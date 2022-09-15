Read full article on original website
ladailypost.com
SFNF: Post-Fire Recovery Effort Includes Firewood Deliveries To Communities
SANTA FE — The Santa Fe and Carson national forests have been working this summer to provide free wood to community partners in areas affected by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire and related closures. Eight local community-based entities entered into agreements with the Forest. More partners and volunteers stepped...
ladailypost.com
MOWW Speaker: Police Chief Dino Sgambellone Sept. 20
In recognition of National Emergency Preparedness Month, The Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) featured speaker Tuesday Sept. 20 is Los Alamos Police Chief Dino Sgambellone. Chief Sgambellone began his Law Enforcement Career in 1991 in his hometown of Mansfield, Ohio. After rising through the ranks to Chief of...
ladailypost.com
Scenes From Ribbon Cutting Celebration For NCRTD’s New Maintenance Facility
Federal Transit Administration Senior Advisor Veronica McBeth and NCRTD Chair Dennis Tim Salazar Board cut the ribbon at Thursday’s event. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. NCRTD’s new new maintenance facility consists of 21,600 square feet of buildingsof five maintenance bays, fleet and facilities administrative offices, parts and inventory space, a...
ladailypost.com
LANL News Roundup For Week Of Sept. 12, 2022
People: Senior leader to retire from Los Alamos National Laboratory and embark on a new opportunity at Nevada National Security Site. Dave Funk, currently the senior director of the Advanced Sources and Detectors Project Office at Los Alamos National Laboratory, is retiring after more than 30 years at the Lab to embark on a new opportunity at Nevada National Security Site. Read full article here. Courtesy/LANL.
ladailypost.com
PRC To Host Special Open Meeting With Utilities To Discuss Resource Preparedness For Upcoming Peak Seasons
SANTA FE — The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (PRC) will hold a special open meeting workshop at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, with electric utility providers and other stakeholders, including members of the public, to determine resource preparedness in anticipation of upcoming energy demands. This open meeting will...
ladailypost.com
CIT Echo: Innovative Program Making Difference For First Responders Throughout New Mexico
CIT (Crisis Intervention Team) Echo began in 2016 with a grant from the Department of Justice and a partnership between the Albuquerque Police Department, UNM Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences and Project ECHO. The intent of the continuing education program is to provide first responders with much-needed tools to...
ladailypost.com
Scenes From Bell Ringers Thank You Breakfast
Self Help, Inc. Executive Director Diane Smogor addresses those gathered this morning at a breakfast at the Betty Ehart Senior Center hosted by Self Help to thank the 2021 Volunteers of the Self Help/Salvation Army Bell-Ringer program. Funds raised through this annual event support hundreds of Los Alamos residents along their journey to self-sufficiency. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
rrobserver.com
ladailypost.com
Wedding Announcement: Grant & Kelsey Janecky
Los Alamos High School 2008 graduate Grant Janecky with his bride Kelsey Kane. Courtesy photo. Dave and Loui Janecky would like to announce the marriage of their younger son, Grant Janecky, to Kelsey Kane. Kelsey is the daughter of Scott and (the late) Linda Kane of Rosemount, Minn. The couple...
ladailypost.com
Living Treasures Of Los Alamos Board 3 Los Alamos Citizens Selected For 2022: McNaughton, Snyder, Soran
The Living Treasures of Los Alamos Board is announcing the selection of three Los Alamos citizens for the 2022 Living Treasures recognition. The ceremony honoring the 2022 Treasures will be held this fall. Due to COVID and seating restrictions, the ceremony will be by invitation only. The Biographies were written...
