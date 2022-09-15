Read full article on original website
Tory Lanez & August Alsina: Footage Of Tense Exchange Prior To Alleged Assault Surfaces
Footage of Tory Lanez and August Alsina’s tense exchange has surfaced, corroborating reports on what led to Tory’s alleged assault on Alsina. The video, uploaded by comedian SkinBone on Monday (September 19), shows the two artists crossing paths backstage at Rip Michaels’ Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam tour in Chicago on Saturday (September 17), where Alsina claims Tory sucker punched him.
Tory Lanez Under Investigation Over Alleged August Alsina Assault, Gets Kicked Off Tour
Tory Lanez is reportedly under investigation for the alleged assault of August Alsina and, as a result, has been kicked off Rip Michaels’ tour. According to Pitchfork, the September 17 incident is being investigated by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. In an Instagram post dated September 18, Alsina claimed Lanez assaulted him after he “refused to dap him up or shake his hand.”
PnB Rock’s Family Details ‘Trouble’ Recovering Rapper’s Body For Funeral: ‘It’s Not Right’
PnB Rock‘s body should be heading back to his hometown of Philadelphia, but according to his brother PnB Meen, Los Angeles officials have made it difficult to recover it. PnB Rock’s brother took to Instagram a few days after the rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles and claimed getting his brother returned to his Philadelphia hometown had been a strenuous process.
Ludacris' Longtime Manager Chaka Zulu Arrested On Murder Charge
Atlanta, GA – Ludacris‘ longtime manager Chaka Zulu has reportedly been arrested on a murder charge in connection to a fatal triple shooting in June. According to WSB-TV reporter Michael Seiden, Zulu is facing a litany of additional charges, including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and simple battery.
Joe Budden Condemns Akademiks' Behavior Following PnB Rock's Murder
Joe Budden and Akademiks were colleagues on Everyday Struggle at one point but even years after the show disintegrated, they still can’t agree on certain topics. During a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the dogmatic host condemned Ak for some of the content his posted in the wake of PnB Rock’s murder. As the rap community mourned, Akademiks shared a video clip from an interview with Rock he’d done roughly 10 days prior to the fatal shooting for his Off The Record podcast. In what is now a prophetic tale, Rock talked about being out with his girlfriend and daughter and getting targeted by robbers.
Lil Tjay Drops 50 Cent ‘Many Men’ Freestyle After Surviving Shooting
Lil Tjay has remixed 50 Cent’s “Many Men,” from his 2003 debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, after surviving a shooting in New Jersey. The Bronx native released his own version titled “FACESHOT” on YouTube over the weekend, which was accompanied by artwork depicting Tjay’s head superimposed onto 50’s body from his Get Rich or Die Tryin’ album cover.
Nicki Minaj Makes City Girls’ JT Recite Her Diss Song During Instagram Live
Nicki Minaj confronted JT of the City Girls over an old diss song during a recent Instagram Live session. The two rappers were in the middle of a conversation on IG Live when Nicki questioned JT about the track and told her to recite the lyrics. “I could tell you...
Cardi B Thanks Beyoncé For Autographed Copy Of 'Renaissance' Album
Cardi B received a care package from Beyoncé over the weekend and she took to Twitter on Monday (September 19) in ecstatic fashion to show off her autographed copy of Queen Bey’s Renaissance album. The Bronx bombshell held up the Renaissance vinyl, which featured a personalized hand-written message...
August Alsina Posts Bloodied Photos Of Alleged Tory Lanez Assault: 'A Leprechaun Ran Down On Me'
August Alsina has accused Tory Lanez of assaulting him and leaving him with a bloodied mouth. The Testimony singer posted a photo on Instagram on Sunday (September 18) showing him leaning against an elevator wall with blood running down his mouth — the aftermath, he says, of Lanez sucker punching him.
NBA YoungBoy Flips C-Murder's 'Like A Jungle' For New Track
NBA YoungBoy continues to give fans new material. Days after releasing a brand new mixtape, the Baton Rouge rapper has shared “Like A Jungle (Out Numbered),” a flip of C-Murder’s 1999 single “Like A Jungle.”. Filmed inside his home, YoungBoy lays still in a casket before...
The Game’s ‘Black Slim Shady’ Eminem Diss Was Ghostwritten By Stat Quo, Suggests D12's Bizarre
The Game took aim at Eminem on the diss track, “The Black Slim Shady,” in August, but Bizarre has suggested he may not have written it himself. During a recent appearance on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, the D12 rapper alluded to his former Shady Records labelmate Stat Quo ghostwriting the Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind song.
The Alchemist Explains How Curren$y Saved ‘Covert Coup’ Collab From Being Shelved
The Alchemist teamed up with Curren$y in 2011 for their collaborative album Covert Coup, but it turns out it almost never came out. The producer appeared on the Rap Caviar Podcast on Thursday (September 15) and explained that the project nearly got shelved due to samples and Spitta signing to Warner Records (formerly Warner Bros).
Tee Grizzley Speaks Out Following $1M Robbery At His L.A. Home
Los Angeles, CA – Tee Grizzley is speaking out following reports of his Los Angeles mansion being robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry and cash. The Detroit native took to Instagram over the weekend and instead of complaining about his situation, he chose to spotlight a few things weighing heavy on his heart, including the tragic loss of his close friend PnB Rock.
Travis Scott Previews Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi & Pharrell Collabs At ‘Road To Utopia’ Show
Las Vegas, NV – Travis Scott has previewed a slew of new songs ahead of the release of his highly anticipated Utopia album. La Flame took the stage at Zouk nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday night (September 17), where he debuted new material, including collaborations with Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi and Pharrell.
Joe Budden Goes Viral For Rapping Ice Spice’s ‘Munch’ ‘A Little Too Spicy’
Joe Budden is the latest person to get hit by Ice Spice’s “Munch (Feelin’ U)” punch after the New Jersey native recited the infectious chorus with a bit of flair during an episode of his podcast. Footage of Budden’s impromptu karaoke session surfaced online, and it...
Kanye West Makes TikTok Debut With 'Jesus Is King' Reminder
Kanye West may soon be bringing his renowned social media antics to TikTok. The Chicago rap icon joined the popular video platform over the weekend, setting up a verified account under his legally-shortened name of “Ye.” He wasted little time in opening his account as he uploaded his first TikTok video on Sunday (September 18).
Charlamagne Explains Why Chief Keef Isn’t One Of Hip-Hop’s Most Influential Artists
Charlamagne Tha God recently gave his top four picks for most influential rappers of all time, and he did not put Chicago’s own Chief Keef on the list. Many people would argue the “Love Sosa” rapper should be up there when it comes to influence, thanks to his contributions in ushering in the drill sound in the early 2010s. However, during a recent conversation on The What?!, Charlamagne gave his list and explained why Chief Keef isn’t there.
Lil Baby Blames Festival No-Show On His Body ‘Shutting Down’ - But Party Video Suggests Otherwise
Lil Baby cited his body “completely shutting down” as the reason for canceling his headlining set at Vancouver’s BreakOut Festival over the weekend, but he was spotted partying in a club less than 24 hours earlier. The Atlanta rapper took to his Instagram Stories to address the...
Eminem & Mr. Porter Go Back In Time To Remake Classic Rap Cover Art
Eminem has never been one to keep his rap fandom a secret, and in his latest social media post the Detroit legend has recreated the cover art of a classic Hip Hop album. On Friday (September 16), Slim Shady took to Twitter to share a photograph of himself with longtime friend and collaborator Mr. Porter posing for a reimagining of EPMD‘s 1989 LP Unfinished Business.
Lil Baby: Riot Breaks Out After Rapper Cancels Vancouver Festival Performance
Vancouver, BC – Lil Baby pulled out of his headlining set at BreakOut Festival in Vancouver on Sunday night (September 19) and fans rioted on the festival grounds. According to festival organizers, Baby was “too sick” to perform and was forced to cancel his set, making fans waiting to see the 4PF rapper at the PNE Amphitheatre very angry.
