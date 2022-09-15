EXCLUSIVE: Francesca Eastwood (Old) and Milo Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge) have been tapped to star in Clawfoot — a cat-and-mouse thriller from Yale Entertainment, which is currently in production in Los Angeles. In the film penned by April Wolfe (Black Christmas), an upper-class suburban housewife (Eastwood) is psychologically terrorized by a manipulative contractor (Gibson), leading to a twisted battle of wits with deliciously unexpected results. The film’s director Michael Day (As They Made Us) is producing alongside Yale’s Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman, with Kade Thomas, Scott Levenson, Jason Kringstein, Lee Broda and Colby Cote serving as exec producers. Yale’s recently launched...

MOVIES ・ 10 MINUTES AGO