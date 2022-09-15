Read full article on original website
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates
This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Inflation Expectations Begin To Fall As Consumer Sentiment Rises In September
After the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY started trending lower, heading towards June's lows. Although inflation has shown signs of weakening on the energy front as the energy index has declined by 9.6% in the past two months, economists remain uncertain about the direction of inflation as Bloomberg’s economists estimated a headline CPI of 8%.
Dow Jones plunges amid news of US inflation rates
Prices in the US remained stubbornly high in August even as the overall pace of inflation slowed for the second consecutive month. The news sent US stock markets into a tailspin, with the Dow Jones index losing nearly 1,300 points. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), the Bureau of Labor Statistics’...
U.S. added 315,000 jobs in August despite inflation and rising interest rates
U.S. employers slowed hiring in August compared with recent months, but the labor market remains buoyant despite inflation and interest rate hikes.
Stock Market Today - 9/13: Stocks Pummeled After August Inflation Shock; Big Rate Bets Surge
Stocks finished sharply lower Tuesday, while Treasury bond yields surged and the dollar raced higher against its global peers, following a surprisingly fast reading for August inflation that has rekindled bets on big Fed rate hikes over the coming months. Stocks futures had, in fact, been trading in the green...
US wholesale inflation declines in August to still-high 8.7%
Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 8.7% in August from a year earlier, a slowdown from July yet still a painfully high level that suggests prices will keep spiking for months to come. Wednesday's report from the Labor Department also showed that on a month-to-month basis, the producer price index...
FOXBusiness
Fed Beige Book shows US growth outlook dimming as inflation bites
The U.S. economic growth outlook deteriorated over the summer even as record-high consumer prices showed signs of decelerating, according to a new Federal Reserve report. In its region-by-region roundup of anecdotal information known as the Beige Book, the Fed reported that price levels "remained highly elevated" in its 12 districts from mid-June through August that the report covers, although nine districts reported some degree of moderation in their rate of increase.
investing.com
Dollar eases back from recent gains as focus on U.S. inflation data; euro jumps
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar fell to its lowest level in more than two weeks against a basket of currencies on Monday following recent strong gains, as investors grew nervous ahead of U.S. inflation data and as central banks outside of the United States appeared increasingly hawkish. The euro...
US News and World Report
Wholesale Inflation Dips in August, Largely on Drop in Energy Costs
Wholesale inflation fell 0.1% in August, slightly better than expected, as the decline in gasoline prices provided a boost to falling prices, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday. It was the second report on inflation in as many days, following Tuesday’s consumer price index showing prices came in...
Dollar index has biggest daily pct gain since 2020 after unexpected rise U.S. consumer prices
NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied against the yen, euro and other currencies on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data boosted investor bets that the Federal Reserve will need to stay aggressive in raising interest rates.
U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rise in August; weekly jobless claims fall
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rebounded in August as Americans ramped up purchases of motor vehicles and dined out more amid lower gasoline prices, but demand for goods is cooling as the Federal Reserve aggressively raises interest rates.
Pound sinks to fresh 37-year low after worrying retail figures
The pound has hit a new 37-year low against the dollar as new official retail figures painted a bleak picture of the UK’s economy.Sterling dropped below 1.14 dollars for a couple of hours on Wednesday morning, pushing it below recent lows and taking it to its worst point since 1985.The drop came after newly released retail figures showed a drop of 1.6% in August, compared to the 0.5% fall economists predicted.“This morning’s retail sales in the UK continued to show a deteriorating consumption picture in the UK, which emerged more from the continuation of a steady downtrend from last summer...
gmauthority.com
Car Dealerships Worried About Inflation, Inventory, Rising Costs
Cox Automotive recently published the results of its Dealer Sentiment Index, which saw the forward-looking market outlook dip as many car dealerships expressed concern over inflation, dwindling vehicle inventories and rising costs. Cox surveyed 1,040 U.S. car dealerships between July 26th and August 9th for this study. For each aspect...
cheddar.com
Inflation Rises Again in August, Defying Expectations
Despite expectations that headline inflation would show a slight drop in August, the consumer price index went up 0.1 percent in August, and prices were up 8.3 percent from a year ago. After a zero percent month-over-month change in July, which was touted by the Biden administration as a sign...
U.S. retail sales increased in August due mainly to spending on autos, gas
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Americans were still in a spending mood during the month of August, even with higher prices, government data showed on Thursday. The Commerce Department issued its retail sales report for last month. It showed a 0.3% increase in spending over July, when spending actually decreased. Most analysts expected the data would show that spending was flat from July to August.
FOXBusiness
Inflation rose faster than expected in August, keeping prices painfully high
Inflation rose more than expected in August, squeezing U.S. households even as the cost of gasoline fell and continuing to create a political headache for President Biden. The Labor Department said Tuesday that the consumer price index, a broad measure of the price for everyday goods including gasoline, groceries and rents, rose 8.3% in August from a year ago. Prices climbed 0.1% in the one-month period from July.
CNBC
Bond yields rise, 2-year Treasury tops 3.85% on higher Fed rate hike expectations
Short-term U.S. Treasury yields continued to rise Thursday as investors weighed the prospect of larger rate hikes from the Federal Reserve at its meeting next week. The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which is among those most affected by Fed decisions, rose more than 7 basis points to 3.858%, its highest level since 2007. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
USD/JPY Double Top Pattern Ahead of US Retail Sales
USDJPY might be in for a downtrend, as the pair has formed a double top pattern on its hourly time frame. Price has yet to test the neckline around 142.00 and break lower to confirm a reversal. If that happens, price could tumble by the same height as the chart...
Wednesday's Inflation Numbers Seem To Calm Investors
(Wednesday Market Open) Equity index futures bounced between positive and negative ahead of the market open as investors were still reeling from yesterday’s hotter-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) just before today’s Producer Price Index (PPI) announcement. Potential Market Movers. The August PPI showed that wholesale inflation moved as...
Cheaper gas likely slowed high US inflation for a 2nd month
A sign that the painful inflation of the past 18 months may be gradually easing could come Tuesday, when the government is expected to report that the acceleration in U.S. prices slowed in August compared with a year ago for a second straight month. Economists have forecast that the report...
