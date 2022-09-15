Read full article on original website
Brock Tungsten
2d ago
Congratulations to Everyone ! We humans can have a effect on the Environment , and in a Positive Change.
Suzanne Kuebler
2d ago
Now, get after China to clean up its air. A good day in the capital is like a bad day in LA. People wear masks almost all the time, 'cause the particulate count is so high. I've been there, I know!
