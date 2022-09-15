Read full article on original website
capecoddaily.com
Two injured in head-on crash in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Falmouth around 3 PM Monday. The crash happened in front of 401 Old Barnstable Road. That is the same location where a car crashed into the house early Sunday morning. The victims from today’s crash were transported to Falmouth Hospital. Falmouth Police are investigating […] The post Two injured in head-on crash in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Two people killed in Attleboro crash after car struck a tree
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Two people were killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Attleboro, according to Massachusetts State Police. Emergency crews responded to the area of 1296 West Street just before 4:30 a.m. for a report of a serious car crash. A preliminary investigation determined that a 2006...
Driver who allegedly struck boy in Milford gets motor vehicle homicide charge
WORCESTER — A Milford woman was arraigned Monday on an added charge of motor vehicle homicide, the same day she was expected to go on trial in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 4-year-old boy. Melissa Knight, 60, is accused of being at the wheel of the vehicle that fatally struck Jonathan Loja of Framingham on April 16, 2017, on Water Street in Milford. She left the scene, authorities said. ...
capecoddaily.com
Several evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Sandwich
SANDWICH – As many as six people were evaluated after a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Sandwich Sunday morning. The collision happened around 10 AM westbound before the Bourne town line. None of the injuries appeared serious. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. The post Several evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Names released concerning fatal weekend crash in Bristol County that killed two teens
The names of the two victims in a fatal weekend crash in Bristol County have been announced. According to Deputy Chief Timothy Cook Jr., at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, there was a single car crash on South Avenue at West Street (Route 123). Significant damage resulted in the crash...
fallriverreporter.com
18- and 19-year-old teens killed in early morning weekend crash in Bristol County
Two teens have been killed in an early morning crash on Sunday. According to scanner transmissions, just after 4:15 a.m., Attleboro Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the area of 1296 West Street for a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. WJAR NBC 10 stated that the ages of...
msonewsports.com
Monday, September 19th – Fatal Accident Victim in Rockport Identified – Lynn MBTA Station Closing for Repairs – Afternoon Updates Added
Weather – Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon…high in the mid-60s. Danvers Historical Society – Special Monday night Speaker Series with #author Katherine Anderson on the #Danvers State Hospital. Learn the true history of this facility and its impact on modern #mentalhealth care. Sept. 19 at 7pm in Tapley Hall. #Free, but donations welcome!
GoLocalProv
PHOTOS: Woman Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles, Tries to Leave Scene, Police Make Arrest
Sunday night at about 10:15 PM, a woman driving on Smith Street hit multiple vehicles with her car, and then she tried to drive away in her vehicle even after her airbag was deployed. Bystanders kept the woman from leaving the scene. Providence Police arrived, and the woman assaulted a...
Michael Ward, Benjamin Kelley identified as teens killed in Attleboro crash on Sunday
A pair of recent high school graduates were identified by authorities Monday as the teenagers killed early Sunday morning in a single-car crash in Attleboro. Michael Ward, 19, and Benjamin Kelley, 18, died near the corner of Route 123, or South Avenue, and West Street after hitting a tree around 4:30 a.m., the Bristol District Attorney’s Office said.
Authorities identify 2 teens who were killed in Attleboro crash
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Authorities have identified the two teens who were killed over the weekend in a crash in Attleboro that left the vehicle they were riding in split in two. Troopers responding to a report of a crash in the area of West Street around 4:20 a.m. Sunday found a 2006 Infiniti G35 that had smashed into a tree, according to Massachusetts State Police.
2 teens dead after car crash in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Two teenagers were killed in an early morning car crash in Attleboro on Sunday. According to Deputy Chief Timothy Cooke, around 4:30 a.m., police were called to the area of South Avenue at West Street for a report of a single car crash. When officers arrived, they found significant damage to […]
WCVB
Rental truck slams into parked vehicles at Route 1 car dealership
SAUGUS, Mass. — One person was taken into police custody following a wild crash involving a rental van and several vehicles at a Saugus, Massachusetts, car dealership. The crash happened early Friday morning on the northbound side of Route 1 near the Auto House. Ali-Raza Najafi, the owner of...
“What a dumpster fire”: Police arrest man after a confrontation outside a local business
KINGSTON, Mass. — A weekend confrontation with a man in a “bad mood” ended with that man in custody, and before a dumpster fire could spread to a nearby store, police say. Kingston Police say it all happened at RK Crossing on Saturday night when a Massachusetts...
Elderly woman killed after being struck by a box truck in Rockport
ROCKPORT, Mass. — Police investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Rockport after a woman was struck by a small box truck Friday afternoon. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on Railroad Avenue. Upon arrival officers observed an elderly female being attended to by the truck’s driver and two...
Homes in Essex evacuated after cleaning crew finds suspicious item in recently sold home
ESSEX, Mass. — Multiple homes in a neighborhood in Essex were evacuated Monday after a cleaning crew found a suspicious item in a recently sold home, officials said. Police and fire officials responding to a report of an “unknown piece of ordnance” inside a house in the area of the southern end of Wood Drive around 10:30 a.m. ordered an evacuation of about six homes, according to Essex Police Chief Paul Francis.
Couple saves man after wheelchair got stuck on train tracks in Holbrook
HOLBROOK -- There are times when people can really make a difference in someone else's life. Matt and Megan Pohl of Randolph are living examples of this. Last week before the Patriots game, they noticed a stranger who needed to be rescued because his wheelchair got stuck on the train tracks in Holbrook."You just got to help people, to save people," Matt told WBZ-TV. "It was hard. His wheel was perfectly wedged between the concrete and the track," said Megan. "I don't think he realized what was about to happen."But the Pohls did and without hesitation, they reacted. The approaching train...
capecod.com
Car strikes house in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car crashed into a house in Falmouth Sunday morning. The crash happened at 401 Old Barnstable Road about 6:50 AM. The driver was treated and released at the scene. No one in the house was injured. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
ABC6.com
Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Warwick man was killed in a crash in North Kingstown on Saturday. The crash involving a red Toyota and a blue Hyundai happened just before 12 p.m. on Slocum Road. The driver of the Hyundai, a 61-year-old man, and the passenger, a 58-year-old...
Raging blaze tears through duplex in Everett
EVERETT, Mass. — At least five people were displaced after a raging blaze tore through a home in Everett early Monday morning. Crews responding to a report of a fire on Woodlawn Street around 4 a.m. found flames shooting from the roof of a duplex. Video from the scene...
liveboston617.org
South End House of Hoarders Erupts in Flames Wednesday Night
On Wednesday, September 14th, 2022, at approximately 22:33 Hours, the Boston Fire Department struck Box: 1662 for a report of fire at 1740 Washington Street in the South End: a Pine St. boarding house. Within minutes, Engine 3 arrived first on scene to find light smoke showing from a 5-story...
