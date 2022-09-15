Julia Fox Shows A New York Version of ‘The Little Mermaid’ in Sculpted Acrylic Top & Heels at NYFW

Julia Fox is channeling her inner mermaid.

The “Uncut Gems” actress recently stepped out in a look inspired by the mythical creature for Parsons MFA Student Show during New York Fashion Week. At the event, Fox wore a transparent, icicle-like bustier, a mermaid silhouetted skirt with a side cut, splitting it into two elements.

The piece featured oceanic blue and green shades draped fringes and a tail-like composition reminiscent of a mermaid’s tail. She slipped into a pair of sculpted halcyon-hued heels, similar to the look’s bustier design and the skirt’s train hemline holder, which she carried. Fox was also seen in clear-rimmed, dark-lensed frames.

“ Under the Hudson River”, Fox wrote on her Instagram, while sharing pictures of the outfit.

Fox also walked the runway for Tommy Hilfiger’s New York Fashion Week show. The show premiered the designer’s Fall 2022 collection. On the runway, she styled in a vibrant red and navy blue striped long-sleeve bodysuit, stockings embellished with the brand’s logo, black platform pumps, sporty leather gloves, a black baguette handbag, and gold hoop earrings.

Fox has styled in a series of monochromatic-focused noir looks . At the “Batman” premiere in March, she arrived in a glossy latex top layered by a sleek coat and a sparkling silver mini dress with thigh-high black boots. For Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party, she wore a strapless black leather dress with a turtleneck in the design of a hand, opera gloves, and a fringe-accented evening clutch styled by Briana Andalore.

