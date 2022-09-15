ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

ladailypost.com

Daily Postcard: Abstract Image Of Blooming Gladiolus

Daily Postcard: A very close-up photo of a blooming gladiolus creates a very abstract image taken Friday at a residence in White Rock. Abstract flower photography involves capturing flowers in a way that the viewer doesn’t immediately see the flower. Source: Lightstalking.com. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs.
WHITE ROCK, NM
ladailypost.com

Scenes From Ribbon Cutting Celebration For NCRTD’s New Maintenance Facility

Federal Transit Administration Senior Advisor Veronica McBeth and NCRTD Chair Dennis Tim Salazar Board cut the ribbon at Thursday’s event. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. NCRTD’s new new maintenance facility consists of 21,600 square feet of buildingsof five maintenance bays, fleet and facilities administrative offices, parts and inventory space, a...
ESPANOLA, NM
ladailypost.com

MOWW Speaker: Police Chief Dino Sgambellone Sept. 20

In recognition of National Emergency Preparedness Month, The Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) featured speaker Tuesday Sept. 20 is Los Alamos Police Chief Dino Sgambellone. Chief Sgambellone began his Law Enforcement Career in 1991 in his hometown of Mansfield, Ohio. After rising through the ranks to Chief of...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
City
Los Alamos, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Lifestyle
ladailypost.com

Tres Piedras Shooting Range Closing For Cleanup Sept. 21

TRES PIEDRAS — The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMDGF) will close its Tres Piedras Shooting Range 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 and reopen at sunrise Thursday, Sept. 22. The range will be closed to allow department staff to safely clean up trash and debris on the...
TRES PIEDRAS, NM
rrobserver.com

Bugs move indoors as it gets cold, here’s what to do

As the weather gets colder, bugs migrate indoors. As a result, people will start to notice bug bites and infestations. Normally people see anything from ants to roaches to spiders. But recently scientists discovered a new type of mosquito in New Mexico. Not to worry though, they are summer bugs.
RIO RANCHO, NM
ladailypost.com

Get Enchanted By ‘The Secret Garden’ Through Sept. 25

Mary in the Secret Garden (River Muzzie) with the Robin (William Hite). Photo by Sam McRae. “The Secret Garden” blooms for the next week at Los Alamos Little Theatre (LALT). The book on which the play is based is a beloved classic published in 1911 by Frances Hodson Burnet. The book was adapted for the stage by our very own Mimi Adams of Los Alamos, who also directed the play.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
#Lanl#Periodic Table#Turtles#Courtesy Lanl Lanl News
ladailypost.com

LANL News Roundup For Week Of Sept. 12, 2022

People: Senior leader to retire from Los Alamos National Laboratory and embark on a new opportunity at Nevada National Security Site. Dave Funk, currently the senior director of the Advanced Sources and Detectors Project Office at Los Alamos National Laboratory, is retiring after more than 30 years at the Lab to embark on a new opportunity at Nevada National Security Site. Read full article here. Courtesy/LANL.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KOAT 7

Balloon Fiesta shuttle price changes for Santa Fe

As Balloon Fiesta kicks off in October, shuttles from and back to Santa Fe are near 50% capacity for most daily buses being used, according to Tourism Santa Fe. However, Monday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 4 has a lesser demand and tickets for those will be reduced. Rather than a $50 per person cost, it will be $40 for each rider for those two days.
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Sandoval County wins Golden Chile award for second year in a row

New Mexico Grown Golden Chile Awards designed to celebrate the hard work of all nutrition providers. Bernalillo — For the second consecutive year, Sandoval County’s Senior Program has earned the Golden Chile Award from New Mexico Grown in recognition of its innovative Senior Center food programming. This top...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
Lifestyle
ladailypost.com

Scenes From LAHS 2022 Homecoming Parade On Central

The Los Alamos High School 2022 Homecoming Parade opened Friday on Central Avenue with the NJROTC presenting the colors. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. The Topper Marching Band performs the Topper Fight Song. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. LAHS Homecoming Court members Yunseo Kim and Dominic Dowdy throwing candy to bystanders. Photo...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
thezoereport.com

Why A Roadtrip To Taos & Santa Fe Should Be On Everyone's Fall Bucket List

“This is not what I expected,” my boyfriend says to me as we wind along a dirt path, surrounded by muddy blue mountains in the distance and a stretch of plateau in the foreground dotted with deep green shrubs and prickly cacti. For those who have never traveled to The Land of Enchantment, you might anticipate a straight forward desert landscape. But not here — in northern New Mexico where Santa Fe and Taos lie, there’s diversity at every turn. Perhaps that’s why painter Georgia O’Keeffe fell in love with this corner of the world. “It’s something that’s in the air — it’s different. The sky is different, the wind is different,” she explained in 1977.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

SFNF: Post-Fire Recovery Effort Includes Firewood Deliveries To Communities

SANTA FE — The Santa Fe and Carson national forests have been working this summer to provide free wood to community partners in areas affected by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire and related closures. Eight local community-based entities entered into agreements with the Forest. More partners and volunteers stepped...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

PHOTOS: The Rio Grande Zoo in the 1950s and 60s

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For almost 100 years, the ABQ BioPark Zoo has been delighting visitors with up-close access to a wide array of animals. When it opened in 1927 as the Rio Grande Zoo, it only featured a pair of mountain lions, a pair of black bears, a porcupine, a snake, a bobcat, coyotes, wolves, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

