Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Santa Fe Police Have Arrested the Man Who Is Suspected in the Birthday Party ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Woman Fatally Shot Herself in Police Officers' PresenceDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The most dangerous treasure hunt in the U.S. resulted in lost lives and police involvementAnita DurairajSanta Fe, NM
The New Mexican Is Seeking Nominations for 10 Who Made a Difference AwardsDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The Santa Fe Police Believe that the Party Shooters Were AttendeesDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Related
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Abstract Image Of Blooming Gladiolus
Daily Postcard: A very close-up photo of a blooming gladiolus creates a very abstract image taken Friday at a residence in White Rock. Abstract flower photography involves capturing flowers in a way that the viewer doesn’t immediately see the flower. Source: Lightstalking.com. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs.
ladailypost.com
Scenes From Ribbon Cutting Celebration For NCRTD’s New Maintenance Facility
Federal Transit Administration Senior Advisor Veronica McBeth and NCRTD Chair Dennis Tim Salazar Board cut the ribbon at Thursday’s event. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. NCRTD’s new new maintenance facility consists of 21,600 square feet of buildingsof five maintenance bays, fleet and facilities administrative offices, parts and inventory space, a...
ladailypost.com
Chamber Hosts Grand Re-Opening And Ribbon Cutting: Mullein Leaf Massage & Wellness Institute 3-6 PM Today!
The Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce hosts a Grand Re-Opening and Ribbon Cutting ceremony for Mullein Leaf Massage & Wellness Institute 3-6 p.m. Friday, Sept 16, 3-6 p.m. (Ribbon Cutting at 4 p.m.) at 3250 Trinity Ave. Courtesy/Chamber.
ladailypost.com
MOWW Speaker: Police Chief Dino Sgambellone Sept. 20
In recognition of National Emergency Preparedness Month, The Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) featured speaker Tuesday Sept. 20 is Los Alamos Police Chief Dino Sgambellone. Chief Sgambellone began his Law Enforcement Career in 1991 in his hometown of Mansfield, Ohio. After rising through the ranks to Chief of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ladailypost.com
Living Treasures Of Los Alamos Board 3 Los Alamos Citizens Selected For 2022: McNaughton, Snyder, Soran
The Living Treasures of Los Alamos Board is announcing the selection of three Los Alamos citizens for the 2022 Living Treasures recognition. The ceremony honoring the 2022 Treasures will be held this fall. Due to COVID and seating restrictions, the ceremony will be by invitation only. The Biographies were written...
ladailypost.com
Tres Piedras Shooting Range Closing For Cleanup Sept. 21
TRES PIEDRAS — The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMDGF) will close its Tres Piedras Shooting Range 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 and reopen at sunrise Thursday, Sept. 22. The range will be closed to allow department staff to safely clean up trash and debris on the...
rrobserver.com
Bugs move indoors as it gets cold, here’s what to do
As the weather gets colder, bugs migrate indoors. As a result, people will start to notice bug bites and infestations. Normally people see anything from ants to roaches to spiders. But recently scientists discovered a new type of mosquito in New Mexico. Not to worry though, they are summer bugs.
ladailypost.com
Get Enchanted By ‘The Secret Garden’ Through Sept. 25
Mary in the Secret Garden (River Muzzie) with the Robin (William Hite). Photo by Sam McRae. “The Secret Garden” blooms for the next week at Los Alamos Little Theatre (LALT). The book on which the play is based is a beloved classic published in 1911 by Frances Hodson Burnet. The book was adapted for the stage by our very own Mimi Adams of Los Alamos, who also directed the play.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ladailypost.com
LANL News Roundup For Week Of Sept. 12, 2022
People: Senior leader to retire from Los Alamos National Laboratory and embark on a new opportunity at Nevada National Security Site. Dave Funk, currently the senior director of the Advanced Sources and Detectors Project Office at Los Alamos National Laboratory, is retiring after more than 30 years at the Lab to embark on a new opportunity at Nevada National Security Site. Read full article here. Courtesy/LANL.
ladailypost.com
Santa Fe Opera Presents World Premiere Performances Of ‘This Little Light Of Mine’ About Voting Rights Activist Fannie Lou Hamer Beginning Oct. 28
SANTA FE — The Santa Fe Opera (SFO) will present the world premiere of This Little Light of Mine, a new opera about the life of voting rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer beginning Oct. 28. The one-act opera is composed by Chandler Carter with libretto by Diana Solomon-Glover. Under...
