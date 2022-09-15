Study: Insulation Can Help the U.S. Meet Building Performance Standards, Carbon Reduction Goals

Read full article on original website
Food Stamps: States Extending Emergency Allotment Money Through September 2022
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of...
Hunter Douglas Roman Shades Are Certified with AERC Energy Improvement Label
The Attachments Energy Rating Council (AERC) announces Roman shades are now available for certification under the AERC energy improvement rating with Hunter Douglas as the first manufacturer to certify. AERC’s Energy Improvement rating and certification program, developed with the support of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), offers independent and accurate information about the energy performance of window attachment products.
The Inflation Reduction Act: Opportunities for Multifamily Property Owners and Managers
One of the most significant steps to fight climate change is also a boon for multifamily property owners and managers. Last month, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a sweeping package that includes $369 billion to reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030. Much of the...
Danfoss Creates Employee Resource Groups, Regional Inclusion Councils
Danfoss has announced five new global Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), alongside 10 new Regional Inclusion Councils, where employees can come together based on shared characteristics, life experiences or interests. The new Danfoss’ ERGs and Inclusion Councils reflect the company’s ambition to take a leading position on Diversity and Inclusion....
Energy Storage Solution Stores, Manages and Controls Energy
Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions is excited to announce the release of its SimpliPHI Energy Storage System (ESS): an integrated, scalable solution with proprietary hardware and software designed to empower customers to store, manage and control energy from multiple generation sources to achieve critical power security and daily cost savings. Named after SimpliPhi Power, Inc. (SimpliPhi Power) — the California-based manufacturer of energy storage systems acquired by Briggs & Stratton, LLC in 2021 — the all-new integrated ESS comes as an answer to the rising demand for access to reliable, safe and affordable energy serving both residential and commercial markets.
