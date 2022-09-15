Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm system bringing cooler air and rain to Arizona this week
PHOENIX — We're tracking a storm system approaching from the west that will bring cooler air and rain to Arizona this week. Here in the Valley, a slight chance for rain chances through the afternoon with a stronger chance for storms this evening through the overnight hours. Storm chances...
ABC 15 News
ADOT develops first-of-its-kind technology to warn of wrong-way drivers
PHOENIX — Two sisters and Grand Canyon University students were at the wrong place at the wrong time. They were killed by a wrong-way driver who was drunk behind the wheel. "I'll never be a grandma," said their mother, Cathy Hocking, back in 2018. "I'll never plan a wedding. I'll never pick out a wedding dress, every mother's dream with her daughter."
ABC 15 News
National Voter Registration across the Valley
PHOENIX — There are less than two weeks until the voter registration deadline in Arizona. As we celebrate National Voter Registration Day, there is an all-out effort to get people registered in time for the November election. The Maricopa County Election Department set up shop outside the Kerr Student...
ABC 15 News
BRAKES driving school hosts classes at Phoenix Raceway
AVONDALE — Dozens of teen drivers in the Valley learned defensive driving methods this weekend at the BRAKES driving school at Phoenix Raceway. The school was founded by drag racer Doug Herbert after his two sons were killed in a crash. Now, free classes are hosted all over the...
ABC 15 News
Arizona is home to autonomous trucking’s ‘revolutionary tech and evolutionary pace’
Arizona's typically dry climate and, at times, predictable traffic patterns are key reasons autonomous vehicle companies are testing their tech on our roads. That same technology applied to semi-trucks is starting to now expand here, as well. ABC15 looked into the revolutionary technology that some say is changing the industry...
ABC 15 News
Woman's body found in suitcase in north Phoenix near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway
PHOENIX — Police are investigating after human remains were discovered in a suitcase in north Phoenix. On Saturday morning, Phoenix police officers were called to the area of Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway for reports of a body found. The victim has since been identified as 39-year-old Jennifer...
ABC 15 News
Before paying any application fees, check with the complex and make sure you're seeing the most recent rates.
PHOENIX — $950 for a two-bedroom apartment... too good to be true?. Rent prices are so high in the Valley, that if you find what looks like a great deal, you might just pay the application fees and grab it. Sometimes, however, renters find that deal isn't what it...
ABC 15 News
60-year-old hospitalized after mobile home catches fire, trapped in bedroom
PHOENIX — A 60-year-old man was hospitalized with burn injuries after his mobile home caught fire Sunday night. Crews were called to a mobile home park near 7th Street and Cave Creek Road just after 9 p.m. by a homeowner trapped in his bedroom. The bedroom only had a...
ABC 15 News
High cost of food has shoppers changing their spending habits
PHOENIX — What many are stocking up on at the grocery store looks a lot different these days. Shoppers ABC15 spoke with say they’ve stopped buying organic. Others say they are buying less meat and instead buying more rice and beans. Some are even changing their daily routines.
ABC 15 News
PCSO investigating human remains discovered outside of Eloy
ELOY, AZ — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were discovered outside of Eloy. On September 12, PCSO deputies were called to the area near Highway 87 and Casa Grande-Picacho Highway outside of Eloy, where two workers discovered a body in an advanced state of decomposition.
ABC 15 News
Pedestrian hit, killed by driver who may have been impaired, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX — One person was killed in a crash involving a pedestrian in Phoenix Monday night. The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road. Police say a man reportedly crossed Camelback Road mid-block when he was struck by a westbound vehicle. The man was...
ABC 15 News
Driver hospitalized after driving through wall, into a home in Goodyear
GOODYEAR — A woman was taken to the hospital after she allegedly crashed through a wall and into a home in Goodyear Saturday afternoon. The woman's family had called the police after she had made concerning statements. About one hour after the initial call, crews responded to a home...
ABC 15 News
One person taken to a hospital after shooting involving police in Mesa
MESA, AZ — Mesa police say one person was taken to a local hospital after a shooting involving police officers near Alma School Road and Main Street. It happened just after 6 p.m., as officers responded to a domestic call involving a man and a woman near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road Monday night.
ABC 15 News
Community groups target Latino voters for National Voter Registration Day
PHOENIX — At the Poder Latinx headquarters in Phoenix, voter registration forms are stacked and ready to go. Poder volunteers will be going to high schools and Glendale Community College Tuesday, celebrating the 10th anniversary of National Voter Registration Day. Poder is among several community groups looking to register...