KOAT 7
Balloon Fiesta shuttle price changes for Santa Fe
As Balloon Fiesta kicks off in October, shuttles from and back to Santa Fe are near 50% capacity for most daily buses being used, according to Tourism Santa Fe. However, Monday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 4 has a lesser demand and tickets for those will be reduced. Rather than a $50 per person cost, it will be $40 for each rider for those two days.
rrobserver.com
Sandoval County wins Golden Chile award for second year in a row
New Mexico Grown Golden Chile Awards designed to celebrate the hard work of all nutrition providers. Bernalillo — For the second consecutive year, Sandoval County’s Senior Program has earned the Golden Chile Award from New Mexico Grown in recognition of its innovative Senior Center food programming. This top...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ladailypost.com
Scenes From LAHS 2022 Homecoming Parade On Central
The Los Alamos High School 2022 Homecoming Parade opened Friday on Central Avenue with the NJROTC presenting the colors. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. The Topper Marching Band performs the Topper Fight Song. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. LAHS Homecoming Court members Yunseo Kim and Dominic Dowdy throwing candy to bystanders. Photo...
Old electronics can seek new purpose through New Mexico recycling event
A New Mexico casino hosted the event.
thezoereport.com
Why A Roadtrip To Taos & Santa Fe Should Be On Everyone's Fall Bucket List
“This is not what I expected,” my boyfriend says to me as we wind along a dirt path, surrounded by muddy blue mountains in the distance and a stretch of plateau in the foreground dotted with deep green shrubs and prickly cacti. For those who have never traveled to The Land of Enchantment, you might anticipate a straight forward desert landscape. But not here — in northern New Mexico where Santa Fe and Taos lie, there’s diversity at every turn. Perhaps that’s why painter Georgia O’Keeffe fell in love with this corner of the world. “It’s something that’s in the air — it’s different. The sky is different, the wind is different,” she explained in 1977.
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Congregations Join Colores United Donation Drive To Support Asylum Seekers
… Donation boxes are available outside Unitarian Church and United Church, Pajarito Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and Los Alamos Jewish Center also will collect donations among their congregations. National news sources are full of stories of busloads of asylum seekers arriving in New York,...
ladailypost.com
SFNF: Post-Fire Recovery Effort Includes Firewood Deliveries To Communities
SANTA FE — The Santa Fe and Carson national forests have been working this summer to provide free wood to community partners in areas affected by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire and related closures. Eight local community-based entities entered into agreements with the Forest. More partners and volunteers stepped...
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Higher Education Department, NMAEA To Host Kickoff Event For National Adult Education And Family Literacy Week
ALBUQUERQUE — The New Mexico Higher Education Department (HED) in partnership with the New Mexico Adult Education Association (NMAEA) will host an event to kick off Adult Education and Family Literacy Week 11 a.m. to noon, Monday, Sept. 19 at the Albuquerque Adult Learning Center. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham...
ladailypost.com
New Mexico’s St. John’s College Of Santa Fe & Annapolis Breaks Through In National Rankings
SANTA FE — St. John’s College in Santa Fe & Annapolis has recently been recognized as one of the top institutions of higher education in the country by several national publications, including the Princeton Review, U.S. News and World Report, and the Fiske Guide to Colleges. These publications...
PHOTOS: The Rio Grande Zoo in the 1950s and 60s
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For almost 100 years, the ABQ BioPark Zoo has been delighting visitors with up-close access to a wide array of animals. When it opened in 1927 as the Rio Grande Zoo, it only featured a pair of mountain lions, a pair of black bears, a porcupine, a snake, a bobcat, coyotes, wolves, […]
Comments / 0