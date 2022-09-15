Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
What Makes Two People Click in a Relationship?
Many people come to therapy asking questions about their intimate relationships. Some common questions are:. “How do I know if I’m looking for the right qualities in a romantic partner?”. “What do I do if I’m having doubts about my relationship?”. “How can I make him/her love me...
I don't expect my partner to make me happy
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. We’ve all heard the cliche-sounding statements about needing to make yourself happy before you can ever possibly think of making someone else happy, right?
Psych Centra
Happiness Test: Are You Happy?
For as much as we pursue happiness, we may not be the best at determining whether or not we have enough of it… or what it truly is. Though the idea of happiness may seem simple, it’s actually hard to pin down. One of the first places we...
psychologytoday.com
Readjusting and the Pursuit of Happiness
People necessarily struggle towards happiness. Getting to a happier state of mind takes work and effort. Happiness can be contextualized within domains: work and money, wellness and personal growth, sex and love, family and friends, and aging. The goal is towards less conflict, more personal freedom, contentment, maybe even joy....
CNBC
The 'U-shaped happiness curve' theory says your 40s will be your unhappiest age—here’s why that’s wrong, according to a therapist
The most unhappy time of your life is your forties, according to a phenomenon known as the "u-shaped" curve which states that happiness bottoms out around your forties then trends back up as you grow older. The finding recently resurfaced in a Guardian article where the author, Sophie Brickman, claims...
I'm a psychologist who runs a program designed for male narcissists. I use 3 strategies to see if they can save their marriages.
Dr. David Hawkins runs a three-part course for narcissists who want to save their marriage. If their partner isn't on board, they'll fail, he said.
Opinion: A Narcissist Will Discard Their Victims To Have The Final Word
Perhaps things have gotten too difficult. Perhaps you have learned to see through their tricks and have become aware of their deception. Perhaps you have called out their behavior and drawn a line saying that you aren’t going to tolerate it anymore.
Opinion: The Differing Types Of Female Narcissists
I primarily write about Narcissism referring to men. That was my only personal experience but I have been doing research about what Narcissism looks like when it is in the form of a woman.
psychologytoday.com
Lopsided Relationships: When Your Needs Always Come Last
Relationships require mutual give and take. Both people need to demonstrate empathy and care for each other. They need to show interest in each other’s goals and ideas, and a desire to meet each other’s needs whenever possible. Lopsided relationships lack this mutuality. One person consistently does all...
Dating and Covering
You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner wears dirty clothes under his or her jacket or sweatshirt when the two of you go out. So, what do you do if your partner wears dirty clothes under his or her jacket or sweatshirt? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Parents Magazine
We Need To Change the Way We Talk About Stay-at-Home Dads
If you are a stay-at-home dad, you will likely come upon terrible jokes. Normally, they are just trite, going on about how you are "playing dad" or providing daddy-day care. But other times, friends or affiliates will use friendly tones to degrade you, referring to the SAHD as a house husband with a slight smirk, as if it was the ultimate zinger.
Dating and the Fartlek
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner is always training for his or her next big marathon. So, what do you do if your partner spends most of his or her time running and it bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
psychologytoday.com
The Joys of Being Single
The people I have most often heard express the pleasures of not being part of a couple are those who have just exited a relationship. Mind you, they weren’t left but chose to leave, which makes a difference in one’s mindset. One woman spoke of pleasure in not...
Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique
Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
Opinion: Narcissists Know How To Tug At The Heartstrings Of An Empath
A basic explanation of an empath would be to describe an individual that feels what other people feel and is highly in tune with the emotions and feelings of other people. When it comes to their relationships, an empath often holds the common belief that love can conquer all. They believe that everyone has some good in them and they are going to fight for someone with everything that they have when they fall for them.
calmsage.com
Psychology Behind “You Always Attract What You Are!
We all have heard about the law of attraction. It is one of those popular self-growth methods used for personal and professional growth. The Law of attraction is based on the common saying “you attract what you are.” Before beginning, how many of you believe that it’s true “you attract what you are?”
Shy Step Dating
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner changes the subject and avoids the conversation when you bring up commitment. So, what do you do if your partner tiptoes around conversations about commitment? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Psych Centra
How to Live Without Your Partner After a Breakup
Life without your partner may be tough, but you can take steps to make the best of what can be a difficult situation. Whether you have been together for 5 months or 5 years, breaking up isn’t always an easy task. You may have developed friendships together, moved in together, or shared finances. That’s not even getting into the emotional effects that a breakup can have on you.
‘I was lacking deeper connection’: can online friends be the answer to loneliness?
People you don’t see face to face can still provide a community, says Yasmina Floyer
psychologytoday.com
How Your Muscles Affect Your Mental Health
Muscle tissue communicates directly with the brain and other organs through chemicals called myokines. Through these chemical interactions between muscles and the mind, exercise improves cognitive function and mental health. The brain is designed for movement. This is why inactivity breeds depression and cognitive decline while exercise fuels well-being. You're...
