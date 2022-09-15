Massachusetts State Police seek public’s help solving 30-year-old Susan Taraskiewicz’s cold case

Read full article on original website
Kathy Spada
5d ago
Does her mom still walk up and down the sidewalk in terminal E? I felt so bad for her. She carried a sign with a picture of her daughter.
WCVB
Merrimac, Massachusetts, man pleads guilty in violent rape, beating of 74-year-old woman
MERRIMAC, Mass. — A Merrimac, Massachusetts, man accused of raping and kidnapping a 74-year-old woman has pleaded guilty. The Essex County District Attorney’s Office said William Raia admitted to breaking into a woman's home last July and raping her repeatedly. Raia pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping, armed assault...
Mother and daughter arrested after allegedly assaulting police officer at South Boston high school
A mother and daughter were arrested on Friday after allegedly assaulting a police officer while trying to enter a South Boston high school, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. According to the DA’s office, the 31-year-old mother and 14-year-old daughter were trying to confront a student at...
2 bodies found ‘severely decomposed’ in former Woonsocket mayor’s home
Police are investigating after two bodies were found "severely decomposed" inside a Woonsocket home.
Decomposing Bodies Discovered in Home of Former Rhode Island Mayor
Two “severely decomposed” bodies were found in the home of a former Rhode Island mayor on Monday, authorities said. The remains of an elderly man and an elderly woman were found inside the property belonging to Susan Menard, who served as the mayor of Woonsocket between 1995 to 2009. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates did not confirm if Menard was one of the individuals found at the house, which was surrounded by police vehicles on Monday evening. Authorities added that there was no immediate suspicion of criminal behavior in the ongoing investigation. The causes of death will be established by a state medical examiner. According to reports, Menard’s tenure as Woonsocket Mayor was the longest in the city’s history and, in 2017, a local middle school was renamed in her honor.Read it at Fox News
Driver who allegedly struck boy in Milford gets motor vehicle homicide charge
WORCESTER — A Milford woman was arraigned Monday on an added charge of motor vehicle homicide, the same day she was expected to go on trial in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 4-year-old boy. Melissa Knight, 60, is accused of being at the wheel of the vehicle that fatally struck Jonathan Loja of Framingham on April 16, 2017, on Water Street in Milford. She left the scene, authorities said. ...
Mother, daughter arrested at South Boston school
BOSTON – A woman and her daughter were arrested Friday after police said they assaulted officers at Excel High School in South Boston after attempting to confront another student.Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the 31-year-old woman tried pushing her way into the school to confront a student who she believed had spit on her daughter. Hayden said school officials and police asked the woman to stop, but she refused and was arrested.The woman's daughter allegedly punched a responding officer. The mother is accused of kicking an officer while being placed in a police cruiser. The school was put on...
liveboston617.org
Overnight Shooting in Milton Leaves One Victim Hospitalized
On Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 23:35 hours, Fallon EMTs, Milton Police officers, and Milton Fire responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that there were two separate locations with different pieces of evidence. Ballistic casings were...
WCVB
Caseworker assaulted by detainee at Suffolk County Jail in Boston, officials say
BOSTON — A caseworker is recovering after she was attacked by a detainee at the Suffolk County Jail in Boston, according to authorities. The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office said the physical assault happened on Saturday during a routine session in which the caseworker was attempting to deliver the care and services required of her position.
“What a dumpster fire”: Police arrest man after a confrontation outside a local business
KINGSTON, Mass. — A weekend confrontation with a man in a “bad mood” ended with that man in custody, and before a dumpster fire could spread to a nearby store, police say. Kingston Police say it all happened at RK Crossing on Saturday night when a Massachusetts...
DA: Winthrop woman put ‘stop strips’ under neighbor’s car, yelled racial slurs in hate-fueled attack
BOSTON — A Winthrop woman is facing criminal charges after authorities say she placed homemade “stop strips” under her neighbor’s car and shouted racial slurs in a hate-fueled attack over the weekend. Angela Foley, 53, was arraigned Monday in the East Boston Division of Boston Municipal...
GoLocalProv
PHOTOS: Woman Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles, Tries to Leave Scene, Police Make Arrest
Sunday night at about 10:15 PM, a woman driving on Smith Street hit multiple vehicles with her car, and then she tried to drive away in her vehicle even after her airbag was deployed. Bystanders kept the woman from leaving the scene. Providence Police arrived, and the woman assaulted a...
nbcboston.com
Winthrop Woman Arrested After Alleged Racist Incident
A woman in Winthrop, Massachusetts, is facing civil rights and malicious destruction of property charges after an alleged incident involving vandalism and racist slurs. Angela Foley, 53, was arrested Saturday and is accused of vandalizing her neighbor's vehicle, smashing a neighbor's window and shouting racist slurs, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
bpdnews.com
Everett Man Arrested in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester
At about 10:36 PM, on Sunday, September 18, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), made an on-site firearm arrest of Christopher Voltaire, 25, of Everett while in the area of 207 Norfolk Street in Dorchester. Officers were responding to a Shot Spotter Activation in the area of 24 Hannon...
msonewsports.com
Monday, September 19th – Fatal Accident Victim in Rockport Identified – Lynn MBTA Station Closing for Repairs – Afternoon Updates Added
Weather – Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon…high in the mid-60s. Danvers Historical Society – Special Monday night Speaker Series with #author Katherine Anderson on the #Danvers State Hospital. Learn the true history of this facility and its impact on modern #mentalhealth care. Sept. 19 at 7pm in Tapley Hall. #Free, but donations welcome!
ems1.com
Police: Mass. man urinates near station door, gives EMT his car keys
MERRIMAC, Mass. — A Rowley man caught on camera while relieving himself near the front door of the Merrimac Fire Department only moments before handing his car keys to a first responder lost his driver's license for 45 days following his appearance Monday in Newburyport District Court. Mark Landry,...
WCVB
Man charged in connection with violent attack inside MBTA station
BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court on civil rights and assault charges in connection with a Labor Day attack on the MBTA Andrew Station platform. The attack left one man with head injuries. The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Aiyoub Alsallak, 29,...
Former Massachusetts town treasurer accused of embezzling up to $133,000 from town accounts
A former town employee in Stow is accused of stealing as much as $133,000 from the town accounts, investigators said Friday as they charged the woman with taking part in an embezzlement scheme. Authorities said Pamela Landry, who retired as the town of Stow treasurer in 2019, diverted money from...
Several Lawrence, Southbridge Men Busted In Ring That Mailed 20 Pounds of Cocaine: DEA
The DEA said they busted a ring of 21 men who trafficked nearly 20 pounds of cocaine into eastern and central Massachusetts through the mail. Federal authorities identified the following men earlier this month and charged them with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute various weights of fentanyl and cocaine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, the DEA said. Those men were:
29-Year-Old Boston Man Charged In Homophobic Beating At MBTA Station: DA
A 29-year-old Boston man faces civil rights and assault charges after authorities said he attacked a caused a man head injuries during a beating earlier this month at an MBTA station. Aiyoub Alsallak is accused of shouting homophobic slurs at two men at Andrew Station platform on Sept. 5 just...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire police warn of increasing number of sextortion cases
FREMONT, N.H. — Police in Fremont are warning about an uptick in blackmail threats on popular social media apps relate to sextortion. Sextortion happens when intimate photos are exchanged through social media or text, and one person threatens to share them publicly unless they're paid. "Over the last four...
