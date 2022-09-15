ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates

This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Benzinga

Inflation Expectations Begin To Fall As Consumer Sentiment Rises In September

After the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY started trending lower, heading towards June's lows. Although inflation has shown signs of weakening on the energy front as the energy index has declined by 9.6% in the past two months, economists remain uncertain about the direction of inflation as Bloomberg’s economists estimated a headline CPI of 8%.
The Guardian

Dow Jones plunges amid news of US inflation rates

Prices in the US remained stubbornly high in August even as the overall pace of inflation slowed for the second consecutive month. The news sent US stock markets into a tailspin, with the Dow Jones index losing nearly 1,300 points. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), the Bureau of Labor Statistics’...
FOXBusiness

Fed Beige Book shows US growth outlook dimming as inflation bites

The U.S. economic growth outlook deteriorated over the summer even as record-high consumer prices showed signs of decelerating, according to a new Federal Reserve report. In its region-by-region roundup of anecdotal information known as the Beige Book, the Fed reported that price levels "remained highly elevated" in its 12 districts from mid-June through August that the report covers, although nine districts reported some degree of moderation in their rate of increase.
US News and World Report

Wholesale Inflation Dips in August, Largely on Drop in Energy Costs

Wholesale inflation fell 0.1% in August, slightly better than expected, as the decline in gasoline prices provided a boost to falling prices, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday. It was the second report on inflation in as many days, following Tuesday’s consumer price index showing prices came in...
The Independent

Pound sinks to fresh 37-year low after worrying retail figures

The pound has hit a new 37-year low against the dollar as new official retail figures painted a bleak picture of the UK’s economy.Sterling dropped below 1.14 dollars for a couple of hours on Wednesday morning, pushing it below recent lows and taking it to its worst point since 1985.The drop came after newly released retail figures showed a drop of 1.6% in August, compared to the 0.5% fall economists predicted.“This morning’s retail sales in the UK continued to show a deteriorating consumption picture in the UK, which emerged more from the continuation of a steady downtrend from last summer...
gmauthority.com

Car Dealerships Worried About Inflation, Inventory, Rising Costs

Cox Automotive recently published the results of its Dealer Sentiment Index, which saw the forward-looking market outlook dip as many car dealerships expressed concern over inflation, dwindling vehicle inventories and rising costs. Cox surveyed 1,040 U.S. car dealerships between July 26th and August 9th for this study. For each aspect...
cheddar.com

Inflation Rises Again in August, Defying Expectations

Despite expectations that headline inflation would show a slight drop in August, the consumer price index went up 0.1 percent in August, and prices were up 8.3 percent from a year ago. After a zero percent month-over-month change in July, which was touted by the Biden administration as a sign...
UPI News

U.S. retail sales increased in August due mainly to spending on autos, gas

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Americans were still in a spending mood during the month of August, even with higher prices, government data showed on Thursday. The Commerce Department issued its retail sales report for last month. It showed a 0.3% increase in spending over July, when spending actually decreased. Most analysts expected the data would show that spending was flat from July to August.
FOXBusiness

Inflation rose faster than expected in August, keeping prices painfully high

Inflation rose more than expected in August, squeezing U.S. households even as the cost of gasoline fell and continuing to create a political headache for President Biden. The Labor Department said Tuesday that the consumer price index, a broad measure of the price for everyday goods including gasoline, groceries and rents, rose 8.3% in August from a year ago. Prices climbed 0.1% in the one-month period from July.
CNBC

Bond yields rise, 2-year Treasury tops 3.85% on higher Fed rate hike expectations

Short-term U.S. Treasury yields continued to rise Thursday as investors weighed the prospect of larger rate hikes from the Federal Reserve at its meeting next week. The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which is among those most affected by Fed decisions, rose more than 7 basis points to 3.858%, its highest level since 2007. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
Benzinga

Wednesday's Inflation Numbers Seem To Calm Investors

(Wednesday Market Open) Equity index futures bounced between positive and negative ahead of the market open as investors were still reeling from yesterday’s hotter-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) just before today’s Producer Price Index (PPI) announcement. Potential Market Movers. The August PPI showed that wholesale inflation moved as...
