Business

US News and World Report

Zendesk Shareholders Vote in Favor of $10.2 Billion Go-Private Deal

(Reuters) - Zendesk Inc shareholders have approved a $10.2 billion planned acquisition of the software maker by a group of private equity firms led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira, the company said on Monday. The company in June agreed to be taken private in a deal that would be...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Israel Considers Shutting Copper Networks in Shift to Fibre Optics

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel is considering closing old copper networks and transferring all communications services to newer fibre optics infrastructure, communications minister Yoaz Hendel said on Tuesday. His ministry is already looking at shutting down copper networks and wants telecom providers and the public to weigh in and give their...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Indonesia to Tighten Rules for Crypto Exchanges, Ensure More Local Control

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's trade ministry plans to issue a new rule governing crypto asset exchanges, requiring two-thirds of the board of directors and commissioners to be Indonesian citizens and reside in the country, a deputy minister said Tuesday. The measure comes following financial issues faced by Southeast Asia-focused cryptocurrency...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bursa Malaysia#Business Industry#Linus Business#Malaysia Tie Up#Reuters#Axiata Group#Telenor Asa#The Securities Commission#Celcom Axiata#Digi#Celcom Digi
US News and World Report

Moldova Chooses Alternatives to Russian Gas

CHISINAU (Reuters) - Ex-Soviet Moldova has selected seven companies to secure gas from next month should supply from Russia's Gazprom, be disrupted, a senior government official said. Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu, who has led Moldova's team of negotiators in talks with Gazprom through a year of steep price increases,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Exclusive-U.S. Treasury Official Criticizes China's 'Unconventional' Debt Practices

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top adviser to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will warn on Tuesday that China's foot-dragging on debt relief could burden dozens of low- and middle-income countries with years of debt servicing problems, lower growth and underinvestment. Yellen's counselor Brent Neiman plans to criticize China's "unconventional" debt...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Hungary Says EU Should Not Consider New Sanctions Against Russia

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's foreign minister said on Tuesday the European Union should not consider new sanctions against Russia as that would only deepen the energy supply crisis and hurt Europe. "The EU should ... stop mentioning an 8th package of sanctions, should stop flagging measures that would only further...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Coal Rush! Energy Crisis Fires Global Hunt for Polluting Fuel

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - The sleepy Tanzanian port of Mtwara mainly dealt in cashew nuts until late last year. Now it bustles with vessels loading up with coal, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine drives a worldwide race for the polluting fuel. Tanzania traditionally exports thermal coal only to neighbouring...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

