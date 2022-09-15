Read full article on original website
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
New York City Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott Inhumane and Anti-AmericanTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
Parma Nuova: Keeping Italian Cuisine Alive on the Upper East SideCarlos L.Manhattan, NY
People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold At ‘Lucky’ Hudson Valley, New York Store
A Powerball ticket worth over $1 million was sold at a "lucky" store in the Hudson Valley. The New York State Lottery confirmed a second-prize ticket for the September 12 Powerball drawing was sold in Westchester County, New York. $1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Westchester County, New York.
New Rochelle Restaurant Owner Sentenced For Failing To Pay $23K In Wages To Employees
The owner of a Westchester County restaurant was sentenced for failing to pay more than $23,000 in wages to eight employees. Paul Hurley, age 57, of New Rochelle, was sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 14, to three years of probation and ordered to pay full restitution to the victims, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced.
Corrections officer accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Dutchess County correctional facility
Charlinea Ganzaroli, 23, is charged with attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.
talkofthesound.com
Contamination Investigation of Former United Hospital Site to Begin
ALBANY, NY (September 18, 2022) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will has announced a Detailed Investigation of contamination to begin at the brownfield site on Boston Post Road in Port Chester, NY. A detailed environmental study will soon begin at the Former United Hospital site...
Fugitive From Justice Arrested For Stealing 2 Cars In 2 Days In Hudson Valley
A teen was charged with stealing a car in the Hudson Valley. After he was released he was accused of swiping another car. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, members from the Suffern Police Department responded to a report of a stolen car. The car was stolen on Sept. 8, but was reported to police on Sept. 13, police say.
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NY
Everyone should know where the best and local burger spots are in their neighborhood and I came bearing gifts with all the above when it comes to finding the most delicious burgers in Westchester County, NY.
New York man who died after victims fought back in robbery attempt did time in facility for parole violators
The New York City man, who died after trying to rob two other men with a fake gun, served time in a facility for parole violators with a history of substance abuse for a previous attempted robbery, state records show. Robert Compton, 33, allegedly accosted two Staten Island men early...
Man impersonates NYPD officer to steal $90 in merchandise from BX store
A man is wanted for allegedly impersonating a police officer in order to rob a Bronx store earlier this month, authorities said.
yonkerstimes.com
NEW ROCHELLE MAN SENTENCED TO 17 YEARS IN STATE PRISON FOR KILLING HIS MOTHER
Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that New Rochelle resident Daniel Flores-Arteaga, 28, was sentenced on September 15, 2022, to 17 years in state prison, with five years of post-release supervision, for applying a fatal chokehold to his mother during a dispute in her home in New Rochelle.
Haverstrawd Woman Charged After Fraud Investigation
A Hudson Valley woman is facing fraud charges following an investigation by New York State Police. Rockland County resident Shawn Pezzementi, age 48, of Haverstraw, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 13, on one count of offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. Investigators said Pezzementi submitted a fraudulent document to...
Brooklyn man, 22, sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder over stolen baseball cap
A 22-year-old Brooklyn man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2016 murder of a man over a stolen baseball cap, authorities said Monday.
NBC New York
‘Our Hearts Break:' Young Woman Seeking Asylum Takes Own Life in NYC Shelter, Mayor Says
An asylum seeker took her own life in a New York City shelter, Mayor Eric Adams said Monday, lamenting the tragedy that befell the woman he says came to the United States in search of a better life. Hundreds of asylum seekers like her have been coming to New York...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ex-boyfriend gets 18 years to life for killing new boyfriend
KINGSTON – Walter Post, Jr., the man who shot and killed his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend, was sentenced in Ulster County Court on Friday to 18 years to life in state prison in the death of Michael Hankins on Vinegar Hill Road in the Ulster County portion of Pine Bush.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Plan for Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan update. The plan focuses on current priorities facing the South Shore Estuary Reserve, such as climate change, resiliency, water quality, habitat restoration and public use of the estuary. The Final 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan Update is available here. This announcement coincides with National Estuaries Week and Climate Week.
Zeldin vows to fire liberal Manhattan DA on 'day one,' rips Hochul's cashless bail support: 'Save this state'
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, vowed on Sunday to fire liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day in office and reiterated criticism of his opponent, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, for standing by the state’s controversial bail reform law. "Democrats –...
Attorney: Man charged with assaulting police officer at Oyster Festival was defending young girl
Syphrette and his attorney Darnell Crosland say they have cellphone video showing the Norwalk police officer swearing at a teenage girl. Crosland says his client was only trying to help.
Man, 19, fatally stabbed in the neck on Bronx street
A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the neck on a Bronx street, police said Sunday. Armani McDonald was knifed on Briggs Ave. near E. Kingsbridge Road in Fordham Heights at about 5 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed McDonald to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He lived in Mount Vernon, Westchester County, according to cops. Police recovered two knives from the scene ...
New York City man terrorizes McDonald's customers in axe-wielding rampage
A man was captured on video in a New York City McDonald’s terrorizing patrons and chasing them around with an ax after being pummeled by a group of men following a verbal altercation. The New York Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that a 31-year-old male, identified as...
theharlemvalleynews.net
NARCOTICS INVESTIGATIONS LEAD TO ARREST IN FISHKILL
NARCOTICS INVESTIGATIONS LEAD TO ARREST IN FISHKILL. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reports the arrest of Charlinea Ganzaroli, age 23, on 09/16/2022 for. Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree a class C Felony, Attempted. Promoting Prison Contraband 3rd degree a class D Felony, and...
yonkerstimes.com
Yonkers Will Never Forget
September 11, 2022 Ceremonies -Photos by Donna Davis. The City of Yonkers held ceremonies on September 11, 2022 commemorating the 21 anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001 that killed 26 Yonkers residents on that day, and the 9 first responders and construction workers who died in the years after.
