Un-retirement seems to be causing Tom Brady no small amount of frustration, a fact most recently made evident on Sunday, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback spiked his Microsoft Surface tablet on the sidelines of a matchup against the New Orleans Saints. After an incomplete pass during the Buccaneers’ scoreless third quarter, an irate Brady ripped his helmet off, chucking it down before stomping over to take his anger out on the tablet. Only the Saints have historically been able to get under Brady’s skin to a tech-tossing degree; last December, he bounced a tablet off the bench during what...

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO