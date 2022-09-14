ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

furman.edu

Music, food and cowboy garb help students Swing into Furman

The Furman University Student Activities Board (FUSAB) hosted its first event of the 2022-2023 academic year, Swing into Furman, Friday, Sept. 2 on Furman Mall. Swing into Furman is “an old FUSAB tradition to help new students get involved on campus,” said Sam Romaniello ’24, vice president of public relations for FUSAB.
GREENVILLE, SC
furman.edu

Greenville Best and Brightest

Greenville Business Magazine has published its “2022 Best & Brightest 35 and Under,” and several honorees have ties to Furman University. Among the business and community leaders making an impact in South Carolina are:. Bill Hathaway ’15, business administration, chief customer officer at Noregon Systems. Kamber Parker...
GREENVILLE, SC
furman.edu

Furman senior hopes to keep helping the hard of hearing

Alana Epstein ’23 doesn’t remember getting her first cochlear implant a s a 1-year-old, or her second at age 3. But she’s seen the video of the day she was “turned on” – the term audiologists use for activating an implant for the first time.
GREENVILLE, SC
furman.edu

What’s so bad about polarization?

Join Professor Danielle Vinson for a conversation with former Congressman Dan Lipinski about the obstacles polarization creates for policymaking and the broader threats it poses to our political system. Sept. 19, 5:00-6:00 p.m. Johns Hall 101. CLP credit pending.
GREENVILLE, SC

