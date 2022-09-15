Study: Insulation Can Help the U.S. Meet Building Performance Standards, Carbon Reduction Goals

Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions is excited to announce the release of its SimpliPHI Energy Storage System (ESS): an integrated, scalable solution with proprietary hardware and software designed to empower customers to store, manage and control energy from multiple generation sources to achieve critical power security and daily cost savings. Named after SimpliPhi Power, Inc. (SimpliPhi Power) — the California-based manufacturer of energy storage systems acquired by Briggs & Stratton, LLC in 2021 — the all-new integrated ESS comes as an answer to the rising demand for access to reliable, safe and affordable energy serving both residential and commercial markets.

