TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Japan's government is considering allowing hotels to refuse entry to guests who do not wear masks and follow other measures to control infection during an outbreak, Fuji News Network said on Wednesday.
Sept 20 (Reuters) - A fire outbreak at PG&E Corp's (PCG.N) energy storage facility that uses battery packs made by Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) has been fully controlled, the Monterey County sheriff's office in California said late on Tuesday night.
