HOLBROOK -- There are times when people can really make a difference in someone else's life. Matt and Megan Pohl of Randolph are living examples of this. Last week before the Patriots game, they noticed a stranger who needed to be rescued because his wheelchair got stuck on the train tracks in Holbrook."You just got to help people, to save people," Matt told WBZ-TV. "It was hard. His wheel was perfectly wedged between the concrete and the track," said Megan. "I don't think he realized what was about to happen."But the Pohls did and without hesitation, they reacted. The approaching train...

HOLBROOK, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO