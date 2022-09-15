ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
talkofthesound.com

Contamination Investigation of Former United Hospital Site to Begin

ALBANY, NY (September 18, 2022) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will has announced a Detailed Investigation of contamination to begin at the brownfield site on Boston Post Road in Port Chester, NY. A detailed environmental study will soon begin at the Former United Hospital site...
PORT CHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
New Rochelle, NY
Food & Drinks
Westchester County, NY
Government
City
New Rochelle, NY
Westchester County, NY
Lifestyle
Westchester County, NY
Food & Drinks
Westchester County, NY
Restaurants
New Rochelle, NY
Government
New Rochelle, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Hurley
Daily Voice

Haverstrawd Woman Charged After Fraud Investigation

A Hudson Valley woman is facing fraud charges following an investigation by New York State Police. Rockland County resident Shawn Pezzementi, age 48, of Haverstraw, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 13, on one count of offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. Investigators said Pezzementi submitted a fraudulent document to...
HAVERSTRAW, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wage Theft#Rochelle#Food Drink#Court#The Wage Theft Task Force
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ex-boyfriend gets 18 years to life for killing new boyfriend

KINGSTON – Walter Post, Jr., the man who shot and killed his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend, was sentenced in Ulster County Court on Friday to 18 years to life in state prison in the death of Michael Hankins on Vinegar Hill Road in the Ulster County portion of Pine Bush.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Plan for Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan update. The plan focuses on current priorities facing the South Shore Estuary Reserve, such as climate change, resiliency, water quality, habitat restoration and public use of the estuary. The Final 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan Update is available here. This announcement coincides with National Estuaries Week and Climate Week.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily News

Man, 19, fatally stabbed in the neck on Bronx street

A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the neck on a Bronx street, police said Sunday. Armani McDonald was knifed on Briggs Ave. near E. Kingsbridge Road in Fordham Heights at about 5 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed McDonald to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He lived in Mount Vernon, Westchester County, according to cops. Police recovered two knives from the scene ...
BRONX, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

NARCOTICS INVESTIGATIONS LEAD TO ARREST IN FISHKILL

NARCOTICS INVESTIGATIONS LEAD TO ARREST IN FISHKILL. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reports the arrest of Charlinea Ganzaroli, age 23, on 09/16/2022 for. Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree a class C Felony, Attempted. Promoting Prison Contraband 3rd degree a class D Felony, and...
FISHKILL, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Yonkers Will Never Forget

September 11, 2022 Ceremonies -Photos by Donna Davis. The City of Yonkers held ceremonies on September 11, 2022 commemorating the 21 anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001 that killed 26 Yonkers residents on that day, and the 9 first responders and construction workers who died in the years after.
YONKERS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy