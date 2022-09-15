Read full article on original website
Well , I wonder if she even knows? Doesn’t seem like something to laugh about but then again she would find a reason too. Everything is a joke to her.
Linda Greene
5d ago
DeSantis Sent 2 planes of illegals to Martha Vineyard! Love It! Keep those planes flying and the wheels on those buses running!
Ruby Moorhead
4d ago
Great job sending them to Kamala, Joes & Nancy’s places! They all think it’s funny about us boarder towns having to deal with it all now it’s their turn! Maybe the gov will finally except that there IS a problem & they need to close our boarders again
Immigrants bused to Kamala Harris's home reveal final destinations after being sent to DC
More than 100 immigrants were bused from Texas to an entrance near Vice President Kamala Harris's residence in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, with many praising the process of getting bused further into the country as being “very good.”
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state
First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago. Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Texas sheriff sends message to Kamala Harris: 'The border is wide open'
A South Texas sheriff applauded Governor Greg Abbott's move to send busses of migrants from the southern border to liberal cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C. Goliad County, Sheriff Roy Boyd joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to share what communities like his have experienced and why VP Kamala Harris' claims that the border is secure are inaccurate.
Texas governor sends two buses to VP Harris’ D.C. residence after she said 'border is secure'
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent two buses of foreign nationals from the southern border to Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington, D.C., residence after she twice claimed on Sunday that the southern border is secure. Two buses arrived at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington,...
As Texas sends thousands of migrants to sanctuary cities, liberal mayors scramble to respond
Texas has been ramping up pressure on Washington, D.C., and more recently on New York City and Chicago, for months as it sends thousands of illegal immigrants to those sanctuary cities’ doorsteps, forcing the city's mayors to find new ways to respond to what they have dubbed an emergency.
'They enriched us.' Migrants' 44-hour visit leaves indelible mark on Martha's Vineyard
During their whirlwind visit to Martha's Vineyard, roughly 50 migrants left an indelible impression on their accidental hosts in this isolated enclave known as a summer playground for former US presidents, celebrities and billionaires.
Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation
A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
WATCH: Another bus of migrants sent from Texas arrives at Kamala Harris's house in DC
Another busload of immigrants believed to be from Venezuela and Nicaragua was dropped outside of the home of Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday morning in Washington, D.C. The bus consisted of men, women, and infants, according to video footage from a reporter with NBC who arrived outside of the...
Video captures migrants in camo scaling Arizona wall after Harris says border secure
Illegal migrants dressed in full camouflage were spotted by Fox News cameras being lowered over an Arizona border wall Tuesday by human smugglers. The illegal border crossings happened just days after Vice President Kamala Harris claimed the nation's borders were "secure." The video is only the latest incident of illegal...
Fourth bus of migrants arrives from Texas, Sen. Dick Durbin visits Salvation Army center
CHICAGO (CBS) – Another group of migrants arrived in Chicago on a bus from Texas Friday night.This was the fourth group that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent to the city as a way to protest federal immigration policies. The bus dropped them off at Union Station.The last group of asylum seekers arrived Thursday.Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) has a message for Gov. Abbott: stop being so cruel.Durbin earlier Friday visited a Salvation Army center that has welcomed more than 228 migrants who were bused unannounced to Chicago from Texas in the last two weeks, as part of Abbott's...
Migrants on Martha's Vineyard flight say they were told they were going to Boston
MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. — About 50 migrants arrived by plane in Martha's Vineyard, Mass., Wednesday on flights paid for by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that originated in San Antonio, Texas. The migrants touched down at about 3:15 p.m. local time. Later Wednesday, a spokesperson for DeSantis sent a statement...
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard arrived from Florida, sent by Gov. Ron DeSantis
Fifty undocumented immigrants arrived unexpectedly on Martha's Vineyard Wednesday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking credit for the arrivals.
'Used as political pinatas': Activists vow to block immigrant buses
Peeved by the recent drop-off of immigrants near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris early Thursday morning, activists vowed to venture down to Texas to block future buses.
