Lakeville, MA

capecoddaily.com

Two injured in head-on crash in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Falmouth around 3 PM Monday. The crash happened in front of 401 Old Barnstable Road. That is the same location where a car crashed into the house early Sunday morning. The victims from today’s crash were transported to Falmouth Hospital. Falmouth Police are investigating […] The post Two injured in head-on crash in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Driver who allegedly struck boy in Milford gets motor vehicle homicide charge

WORCESTER — A Milford woman was arraigned Monday on an added charge of motor vehicle homicide, the same day she was expected to go on trial in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 4-year-old boy. Melissa Knight, 60, is accused of being at the wheel of the vehicle that fatally struck Jonathan Loja of Framingham on April 16, 2017, on Water Street in Milford. She left the scene, authorities said. ...
MILFORD, MA
capecoddaily.com

Several evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Sandwich

SANDWICH – As many as six people were evaluated after a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Sandwich Sunday morning. The collision happened around 10 AM westbound before the Bourne town line. None of the injuries appeared serious. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. The post Several evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
SANDWICH, MA
msonewsports.com

Monday, September 19th – Fatal Accident Victim in Rockport Identified – Lynn MBTA Station Closing for Repairs – Afternoon Updates Added

Weather – Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon…high in the mid-60s. Danvers Historical Society – Special Monday night Speaker Series with #author Katherine Anderson on the #Danvers State Hospital. Learn the true history of this facility and its impact on modern #mentalhealth care. Sept. 19 at 7pm in Tapley Hall. #Free, but donations welcome!
LYNN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities identify 2 teens who were killed in Attleboro crash

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Authorities have identified the two teens who were killed over the weekend in a crash in Attleboro that left the vehicle they were riding in split in two. Troopers responding to a report of a crash in the area of West Street around 4:20 a.m. Sunday found a 2006 Infiniti G35 that had smashed into a tree, according to Massachusetts State Police.
ATTLEBORO, MA
WPRI 12 News

2 teens dead after car crash in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Two teenagers were killed in an early morning car crash in Attleboro on Sunday. According to Deputy Chief Timothy Cooke, around 4:30 a.m., police were called to the area of South Avenue at West Street for a report of a single car crash. When officers arrived, they found significant damage to […]
ATTLEBORO, MA
WCVB

Rental truck slams into parked vehicles at Route 1 car dealership

SAUGUS, Mass. — One person was taken into police custody following a wild crash involving a rental van and several vehicles at a Saugus, Massachusetts, car dealership. The crash happened early Friday morning on the northbound side of Route 1 near the Auto House. Ali-Raza Najafi, the owner of...
SAUGUS, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Homes in Essex evacuated after cleaning crew finds suspicious item in recently sold home

ESSEX, Mass. — Multiple homes in a neighborhood in Essex were evacuated Monday after a cleaning crew found a suspicious item in a recently sold home, officials said. Police and fire officials responding to a report of an “unknown piece of ordnance” inside a house in the area of the southern end of Wood Drive around 10:30 a.m. ordered an evacuation of about six homes, according to Essex Police Chief Paul Francis.
ESSEX, MA
CBS Boston

Couple saves man after wheelchair got stuck on train tracks in Holbrook

HOLBROOK -- There are times when people can really make a difference in someone else's life. Matt and Megan Pohl of Randolph are living examples of this. Last week before the Patriots game, they noticed a stranger who needed to be rescued because his wheelchair got stuck on the train tracks in Holbrook."You just got to help people, to save people," Matt told WBZ-TV. "It was hard. His wheel was perfectly wedged between the concrete and the track," said Megan. "I don't think he realized what was about to happen."But the Pohls did and without hesitation, they reacted. The approaching train...
HOLBROOK, MA
capecod.com

Car strikes house in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A car crashed into a house in Falmouth Sunday morning. The crash happened at 401 Old Barnstable Road about 6:50 AM. The driver was treated and released at the scene. No one in the house was injured. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
FALMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Warwick man was killed in a crash in North Kingstown on Saturday. The crash involving a red Toyota and a blue Hyundai happened just before 12 p.m. on Slocum Road. The driver of the Hyundai, a 61-year-old man, and the passenger, a 58-year-old...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Raging blaze tears through duplex in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — At least five people were displaced after a raging blaze tore through a home in Everett early Monday morning. Crews responding to a report of a fire on Woodlawn Street around 4 a.m. found flames shooting from the roof of a duplex. Video from the scene...
EVERETT, MA
liveboston617.org

South End House of Hoarders Erupts in Flames Wednesday Night

On Wednesday, September 14th, 2022, at approximately 22:33 Hours, the Boston Fire Department struck Box: 1662 for a report of fire at 1740 Washington Street in the South End: a Pine St. boarding house. Within minutes, Engine 3 arrived first on scene to find light smoke showing from a 5-story...
BOSTON, MA

