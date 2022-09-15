ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brock Tungsten
2d ago

Congratulations to Everyone ! We humans can have a effect on the Environment , and in a Positive Change.

Suzanne Kuebler
2d ago

Now, get after China to clean up its air. A good day in the capital is like a bad day in LA. People wear masks almost all the time, 'cause the particulate count is so high. I've been there, I know!

Phys.org

Scientists chart 45 million years of Antarctic temperature change

Molecular fossils and machine learning have enabled scientists to build the first charts of Antarctic ocean temperatures over the past 45 million years, offering important insights into future sea level changes. The team, led by scientists from Victoria University of Wellington (NZ) and Birmingham (UK) say their results suggest we...
EARTH SCIENCE
BGR.com

Scientists just issued a shockingly bleak ‘warning to humanity’

Scientists say that Earth’s trees are facing an unprecedented level of extinction and humanity should be worried. The state of our world’s trees has been an ongoing issue for decades now. But, that issue seems to be getting worse, and now we’re facing a massive extinction level issue that could threaten entire ecosystems.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Can Powerful Solar Storms Have the Power to Destroy the Entire Planet?

Could Earth ever be destroyed by a particularly intense solar storm? When battling extreme space weather, our planet might have one significant edge. The sun's radiant heat is responsible for the existence of all life on Earth. What transpires, though, if the radiation spirals out of control and suddenly hurls billions of tons of charged solar material in our direction at thousands of miles per second? What happens when a solar flare directly hits Earth, and might a powerful enough one ever wipe out life as we know it on our planet?
ASTRONOMY
The Hill

Why China is fuming over NASA’s Artemis program

Most of the civilized world is thrilled at the mission of Artemis I, the NASA-led first step for returning human beings to the lunar surface. The same cannot be said about China. An article in the Global Times, China’s English-language mouthpiece, has some snarky things to say about Artemis and NASA in general. The article stated, “As NASA is trying hard to relive its Apollo glories, China is working on innovative plans to carry out its own crewed moon landing missions.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Vice

NASA Has Captured ‘Actual Sound’ in Space and It’s Honestly Terrifying

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In space, no one can hear you scream, the saying goes, because sound waves can’t travel through the vacuum that extends across most of the universe. However, space can be downright noisy in the right conditions, such as the hot gas surrounding the immense black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, according to NASA.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic

Two weather systems over the Atlantic Ocean could possibly turn into the season's next major tropical storm or hurricane, with one of them given an 80% chance to form in the next five days. While tropical depressions can be hard to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
ASTRONOMY
Jax Hudur

The Tribe with the Rarest Electric Blue Eyes in the World

Tribe with the rarest electric blue eyesGeo.rock888/ Instagram. Although blue eyes and blond hair are typical traits of people with European ancestry, the people of the Indonesian Island of Buton have the rarest electric blue eyes in the world. This is because the Islanders have Waardenburg Syndrome, caused by a rare genetic mutation. The condition affects 1 in 42000 people worldwide, making the Buton tribe unique.
