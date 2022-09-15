Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Zendesk Shareholders Vote in Favor of $10.2 Billion Go-Private Deal
(Reuters) - Zendesk Inc shareholders have approved a $10.2 billion planned acquisition of the software maker by a group of private equity firms led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira, the company said on Monday. The company in June agreed to be taken private in a deal that would be...
Russia's Surging Oil Exports to China in Aug Fail to Keep Saudis Down -Data
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -China's crude oil imports from Russia in August surged 28% from a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday, but it handed back its top supplier ranking to Saudi Arabia for the first time in four months. Imports of Russian oil, including supplies pumped via the East Siberia...
Israel Considers Shutting Copper Networks in Shift to Fibre Optics
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel is considering closing old copper networks and transferring all communications services to newer fibre optics infrastructure, communications minister Yoaz Hendel said on Tuesday. His ministry is already looking at shutting down copper networks and wants telecom providers and the public to weigh in and give their...
Indonesia to Tighten Rules for Crypto Exchanges, Ensure More Local Control
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's trade ministry plans to issue a new rule governing crypto asset exchanges, requiring two-thirds of the board of directors and commissioners to be Indonesian citizens and reside in the country, a deputy minister said Tuesday. The measure comes following financial issues faced by Southeast Asia-focused cryptocurrency...
Moldova Chooses Alternatives to Russian Gas
CHISINAU (Reuters) - Ex-Soviet Moldova has selected seven companies to secure gas from next month should supply from Russia's Gazprom, be disrupted, a senior government official said. Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu, who has led Moldova's team of negotiators in talks with Gazprom through a year of steep price increases,...
Exclusive-U.S. Treasury Official Criticizes China's 'Unconventional' Debt Practices
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top adviser to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will warn on Tuesday that China's foot-dragging on debt relief could burden dozens of low- and middle-income countries with years of debt servicing problems, lower growth and underinvestment. Yellen's counselor Brent Neiman plans to criticize China's "unconventional" debt...
Morgan Stanley's Southeast Asia M&A Chief to Head Raine's Southeast Asia Coverage-Sources
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank Raine Group has tapped Jonathan Pflug, Morgan Stanley's head of Southeast Asia M&A, to lead its coverage in Southeast Asia, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday. Morgan Stanley and Raine did not immediately reply to Reuters questions about the move. Singapore-based...
Hungary Says EU Should Not Consider New Sanctions Against Russia
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's foreign minister said on Tuesday the European Union should not consider new sanctions against Russia as that would only deepen the energy supply crisis and hurt Europe. "The EU should ... stop mentioning an 8th package of sanctions, should stop flagging measures that would only further...
Coal Rush! Energy Crisis Fires Global Hunt for Polluting Fuel
DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - The sleepy Tanzanian port of Mtwara mainly dealt in cashew nuts until late last year. Now it bustles with vessels loading up with coal, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine drives a worldwide race for the polluting fuel. Tanzania traditionally exports thermal coal only to neighbouring...
