Vogue’

Gigi Hadid just graced the cover of Vogue Italia and her interesting hair transformation is causing quite the stir among fans. For the magazine shoot, the stylish supermodel, 27, is seen posing on a stool in the cover shot, donning a long-sleeved black dress and looking directly into the camera with heavily kohl-rimmed eyes. Hadid’s hair was styled in a peculiar way for the eccentric image, with her long, straight blonde hair held up fully into place, as if upside-down.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Serena Williams Upgrades Power Suiting With Barbiecore Twist & Silver Sandals at Michael Kors’ NYFW Show

Serena Williams joined the star-studded guest list at Michael Kors’ latest show. The retired tennis star hit the brand’s runway show on Wednesday morning. The show, part of New York Fashion Week, was held in NYC and other guests included Anne Hathaway, Vanessa Hudgens, Keke Palmer and many more. To the event, Williams went with a Legally Blonde-inspired look. She wore a hot pink single-breasted blazer with matching straight leg trousers. Under her jacket, she wore a lighter pink sparkly top with a square neckline. Williams tied her hair up and added small stud earrings to her look, as well as a...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Associated Press

Janet Jackson front row at Siriano's glam fashion week show

NEW YORK (AP) — With Janet Jackson resplendent in a black trouser suit on his front row and humongous hats on many of his models, Christian Siriano opened New York Fashion Week at the former townhouse of Elizabeth Taylor, rolling out sexy, slinky looks Wednesday to go with his trademark ballgowns. He was inspired by Taylor, of course, for an Old Hollywood-infused show but told The Associated Press a slew of stylish icons were also muses: Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Bianca Jagger and Judy Garland among them. “I was watching the girls do rehearsal and I was like, oh my God, imagine Elizabeth Taylor in her heels walking up these marble steps. How fabulous. It’s so cool to be here,” Siriano said. Taylor lived in the six-story, French Renaissance Revival townhouse now nestled among office buildings in Midtown for several years in the 1950s during her Michael Todd era. It’s now an art space.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Footwear News

154K+
Followers
17K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy