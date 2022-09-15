ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow And Kaitlan Collins To Anchor New CNN Morning Show

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M0qOq_0hwWfse500

Don Lemon , Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins will anchor CNN ’s new morning show, set to debut later this year with a new name, format and set.

The retooled show has been a top priority of CNN’s chairman and CEO Chris Licht, who started in May.

Lemon will end his nightly Don Lemon Tonight to host the new morning show. Harlow will switch from her 9-11 a.m. slot to join the show, and Collins, who has been the network’s chief White House correspondent, will serve as co-anchor and chief correspondent on the program. Collins will leave her role and move to New York, with more details on the White House team to be announced.

Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

John Berman and Brianna Keilar, who have been anchoring the current show New Day, will take on new roles at the network, CNN said.

“There is no stronger combination of talent than Don, Poppy and Kaitlan to deliver on our promise of a game-changing morning news program,” Licht said in a statement. “They are each uniquely intelligent, reliable and compelling; together they have a rare and palpable chemistry. Combined with CNN’s resources and newsgathering capabilities, we will offer a smart, bold and refreshing way to start the day.”

Eric Hall will continue to produce the show along with others on the New Day team.

In a memo to employees, Licht wrote, “We spent considerable time looking at talent from both inside and outside the network, and in the end, we determined the very best trio was already here at CNN.”

Licht helped develop Morning Joe as its founding executive producer, making it an influential show to Beltway and New York insiders with a more casual yet newsier format than broadcast network morning shows. He then went on to bring some of those ideas to revitalize CBS’s This Morning , before departing to take the helm of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

CNN has been undergoing a series of changes in recent weeks, leading to speculation over the future of some its on-air personalities. Lemon, who has been anchoring his 10 PM ET primetime show since 2014, was a frequent target of allies of Donald Trump during his presidency, but he has more recently taken a major role in coverage of breaking news events, including the ceremonies for Queen Elizabeth this week in Edinburgh and London.

The exit of Lemon from CNN’s primetime lineup means that the network will have an even larger hole to fill, as it already has been featuring a rotating series of hosts at 9 PM ET with CNN Tonight , which replaced Chris Cuomo’s show after he was fired.

Last month, Licht tapped Ryan Kadro as senior vice president of content strategy and development, including the task of helping to revamp the morning show, which has trailed in the ratings compared to its cable news rivals. Kadro had succeeded Licht as executive producer of CBS This Morning , which has since been renamed CBS Mornings .

Here is Licht’s memo to CNN employees:

To my CNN colleagues,

Big news today – I’m excited to announce the anchors for our reimagined morning show. Later this year, America will wake up to the strongest, smartest and boldest combination of talent on any network: Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins. This is not an incremental change. Our morning news program will debut with a new name, new set, and a totally new format. The show will lean into the strength of CNN’s global brand, and I am confident America will soon see how genuine the chemistry is among these three remarkable anchors. The process to reach this point has been collaborative and deliberate, and it’s just the beginning. We spent considerable time looking at talent from both inside and outside the network, and in the end, we determined the very best trio was already here at CNN. I am thrilled Don, Poppy and Kaitlan see the vision and are up for the challenge in this very competitive space.

I realize today’s announcement will spark a number of questions. While I can’t address them all in one note, I’ll try to hit the big points.

Brianna Keilar and John Berman will continue to anchor New Day until the new show launches and will be given new assignments. I want to take this opportunity to thank the two of them for their commitment to New Day and to CNN — I am incredibly appreciative of their flexibility during this time, and I look forward to sharing news about their roles in the coming months.

Eric Hall and the New Day team will continue to produce the morning show. They will work closely with Michael Bass, Amy Entelis, Ryan Kadro, and others to make the transition and bring the new program to life. Don and Poppy will be leaving their shows, but their teams will remain in place. Kaitlan will leave her post at the White House and move to New York. Replacements, timing, and details around their current roles will be shared in the weeks ahead, including our plans for the 9-Midnight hours.

The next chapter of CNN is beginning to shape. I am sure there are many questions not answered in this note. We’ll be communicating as much as we can as we refine specifics and ensure this transition is a thorough and inclusive process.

I hope all of you share my excitement about today’s news. Don, Poppy, and Kaitlan represent the strength and talent of the people who make CNN the greatest news brand in the world. We are just getting started and there is a lot of hard work ahead, but if we stay focused and tune out the noise, we are uniquely positioned to meet this moment.

I’m honored to be on this journey with you.

Chris

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 13

C.L.R.
2d ago

They will not get good ratings till they steer more to the middle. They have gotten too far to the left.

Reply
4
Related
Deadline

CNN Anchor & Senior Political Correspondent Abby Phillip Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Abby Phillip, CNN’s senior political correspondent and anchor of Inside Politics Sunday, an hourlong program focused on the week’s most important political storylines, has signed with UTA. The agency will represent her across news and broadcasting, culture and commerce, scripted and unscripted television, podcasting, publishing, speaking engagements, the UTA Foundation and more. Phillip, one of the network’s most prominent rising stars, plays a key role in CNN’s special coverage of high-profile political events which have included election nights, State of the Union Addresses and the January 6th Committee hearing. She anchored special coverage of the 2020 Presidential Election Night in...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Alec Baldwin Says He Worried About His Own Safety After Donald Trump’s Comments About ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin told CNN that he worried about his own safety after comments made by former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the shooting on the set of Rust. Shortly after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of the movie Rust, Trump pinned the blame on Baldwin. During a rehearsal, the actor aimed his gun at Hutchins when it fired. Baldwin told CNN, in an interview that aired on Friday, “The former president of the United States said, he probably shot her on purpose. To me, [that was] the only time I thought about … that I worried about...
POTUS
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Who’s Next? CNN Boss Chris Licht Set To Announce The Axe Has Fallen On ‘New Day’ With Brianna Keilar & John Berman ‘WITHIN DAYS’

Cutthroat CNN boss Chris Licht is set to drop the hammer on the struggling morning news program New Day, Radar has confirmed.When Licht fired Brian Stelter and his lowly rated Unreliable Sources show last week, the top brass braced staff for more changes: “There will be more changes, and you might not understand it or like it.”That next big “change” that Licht will announce within days will be the demise of New Day, the brainchild of former honcho Jeff Zucker which has been on the air since 2013.New Day will be replaced by a new as yet unnamed roundtable program...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RadarOnline

'No Cake, Balloons Or Brunch': CNN's Brian Stelter Left In Shock After Don Lemon & Co-Workers Didn't Throw Him A 'Goodbye' Party

Former CNN host, Brian Stelter, expected his team to throw him a "goodbye" party after Sunday's final show. However, that didn't happen, Radar has discovered. "Brian literally thought Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, and the executives would get up early on a Sunday, come into the office to say 'goodbye' to him," sources told RadarOnline.com. "There was no cake, balloons, or brunch to send him off. There wasn't even a card. It was like nothing happened at all. Brian packed up his stuff and left alone," they added. Insiders said that Stelter's face has already been removed from the...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Don Lemon Axed From CNN’s Primetime Line-Up, Moved To Lowly Watched Morning Slot In New Boss’ Bid To Rescue Network

Don Lemon has been axed from his previous place on CNN’s primetime line-up and is now set to usher in a new morning news program for the struggling network, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The surprising development was announced on Thursday, and it comes as CNN’s new chairman and CEO – Chris Licht – continues to axe and shakeup his on-air talent in a bid to rescue the network’s plummeting ratings.According to Licht’s statement on Thursday in which he announced the upcoming new morning show, the CNN boss also revealed anchors Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins will join Lemon when the new program...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Spared.... for now: Don Lemon and Jim Acosta are 'expected to stay' at CNN despite network turning its back on woke anti-Trump agenda as fired Brian Stelter airs his final show

CNN journalists Don Lemon and Jim Acosta are expected to stay at the network - for now - despite the recent decision to move away from opinion broadcasting and return to its 'more centrist' reporting roots. The decision to spare Lemon and Acosta was revealed to TheWrap by an individual...
POTUS
The Independent

CNN’s Don Lemon says Meghan Markle only recently understanding what it’s like to be ‘treated like a Black woman’ is ‘shocking’

Don Lemon has shared his thoughts on Meghan Markle’s latest episode of Archetypes, in which she and Mariah Carey discussed race and their identities as biracial women.During a broadcast of CNN’s New Day on Wednesday, the CNN host praised the Duchess of Sussex for her “eye-opening” podcast and speaking out against “colourism”. However, Lemon expressed that Meghan was speaking from “a place of privilege” because she “did not have to deal with racism until she married a white man.”“What she is coming from is a place of privilege where she did not have to deal with racism until she...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Brianna Keilar
Person
Don Lemon
Person
Poppy Harlow
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Kaitlan Collins
Person
Brian Stelter
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
John Berman
Person
Donald Trump
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cnn#Cnn Tonight#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Cnn#The White House
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

Mitch McConnell Seems Afraid To Defend Wife Elaine Chao After Trump Calls Her ‘Crazy’

Mitch McConnell is the latest Republican politician to let Donald Trump get away with insulting a family member. In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, the former president called the Senate minority leader a “broken down hack” for not fighting for Trump’s flailing Senate candidates and also called McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, “crazy.”
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
RadarOnline

NBC's Chuck Todd On Chopping Block After 'Meet The Press' Ratings Plummet, Female Replacement Already In Works

CNN isn't the only network shaking things up. Radar told you first: NBC's longtime anchor Chuck Todd is on the brink of being fired after his show, Meet The Press' ratings continue to tank — and they've already secured a backup to replace him if they decide to ax him from the Sunday program.David Gelles, the new producer at Meet the Press, who hails from CNN, is holding Todd's future in his hands. Gelles' “first order of business" is to decide whether to retain the 50-year-old journalist. Despite recently signing a two-year contract extension with NBC, RadarOnline.com has discovered that...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’

CNN host Jake Tapper’s suggestion that President Joe Biden invite Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been met with an outpouring of online fury. The comment, which the primetime host made during a Friday night panel discussing the state funeral scheduled for 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, drew the ire of individuals who described themselves as longtime viewers of his program. It even led to the hashtag #boycottCNN to begin trending over the weekend.
POTUS
Salon

Megyn Kelly drops F-bombs on Dr. Fauci during episode of podcast

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly had a lot to say about soon to be retired Dr. Anthony Fauci during Wednesday's broadcast of her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show." Speaking on the topic of Fauci's statement that he "certainly would consider" stepping forward if issued a subpoena from Republican lawmakers regarding his role in the COVID pandemic, Kelly got a bit heated.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

124K+
Followers
36K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy